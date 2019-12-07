The Woman From The Infamous Peloton Ad Turns To Cocktails In Hilarious Ad For Ryan Reynolds's Aviation Gin
Monica Ruiz, the actress from the controversial Peloton ad, makes an escape from exercise in this ad for Ryan Reynolds's gin brand.
You've probably done it before on accident — so what did it do to your car?
The iconic imperial stormtrooper design is recognizable all across the world. How has the design changed for the next generation?
All Walmart customers, we need you to pay attention to this conspiracy theory.
The Tata Nano was the cheapest car you could buy brand new. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.
Someone please, *please* get Maya a dog friend to play with.
YouTuber David Bennett demonstrates how some of the most popular music utilize "word painting" to make a song pop.
A coal town in southwestern Virginia has been trying for years. Hope is running thin.
Christmas-themed pop-up bars are spreading good cheer and booze during the holidays. Eater dives into why.
An artist creates the beloved green Star Wars creature from scratch in this cool time lapse.
We regret to inform you that the brands have made a once fun if NSFW meme a creation from hell.
Musk will not be liable for damages
This blocky pink book sets out to accomplish a big task: present a visual representation of humans and the art they've created — from the beginning.
All things considered, it's very lucky that nobody appeared to be injured, though they might need a change of clothes.
David Attenborough describes how the rarest species of hyena, the brown hyena, lives among the ruins of the Namib Desert
Christopher Hook, an attorney from Southern California, found himself in hot water after bombarding the law firm his clients were suing with more than 100 emails peppered with ridiculously over-the-top profanities.
Tesla's electric fleet have a lot going for them, but what if you want to tow something? A YouTuber does the math about why Teslas struggle with carrying heavy loads.
Although Ring is telling families that they need protection from unsafe neighborhoods, the company is also radically changing what a typical neighborhood is like.
Oscar-winning director, John Huston, made a revolutionary film for the US government to destroy that stigma way back in 1946. Then the US Government decided the public wasn't quite ready for the reality of PTSD and decided to keep it confidential for 30 years.
The hard problem, David Chalmers calls it: why are the physical processes of the brain "accompanied by an experienced inner life?"
A rat is seen moving a break for it with a large coffee cup on a Brooklyn subway platform.
The news comes as CEO Steph Korey apologizes for her behavior, saying she is "appalled" by how she spoke to her staff.
Sure, buddy, we believe you.
Bridesmaid For Hire shows up for your special day, but don't confuse them with the wedding planner.
You can see the van braking slightly at the sight of the police car and then the moment when the driver decided, "To hell with this, I'm going to do it anyway."
From a Norman Reedus hiking simulator to a game about being a horrible goose, these are the best video games of 2019.
A quick guide to the versions of the modern Bro, complete with mating calls, diets and habitats.
Internet scammers dominated the 2010s. The new rule is, If an app exists, there's been a scam on it. Here are the people behind the top scams of the decade.
Because that is apparently an opinion you can have.
A local watering hole's age and neglect — let's call it "patina" — carries a certain charm, but, uh, what's actually going into my Coors?
"Heil Trump" and an anti-gay slur were scrawled on an Indiana church right after Trump's election. The investigation led to an unlikely suspect — and the discovery of a hate crime hoax.
Knowing she had the legal right to die helped Marieke Vervoort live her life. It propelled her to medals at the Paralympics. But she could never get away from the pain.
Amid the mass quantity of television this year, there was some genuine quality, from "Watchmen" to "The Bachelor" to "Barry."
On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton sat down with Howard Stern for 2 1/2 hours, in one of the most candid interviews of her life.
State laws about pinball, pigs and bumper stickers should be scrapped. Here's why many still aren't.
The discovery is helping researchers understand what might linger on the bizarre surface of Saturn's moon Titan.
This is why nobody likes winter.
A report from one of the new stores bearing the deceased company's name.
AI Dungeon 2 is the closest thing there is to an infinite game.
If you've ever taken a walk in the woods, especially after a rain storm, you've definitely walked by one of photographer Alison Pollack's subjects. You may have even stepped on one. But unless you had a magnifying glass handy, you never even knew they were there.
For a growing group of writers, producers and stars, the escalating war among Hallmark, Lifetime and now Netflix means plenty of good (and lucrative) tidings — if you can master the formula and stomach all the yuletide cheer: "There's a whole list of boxes you have to check off."
When asked by Gayle King about the lack of diversity among presidential candidates, Bloomberg was resoundingly tone-deaf: "If you wanted to enter and run for President of the United States, you could have done that."
The Rockets superstar is pushing the boundaries of basketball — but he also attracts critics like no other player. When will fans ever agree on him?
Google Maps looks different based on your location due to disputed borders and other complicated diplomatic issues.
The facts are horrifying and widely reported: stabbings in London have never been more frequent and the rate is only increasing. But there's another statistic that's less well known: the murder rate is actually falling, rapidly so. To find out why, we visited St Mary's Hospital.
The state's unusual decision exposes the insurance industry's miscalculation of the cost of climate change.
Sure, she was beautiful, and an intimidatingly successful pop star, but... did she also kind of look like me?
This week, our contenders are: "We are not the same", Joe Biden biting his wife's finger, phrases for [x] and sex, and "in the right headspace."