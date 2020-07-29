The World's Largest Dams Shown To Scale With The World's Tallest Skyscrapers, Visualized
The world's largest dams are a lot bigger than you might think.
Teenage phenom Isamu Yamamoto has unbelievable skateboarding skills.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal had a heated moment with Attorney General William Barr over the Trump Administration's handling of protesters during a hearing on Tuesday.
If planes aired this video before a flight took off, we're sure everyone would be paying rapt attention.
One small attempted step for robot, one giant leap for humanity.
These roommates from San Diego bought a cheap couch and discovered it couldn't fit through the front door, so they decided to take drastic action.
Great, let's go do that socially-distanced human pyramid and massage train. That makes total sense.
Famed geneticist George Church and at least 20 others didn't want to wait for the results of clinical trials: "I think we are at much bigger risk from covid."
The list spotlights 50 schools that provide students the highest average salaries for their tuition dollars.
Sarah Eade Bengard gave her best impression of every tech snob you meet on the internet.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Uncle Rob performs a badass science experiment on masks by simulating coughs with volatile, flammable liquids.
Peruse photos of the Lisa Frank/Anne Geddes-esque nightmare decor yourself. With Dr. Phil's son's monstrosity of a home and Gigi Hadid's unattractive apartment, we have to ask: are the celebs okay?
Feather-light cameras can show us what your backyard looks like from a new perspective.
Deforestation and rampant resource use is likely to trigger the "irreversible collapse" of human civilization unless we rapidly change course.
Nige Tassell explores the emergence of Murder, Inc — the mob of hard-as-nails hitmen tasked with bringing down the New York City mafia's most wanted.
The divide between who can afford to weather the downturn and who can't is sharpening. And it's shaping the recovery response.
People are pretending to have progressive political views on dating apps to get matches.
This driver in the Netherlands was shocked at how close he came to slamming into this hot air balloon.
The ISS sits high among all of humanity's technical achievements. What better way to celebrate this symbol of cooperation than assembling and displaying a beautiful Lego model?
The videos of the chaotic scene, which bore a marked similarity to the controversial tactics used by federal officers to detain demonstrators in Portland, Ore., quickly went viral.
The journalists who took part in a staff rebellion last year are starting Defector Media, a company with a podcast and a website dedicated to sports and culture.
V1Analytics scoured through data from Google and Wikipedia and was able to cobble together a data viz map for the most searched video games over the past three years.
A dozen protesters facing federal charges are barred from going to "public gatherings" as a condition of release from jail — a tactic one expert described as "sort of hilariously unconstitutional."
The boulevard that long defined Richmond, Virginia, capital of the Confederacy, began as a ploy by a savvy real estate developer.
When this octopus saw a freediver's GoPro that was within its reach, it had trouble letting go.
Some experts predict that 60 percent of restaurants won't survive the lockdown. Here's what chefs, owners and their employees are doing to stay alive.
YouTuber LongBeachGriffy does a hilarious impression of how Jeep fanatics talk about their treasured vehicles.
The Galaksija computer was a craze in 1980s Yugoslavia, inspiring thousands of people to build versions in their own homes. The idea behind them was simple - to make technology available to everyone.
Millions of Americans are grieving the loss of mothers, fathers, partners and siblings to an extremist conspiracy cult quickly gaining power in media and politics.
With classes online, "active learning" is more important than ever.
On July 30th, NASA plans to launch its next rover to Mars, a robot called Perseverance that will dig up samples that could one day be returned to Earth for study.
To make something like FFS truly accessible — and to give trans people true agency over it — requires completely reimagining the capitalist medical system.
The leak unearthed new revelations about classic games like "Super Mario 64," and caused a split amongst preservationists about what to do with likely stolen material.
How safe are we from a needle dropping out of space?
Twenty-five years after his death, the painter who gave us "happy little trees" is more popular than ever.
In 2013, Kate Greene spent four months in a geodesic dome on the Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa.
Matthew Highton found a way to cobble together the classic 90s title sequence using archival video.
Police say the suspect has been identified, but no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
The impending eviction crisis will hurt some states more than others.
The lithium-ion batteries in our devices degrade over time and come with a large environmental cost. Are there better ways to store and carry energy that are kinder to the planet?
Gender identity is less clinical and more focused on how an individual views themself. Here's a breakdown of some common misconceptions and why they're harmful.
When J.F.K. ran for president, a team of data scientists with powerful computers set out to model and manipulate American voters. Sound familiar?
It's an ambitious project that took Steve Jones over six years and 1,000 hours to complete.
If you fold a tape measure at the last numbers of a year — "109" for the year "2009," for instance — you can find out someone's age by flipping the tape measure over.
Pervasive racial images associated with the Almighty shape who people see as worthy of being in charge.
All the droplets you spray out when you talk might make you think twice about going to a bar ever again.
Console owner got in touch with Taipei police after an officer sent out virtual messages in the popular game.
Truck meets mattress. Truck needs mattress. Truck immediately loses mattress at intersection.
David T. Hines, 29, was arrested and charged with three felonies after spending relief money on the $318,497 car, clothes and jewelry, federal prosecutors said.
