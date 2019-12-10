The Harrowing Tale Of A Russian Family's Encounter With The Outside World After 40 Years Without Contact
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilds of Siberia, discovered a family that had never encountered other humans.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
Some cats are smarter than others.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
It's not commonly known, but that spoon is actually the key to a McFlurry. It clips into a special machine, which spins the spoon rapidly to mix the confection. Except McDonalds no longer seems to mix its McFlurries.
They think they mattered. They did not. Here's why.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
According to reports, 15 cars were damaged in the collision. Somehow, miraculously, there were no fatalities in this accident.
Rashaan Salaam never wanted to win the Heisman. But once he did, it followed him until his death.
Michael Bloomberg is very rich. And not just billionaire rich — he's one of the richest people in the world, clocking in at more than $50 billion. How he got there: a computer system most people have never heard of, let alone seen.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
A new breed of AI language models are able to generate the written word like never before. But there's a mystery attached to these systems.
In an exclusive interview, the presidential candidate reveals the clients he worked with, what he did for them and how the experience shaped the way he solves problems.
Despite having a ton of sand, the kind of sand that Saudi Arabia has is not the right kind of sand for building.
Appearing to panic following a reporter's ambush a day before the British election, the prime minister sought refuge among hundreds of ice-cold bottles of milk.
Greta Thunberg has succeeded in turning vague anxieties about the planet into a worldwide movement calling for global change.
The future of police surveillance doesn't have to be scary. But government and citizens need to step up.
We can't believe how nonchalantly the crew of this ship is taking it.
Americans with cellphones went into a recession and came out the other side with a new communication style.
Vanessa Bain was once an Instacart evangelist, but after drastic pay changes she became one of the most effective agitators against the grocery delivery startup.
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
The shooting began after an officer approached a van believed to be linked to a murder; the suspects shot the cop and took off, then killed three others after holing up inside a store
Ayahuasca, magic mushrooms and other psychedelics carry messages that can shape the way we live. A plant medicine facilitator explains how to get the most out of a trip.
Both entertaining and educational, these maps are packed full of important info like which countries are sans Big Mac, and where most Canadians really live.
An online company that allows users to obtain a copy of their birth and death certificates from US state governments has exposed a massive cache of applications — including their personal information.
"We'll still take your money, always."
We squander masses of clean water flushing away our own waste instead of using it as fertilizer. But a lavatorial eco-revolution has now begun.
One of the most successful of these campaigns came from Camel, whose parent company RJ Reynolds launched the ad above in 1946 touting a nationwide survey showing that "More Doctors Smoke Camels Than Any Other Cigarette!"
Pete Buttigieg takes the hot seat with top critic The Root's Michael Harriot who holds his feet to the fire on race issues.
Five billion barcodes are scanned each and every day. But how did we get to this point, and who was responsible for the UPC barcode?
In 1998, a majority of American workers were employed in manufacturing and less than 20% in health care and social assistance jobs. 20 years later, those percentages have flipped.
Olivia Harol had to be cut free from the cart by firefighters.
Which genre contains the most "action," besides action movies? Or which film genre has the least amount of fantasy? What genres blend together nicely? Which genres overshadow others when they're blended together?
Machine learning and deep neural networks can capture and analyze the "language" of animal behavior in ways that go beyond what's humanly possible.
Liverpool forward Mo Salah scored against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League from the absolute tightest of angles.
Cultural cachet, licensing deals, and density explain why Toys 'R' Us, Tower Records, Barneys, and other faded US retailers remain big across the Pacific.
The University of Manitoba has acquired thousands of documents, many of which relate to the infamous "Falcon Lake" case.
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.
In case you were thinking of picking one up as a Christmas gift for any hardcore developers, animators, audio producers, or other professionals that need this much power in a single computer, the Mac Pro starts at $5,999. But prices go way, way up from there.
As you may have noticed, over the past few weeks, we're been looking back at the best books from the decade, from novels to poetry to nonfiction. As a sort of
Three square miles of volcanic rock on the edge of the East China Sea may one day be used as an unsinkable aircraft carrier for the United States Navy in the event of war in Asia.
Just off the coast of California, thousands of craterlike depressions, some as big as buses, dot the sea floor. Now, scientists say they know what's causing these mysterious features.
Online reviews offer me the hope of making an informed decision, but there are so many of them I can't make any decisions at all.
BuzzFeed sat several Italians down to try the Italian food sold at Trader Joe's. It didn't go so well.
The internet's cheerful anarchy has been taken over by ruthless consolidation from Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.
Millennials and Boomers are starting to seem like two subsets of the Democratic party.
The game show's Pokémon round was hilariously simple.
From "Cats" to "The Irishman," cinema was all about scaring audiences with creepy technology — including de-aging.