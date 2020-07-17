Here's The Same Two White Girls You Meet At Every Music Festival
It seems like you always run into these same woo-woo flower-crowned crystal-worshipers at Coachella.
It seems like you always run into these same woo-woo flower-crowned crystal-worshipers at Coachella.
This eleven-month-old pitbull mix is more shark than dog.
Getting a haircut isn't really the safest thing to do in these times, so this engineer decided to take matter into his own hands.
A YouTuber discovers the terrarium built by their brother back in 2008 has flourished as a closed ecosystem.
This amazing moment at the SeaQuest Roseville Aquarium happens so quick, you'll have to watch again in super slow motion.
"Hawking products?!" the CNN anchor exclaimed. "Resolute desk! This is what he's resolute about."
V1 Analytics put together an animated map showing the highest trending Google searches for each state in America over a 10 year period.
Patricia Crowther's ex-husband coded her cave maps into one of the first hit adventure games in the 1970s, and she had no idea.
This week, we've got Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans tweet, "entanglement," the real mummy voice and "this is cake."
This dad wagered his kids that if they made this shot they could stay up another half-hour. Here's how they did.
It seems like you always run into these same woo-woo flower-crowned crystal-worshipers at Coachella.
New satellite measurements are offering valuable tools to study the tectonic rift in one of the most geologically unique spots on the planet.
Menstruating is painful, expensive, and... unnecessary?
Here's an extremely satisfying backyard experiment with 25,000 matchsticks and a cardboard UFO.
To stop hate, we have to understand it.
As shooting slowly resumes, your porn is about to look a lot different
V1 Analytics put together an animated map showing the highest trending Google searches for each state in America over a 10 year period.
It's nearly impossible to escape alive from a torpedoed submarine, but John Capes on the HMS Perseus pulled off the ultimate Houdini act.
It can be disheartening when a job you interview for doesn't pan out, but it may be reassuring to know that even the biggest stars in Hollywood get turned down for roles all the time.
A YouTuber discovers the terrarium built by their brother back in 2008 has flourished as a closed ecosystem.
Coming down off that "Animal Crossing" high? Give your Switch something else to do with Nintendo's next big release.
We often associate nuclear bombs with destruction, but in cases when other firefighting methods have failed, they can be deployed to extinguish gas well fires, as seen here.
Jeanna Triplicata wasn't a thrill-seeker, but she decided to try something daring after graduating high school: going skydiving for the first time.
More than a dozen women allege sexual harassment and verbal abuse by former team employees at Redskins Park
Mark Sagum plays the most iconic guitar introductions from popular music over the last 60 years.
Thick water is big business in the health-care industry, but in reality, it's about as beneficial as it is tasty. Which is to say, not at all
"If [Ellen] wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on," one former employee said.
Adam Neely does a deep-dive on the surprisingly complicated backstory of this immensely popular Brazilian song.
Twitter was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after accounts for some of the world's most recognizable public figures, executives and celebrities starting tweeting out links to bitcoin scams. This post is an attempt to lay out some of the timeline of this attack, and point to clues about who may have been behind it.
A "Bill Nye The Science Guy' superfan edited Bill Nye's recent PSA about masks on TikTok to look like a segment from his old TV show.
When the oceanographer who discovered whale songs met the paralyzed disability rights leader, they began a quest that grew more dangerous and beautiful than they ever imagined.
Gov. Brian Kemp's administration went to court Thursday seeking to block Atlanta from enacting coronavirus restrictions and requiring residents to wear masks, setting up a legal showdown between the state and local governments over efforts to contain the disease.
The battle to define this president's legacy is already under way. Centrists and the activist left fundamentally disagree over what Trump represents.
More than 280 elephants are dead and officials are still trying to unravel the cause.
Can toads survive inside a rock for years? Wait until you hear the legend of Ol' Rip the Horned Toad.
When a Qatari sheikh came to live in Los Angeles, an entire economy sprouted to meet all of his wishes. "His highness doesn't like to hear no," one advisor told a professor.
"The Dark Knight" was the first Hollywood film to shoot with IMAX cameras and pushed Christopher Nolan out of his comfort zone. Patrick Willems explains how this, in essence, enhanced his filmmaking prowess.
The nation keeps trying to read Donald Trump's mind. It will keep failing.
"We've never been closer to the Sun with a camera," a European Space Agency scientist said.
The hidden history of how American missionaries overthrew the Hawaiian Kingdom.
A Black Lives Matter confrontation pitted neighbor against neighbor — and displayed the raw power of a social media flash mob.
Travel in the saddest timeline can actually be pretty fun.
The actor shared a 5 minute, 26 second video of himself building a computer completely by hand.
Texas, Arizona and Florida are seeing record temperatures along with rising coronavirus cases.
Around the world, artisanal fishers play an overlooked role in drug trafficking.
This extra really gives it her all as a dead body.
The owner/chef of the popular Los Angeles brunch spot responds to allegations about her restaurant that surfaced over the weekend.
When the long-lost Oreo Big Stuf reminds you of the rare affection of your withholding mother, you'll stop at nothing to bully corporations into selling it again.
Shawn Woods builds a "mole farm" that demonstrates the unique way that the subterranean mammal digs through soil.
We asked experts to watch videos showing officers using tear gas, pepper balls and explosives on protesters. Police actions often escalated confrontations.
At the age of five, Baby Peggy was a self-made multimillionaire, the star of nearly 150 shorts and three feature films. At seven, she was blacklisted, turned away by the very studios who had exploited her, making her work eight-hour days without breaks.
Some squirrels might have just given up on this fool's errand after being thwarted multiple times, but not this squirrel.
"If you're looking for me to take a short survey, I can tell you I don't have time," he says in the Academy Award-winner's trademark parlance.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.