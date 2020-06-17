Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

BETTER, COMPUTER

tonsky.me

It's amazing how great computer products can be when they don't need to deal with corporate bullshit, don't have to promote a brand or to sell its users. Frankly, I almost ceased to believe it's still possible. But it is.

A CASE FOR PLASMA COLLECTIONS

marginalrevolution.com

The United States is one of the few countries in the world where plasma donors are paid and it is responsible for 70% of the global supply of plasma. If you add in the other countries that allow donors to be paid, including Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Czechia, the paid-donor countries account for nearly 90% of the total supply.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample