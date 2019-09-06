Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

ONE FOR THE BOOKS

laphamsquarterly.org
Whether a passing fad, a psychosocial disorder, an addiction, or just another manifestation of aristocratic excess, bibliomania in all its various manifestations was a remarkably widespread phenomenon.
FROM THE DIGG STORE

store.digg.com
People can’t stop talking about CBD oil and its powerful pain and stress relieving benefits. You can try it out yourself with this Medix CBD oil dropper, delivering 15 milliliters of 99.9% pure CBD isolate and pure hemp seed oil that you can add to your food or drinks. Get a bottle now for just $21.99.
TAKE OFF, EH

7 diggs vinepair.com
"You’ve seen no-name macaroni and cheese and generic dog food — this is generic beer," Kevin Tibbles, a reporter for Canadian news station The National, said in an April 1992 television segment. The beer, brewed by Drummond Brewery in Red Deer, Alberta, was “simply called, 'Beer Beer.'"
NOT DOOMED YET

1 digg usgamer.net
You can officially play the original "Doom" on almost every post-1993 console, and thanks to intrepid hackers around the world you can unofficially play it on practically anything with a processor. But that's not the case for 1997's "Doom 64," which has only ever been officially available on the Nintendo 64.