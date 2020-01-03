The Worst Food Trends Of The 2010s
From pumpkin spice to avocados, the 2010s made us absolutely sick of these foods.
Using legos, a Star Wars enthusiast recreated the set from "The Empire Strikes Back" and additionally motorized it with power functions.
You'd expect that if you tapped a button, something was supposed to happen, right?
Marques Brownlee is blown away by the beautiful design of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro but without access to Google Apps, he would never recommend it.
Nature photographer David Weiller spotted this extremely camouflaged bug in the Amazon rainforest.
Silva successfully rides a hoverboard and makes it all look easy.
The city had 300,000 incidents of graffiti in 2019, but this particular tagger has struck 40 times in the last month.
And no amount of data or complex modeling will rectify the building industry's staggering impact on the environment. Design culture itself needs to change.
If women don't conform to beauty expectations, they're paid less.
Luckily no harm or damage was caused and the flight returned safely to Montreal, from where it had departed.
When something is not right for us, we know because we get stopped up. We feel dread and anger, which are both signs that we aren't honoring our internal signals that are telling us something isn't right.
Businesses and consumers stash away semi-illicit greenbacks.
Arcade games, elevated gardens and an open office plan, it has it all.
These greeting cards from the late 19th and early 20th-century celebrate the New Year with lucky pigs, foxes fleeing for their lives and at least one drunk frog.
Korean cinema soared to new heights in the 2010s, becoming one of the largest film industries on the planet, responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed films of the decade.
If you moved around a photo while it was scanning, what would it look like?
Exhausting, expensive and exclusive, these conferences needs to be modernized. The future of science depends on it.
The questioning was the basis of viral social media claims that the US was detaining Iranians at border crossings.
The origins of the praline candy can be traced back to enslaved black women in Louisiana.
New England fizzled out in a haze of stupid mistakes and poor game-planning.
Letting go of the bitterness you feel toward people who have hurt you — even if they don't deserve it and you'll never see them again — is good for your health.
Canada's government once pressured Inuit women to travel south to give birth. Now, they can have their babies at a hometown maternity clinic led by Inuit midwives.
Well, that was quite a dramatic exit.
Recent awards seasons have each seen one lucky film become their season's Oscar villain. Will this year's be "Joker," "1917," "The Irishman" or something else?
Ordering up more tests and surgeries for dying patients is easy. Getting patients the end-of-life care they deserves takes much more effort.
What happens to others who hope to turn followers and views into mainstream careers? We talk to a few who tried.
On surviving a suicide attempt, and what comes next.
Shawn Woods builds an insane-looking vintage mouse trap from vintage patents.
A Nirvana reunion? They said it couldn't happen. Well, it did, and we were there! Here's what Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic have to say about it.
The trial will include testimony from two alleged victims and Annabella Sciorra amid concerns he may not be ultimately held legally accountable
A YouTuber takes a deep dive inside the wacky experimental ASCII art-based game ASCIICKER.
Movies, books, music, and more from 1924 are all entering the public domain today, meaning that you're free to download, upload, and share these titles however you see fit. And it's completely legal.
As the project investigating hate in America comes to an end, we look back at reporting highlights and the impact of our work.
Mercedes-Benz took away the title of the world's top-selling luxury vehicle from the German auto company back in 2016. Why has BMW been in decline?
China appears to have been destroying traditional Uyghur cemeteries for several years as part of what critics describe as a broader, coordinated campaign to control Islamic beliefs and Muslim minority groups within its borders.
For many, these drugs are lifesavers. But like me, not everyone wants to stay on them indefinitely.
John Baldessari, a gentle giant of conceptual art whose irreverent questions about the nature of art brought him international acclaim and shaped a generation of younger artists, has died. He was 88.
Some brittlestars, close relatives of starfish and sea urchins, can work out where light is coming from by changing the color of their bodies.
An "oddly satisfying experiment" finds that adding a little milk can make see-through Coca-Cola.
2019 was the year wireless earbuds went mainstream.
Theodore Gioia samples the American restaurant review at present and offers a recipe for the future.
The acting and quick-thinking of these Disneyland actors is just off the charts.
Around 2,300 contracted workers who serve meals to Google employees in the San Francisco Bay Area have unionized, saying they're overworked and underpaid.
Less than a week after Iran's top military commander was killed by U.S. drone strike, the regime said Sunday that it would further scale back compliance with an international nuclear pact.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
Brown pelicans in South Carolina give researchers a good look at how birds handle these mighty storms.
The village is your mission: you will either save it or destroy it. Werewolf is a beautiful party game that's easy to learn and supports up to 35 people.
Skateboarder Simon Isaksson sees your childhood Hot Wheels loops and would like you to know that he can do that, too.
Does repenting for your Wet December actually do anything for your health and wellbeing?
Early research suggests Google's algorithm can improve the accuracy of mammogram screenings, potentially alleviating some of the UK's radiologist shortage.
