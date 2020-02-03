Reimagining The Intro Of 'The Witcher' As A Cheesy '90s TV Show
It's like they rebooted "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys."
We finally get a teaser of what Marvel's Disney+ shows will look like in this Super Bowl trailer.
Technology isn't perfect.
"I miss Maroon 5," said literally nobody.
Dr. Seema Yasmin gives you the breakdown on the virus. She explains what the media has gotten wrong and how to stay safe.
Folks, Hulu has "live sports" and other cool shows too. Also it looks like Brady "isn't going anywhere."
Sounds like a sound argument.
A giant mechanical spider, Will Smith in drag, a megalomaniacal producer — how did one of the most expensive movies ever made turn into such a disaster?
The new sport is attracting everyone from NFL players to pro surfers hoping to get an edge in the pool — and on land.
They were good to go, until they weren't.
It's the most wonderful time of year: when brands drop tens of millions of dollars to get 60 seconds of your attention during the Super bowl.
The coach arrived in Kansas City grieving the death of a son, tasked with saving a franchise in unfathomable crisis. The loyal GM followed him and found the quarterback who would change everything.
Doesn't seem like there's much you can do in a situation like this other than curse and hope for the best.
A number of online leaks have different theories about who seems to be responsible for the final version of the movie.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
After being informed by the police officer that they needed to evacuate, the waitstaff in this establishment responded: "Just give us half an hour because people have to eat."
Top graduates of elite colleges, like Pete Buttigieg, typically pass through McKinsey or a similar firm before settling into their adult career. How did this come to pass?
Michael Sanchez says he was trying to protect his sister in a lawsuit complaint.
The building being constructed in Wuhan, China will be used to house coronavirus patients.
Fertility rates are dropping. What are all the factors influencing millennials having kids? One millennial's dive into the heart of parental angst.
Back when supersonic planes were the future, planning was underway for the future of supersonic airports. Like the "Everglades Jetport," which would have been five times larger than New York's Kennedy Airport and was partially built before it was canceled.
Angie McMonigal's abstract photos compress the diverse architecture of The Big Apple into a patchwork of colors, shapes, and textures.
There are bad drivers and then there's this person. The Dua Lipa soundtrack makes it worth your time.
Scientists devised four different rounds of escape room challenges to see if Rudy the octopus could get out.
Evolution is an ongoing process, although many don't realize people are still evolving.
A Chicago couple is being flamed online after their email to a wedding photographer went viral on Reddit.
The almost free gravity train around the solar system.
Nonoka Koga, a Japanese exchange student at Richmond High School, thoughtfully voiced her feelings on the high school mascot.
Based on its ads, Peloton's bike is annoying at best and deeply unlikable at worst. And yet I f*cking love it.
Ask me about "Loom," 30 years later.
Well, this is perfectly terrifying.
As my brand block list swelled, I ran into a similar issue. Every day, I spent an hour or two diligently blocking brands, but more would surface to take their place. I could never quite reach the post-brand Twitter experience I craved.
Despite its environmental and labor costs, shoppers love fast fashion. Will that ever change?
Perfect for bringing the joy of choice to a new generation of young adventurers — and filling mom and dad with goofy-smile memories.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will revisit the old clamshell form factor and it looks pretty smooth — though, after the Galaxy Fold issues, we'll definitely be waiting for reviewers to get their hands on it.
You wake up in the dark. You drive to work in the dark. And following a long, hard day at the office, you go back home in — you guessed it — the dark. 'Tis the season.
We're glad that he's challenging our sense of reality one glass at a time.
Tracking the spread of disease requires precision and math. But super-spreaders, who transmit germs faster and further than other patients, can confound the model.
Mike Boyd is determined to make bike rollers work. Will his persistence pay off?
Vaan Island in India's Gulf of Mannar has been rapidly disappearing into the Laccadive Sea. But a team of marine biologists is working to save it.
It was a short, but bliss-full, nap.
Anna Wiener's memoir captures the psychic burden of the tech worker.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the favorite heading into the caucuses, but polls have shown a tightly jumbled race at the top. Here are key questions and answers about Monday night.
While covering sled dog teams running in the Yukon Quest, Katie Orlinsky experiences warmth in the kindness of strangers.
Doing so was inadvertent, but it taught me an important lesson.
The North Yungas road in Bolivia is dangerous and also one of the country's biggest tourist attractions.
King Ying Low was one of America's oldest Chinese restaurants when it closed in 2009. Its history is a story of perseverance and survival in the face of contempt and persecution.
Jennifer Venditti of JV8 INC has been tapping strip clubs, parking lots and malls for undiscovered stars that have ended up in the last decade's best movies and TV series.
Just silence all around.