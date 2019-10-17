There’s A New Trailer For Apple TV+’s ‘Dickinson’, And It Looks Like It Will Either Be Good Or Completely Terrible
The tone of the show — as much as we’ve seen so far — is totally jarring, and we honestly can’t tell if it will be good or awful.
‘Oumuamua has left the solar system, but Comet 2I/Borisov has entered, and the Hubble was able to track it through space in a series of images.
Of course, being the professionals that they are, the EV Nautilus crew are absolutely *stoked* about the discovery.
We know soccer players are good with their feet, but Almere City player Shayon Harrison also has excellent hand-eye coordination.
A videographer caught the moment a storage tank at the NuStar Facility, near San Francisco, dramatically exploded.
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has a reputation for being tough on people, but in this emotional moment, he showed kindness to a young fan.
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates how to make a cheap knife into a powerful cutting tool.
Atomo is trying to do for coffee what plant-based brands Impossible and Beyond did for burgers.
Peloton, the at-home spin class start-up and aspiring "fitness unicorn," may have unwittingly created a fitness cult, but their business model is a little more complicated.
A Westport 125, after refueling, does $100,000 worth of damage after lurching forward and crashing into a dock full of boats in Washington state.
"South Park" took a swipe at LeBron James over his response on Monday to Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's tweet about China.
Sometimes you find books with yellowed, stiff pages. The old dog-eared folds break off in triangles, flutter to the floor. These books can't be helped by simple repairs — they're acidified, dying and the opposite of unique. In fact, they're examples of a large-scale catastrophe that's been quietly building in libraries for decades.
Jim Kardach of Intel was reading a story about vikings when he had a great idea.
The future of salmon in the Pacific Northwest
Aaron Paul revolutionized the use of the word “bitch” on television in “Breaking Bad.” He looks back on his history of using the word as Jesse Pinkman.
They were supposed to be affordable, ready-made utopias with modern utilities for low-income and middle-class workers who couldn't afford Tehran. But they were anything but
According to court documents, US investigators simply right-clicked on Welcome To Video's homepage, selected "View Page Source," and instantly had what they needed.
It’s not too late to learn something new in 2019 and apply it in 2020!
When “Zombieland” came out in 2009, it was a sleeper hit that boasted a refreshing take on zombie movie tropes. Does “Zombieland: Double Tap” live up the same heights or does the grounds the sequel treads become all too stale and familiar? Here’s what the reviews say.
French photographer Jonk snuck into Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to capture images of the Buran shuttle.
Translating is hard work. And even more so when you’re having to translate Trump’s meandering thoughts.
On 5 October 1999, two trains collided at speed in west London, killing both drivers and 29 passengers. Barrister Greg Treverton-Jones, who survived the crash and worked on the harrowing inquiry, pieced together what went wrong.
There's no question the folks living in makeshift rooms below a remote farmhouse in the Dutch Bible Belt were odd. But the depths of their weirdness have yet to be plumbed.
Paul Rudd demonstrates a hilarious party trick and manages to be even more charming than previously thought possible.
A few years ago, Chad Dechow and some of his colleagues at Penn State made a discovery that shocked a lot of people. All of the Holstein bulls that farmers were using could trace their lineage back to one of just two male ancestors.
“Pick any bug popular in the reptile trade for food, take 15 minutes educate yourself on their reproduction, sell the things on eBay at the going market rate.”
The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 yesterday, and the game-winning goal from Sonny Milano was out of this world.
General rule of thumb: 99 percent of the clientele should be Asian. If you see groups of old Asian women there, that's a very, very good sign.
The new-look Lakers put a bruising on the Golden State Warriors in preseason play on Wednesday, thanks to the LeBron/Anthony Davis duo — and the cheeky efforts of JaVale McGee.
It has only now come to light, and could be destroyed if deep-sea mining is allowed to go ahead.
The phenomenon scientists call Rapid Apple Decline has no discernible pattern and no particular season. It’s got growers totally stumped.
Based on King’s 2018 horror mystery novel, the 10-episode series will premiere on January 12th.
Are the wealthy addicted to money, competition, or just feeling important? Yes.
Been putting off fixing that table for a while? Here’s your opportunity to cross something big off your todo list with these discounted power tools from DeWalt.
Fentanyl is quickly becoming America’s deadliest drug. But law enforcement couldn’t trace it to its source — until one teenager overdosed in North Dakota.
The xkcd cartoonist draws the best forms of renewable energy heat.
The US Army is about to conduct the first tests related to its Strategic Long Range Cannon, a weapon designed to hit targets 1,000+ miles away.
Affordable childcare is at once one of the most tantalizing promises of contemporary American life, and the most broken. Our modern economy cannot function without a system for the nurturing of our youngest citizens — but for everyone except the very wealthy, childcare is ruinously expensive.
Fifteen years ago, a television show changed Network TV and serialized genre storytelling forever.
Robert Eggers ("The Witch") opens up to Marlow Stern about his brilliant new film "The Lighthouse," and that batshit-insane mermaid sequence. [Warning: Spoilers]
Tito’s Handmade Vodka proudly cultivates an artisanal, small-batch brand image, even as it’s recently claimed the mantle of America’s best-selling spirit
At the age of 14, she killed her abusive father. Before she pulled the trigger, it hadn’t occurred to her that she would go to jail.
After “Twilight,” the actor reinvented himself in art-house films. How will he follow “The Lighthouse” and his wildest role so far? With yet another swerve: He’s playing Batman.
The LA84 Foundation is turning 35 years old. If you don't live in Southern California or don't work in the sports nonprofit industrial complex, you probably haven't heard of it. But the foundation commands a reverence from a certain set of LA normie (read: suburban homeowners), and has come to embody the 1984 Olympic "legacy," a fantasy of LA exceptionalism in its bleakest decade.
What, exactly, is an oyster pirate? For Jack London, it was a colorful way of saying "shellfish thief."
Using lobbying, the revolving door and “dark pattern” customer tricks, Intuit fended off the government’s attempts to make tax filing free and easy, and created its multi-billion-dollar franchise.
On Thursday, the New York City Council will vote on shutting down the jails on Rikers Island. Should new ones replace them, or is it time to reform criminal justice more broadly?
Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rubern Correa risked life and limb to pull a man out of a car on the tracks right before a train barreled through.
The Tasmanian tiger, a large striped carnivore, is believed to have gone extinct over 80 years ago — but newly released Australian government documents show sightings have been reported as recently as two months ago.