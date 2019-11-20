The Worst Ways That The Human Body Evolved
It seems like the human body is full of design flaws but it's really a result of evolution.
Rob Lowe remembers a lot of special moments throughout his Hollywood career but nothing prepared him for how people would react to that scene in "Wayne's World."
A man gets access to "The Piano Vault" — a safe that contains the most expensive commercial pianos and tests them all.
The jumps landed by Milton Martinez (see 1:48, 8:20) can't be good for his knees (or any part of his skeleton), but they are something else.
What's preventing insulin from being made cheaply and making it to market at an affordable rate?
These little rockets top out at around 40 mph and we have no idea how their drivers can keep such steady control.
Chopping up long-haul routes and saying goodbye to traditional dining-car service are part of former Delta chief Richard Anderson's solution. Train lovers aren't thrilled.
Some states require over $1 million in savings to retire comfortably, while some states require much less.
A TikTok prankster demonstrates the goofiest way to scare random people.
A hail storm did a number on this neighborhood in Palmview, Queensland, Australia — with extensive damage to trees, houses and cars.
Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the EU, is scheduled to testify in the fourth public impeachment inquiry hearing.
In which Motherboard gets to the bottom of the Hardball with Chris Matthews beef.
"Was there a 'quid pro quo?'" U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified on Wednesday. "The answer is yes."
There's an invisible price tag influencing your visit to the doctor. But that could be about to change.
A collection of jokes and visual gags that get ruined when "The Simpsons" is aired in the incorrect aspect ratio, which is currently the case on Disney+.
We have so many questions about this, starting with a simple one: Why?
The tidying guru helped America clean out its closets. Now she wants to fill them back up.
Cellars chipped out of volcanic ash are the best place to age the famed Saint-Nectaire.
We talk to Devon Sawa about "Now and Then," Christina Ricci, and the sexual awakening of an entire generation.
At Bandit, a coffee shop from a former Uber employee, only app purchases are allowed.
Harrison Ford and a dog go on an adventure in "The Call of The Wild," based on Jack London's classic novel, coming February 21, 2020.
With $53 billion to his name, he is especially wealthy even by billionaire standards. And his net worth has grown in some surprising ways.
With its wacky plot, biting dialogue and pitch-black subject matter, "Heathers" offered a twisted glimpse of high school that's only become more relevant.
I've noticed a lot of brilliant women, real and fictional, giving up on shouting and taking a darkly sarcastic approach to their grievances instead.
"An American Family" was sold it as a social experiment. A fly-on-the-wall view of a family's life under the sun in the picturesque town of Santa Barbara, California.
At Tuesday's National Transportation Safety Board's hearing on the death of Elaine Herzberg, the woman struck and killed by Uber's self-driving test vehicle in March 2018, Uber hardly found itself in the firing line.
Business Insider's Michelle Yan talks about the pain she felt after getting the surgery: "The pain on a scale of 1 to 10 — 10 being really painful — was a solid 11."
In defense of location sharing, the best way to make life into a movie
More unseen footage is teased in the teaser for "The Rise of Skywalker." The movie premieres in theaters on Dec 20.
On October 7, Joker director Todd Phillips headed into Warner Bros. to propose an outsized idea: the rights to develop a portfolio of DC characters' origin stories.
Duke of York issues statement amid criticism over relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
The Emmy-nominated actress says she was told to shed her clothes as to not disappoint "Thrones" fans.
Will marrying a super-intelligent robot in 20 years be a natural decision?
In 1992, R&B singer Jimmy Dennis was wrongfully convicted of murder. He spent 25 years in prison, but he never gave up on music — or justice.
Thanks, little buddy!
The flight that put the Boeing Company on course for disaster lifted off a few hours after sunrise. It was good flying weather — temperatures in the mid-40s with a slight breeze out of the southeast — but oddly, no one knew where the 737 jetliner was headed.
Presidents can't wave a magic wand and make single-payer insurance happen. Voters deserve to know how the 2020 candidates would really govern.
This is either the most patient or most oblivious dog we've ever seen.
The millennial candidate has big "OK Boomer" vibes.
When the US entered Afghanistan, local DJs were hired to help with the war effort. And when the American military pulled out, they abandoned those voices, leaving many of them for dead.
We don't have too many details on this armored car crash, other than that it happened in Suriname and that the driver is probably in a heap of trouble.
Ever since the French revolutionary's assassination in a bathtub, doctors and scientists have wondered why he had to spend so much time in there to begin with.
How to make the calzones that made "George Steinbrenner" say, "Big Stein wants an eggplant calzone."
The problem with the High Line and all its imitators.
Sometimes you just gotta gently close that door right back on up and walk away.
The procedure buys ER surgeons critical extra time.
From headlines to tweets, the word 'horny' is showing up everywhere, often in increasingly unexpected contexts. What are we really trying to say?
This is a place about a story. It feels, well, maybe not real. Stranger than that, it feels like Star Wars.
"Oh yeah? SF stands for Startup Failed."
Can we help end police shootings by hitting Starbucks, 24 Hour Fitness and others right in the pocketbook?
In this interactive feature, we look at the retail outlay for six of America's coffee chains.