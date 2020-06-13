The Volatility Of The Stock Market Over The Past Week In 30 Seconds, Visualized
A data visualization of the stock market volatility over the past week based on information gathered from Google and Yahoo Finance.
A data visualization of the stock market volatility over the past week based on information gathered from Google and Yahoo Finance.
"Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can't get that number out of my head."
Who needs CGI when you can craft a cinematic masterpiece with some good, old-fashioned cardboard props and tomato sauce?
Urban designer Mikael Colville-Andersen explains why Copenhagen's bicycle bridges are so stupid.
"What is this weird, prickly thing?"
The dulcet tones of Radiohead's classic song played on lutes.
"Do you mind? I'm trying to lie down here."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Prior to this primary season, the conspiracy theorists had mostly kept their activities to the internet. But QAnon boosters are now aiming for elected office.
A YouTuber discovered how to cook up a knife using sand and a microwave oven.
After a terrifying spring spent in lockdown and a summer of protests in the streets, things are going to get a lot worse in the fall.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Windows Phone could have been successful if Microsoft hadn't make these mistakes.
Remember Michael Flor, the longest-hospitalized COVID-19 patient who, when he unexpectedly did not die, was jokingly dubbed "the miracle child?" Now they can also call him the million-dollar baby.
If you're on a call, the last thing you want is a loud window unit or fan rumbling in the background. This slick little model from Honeywell has nearly 8,000 reviews on Amazon, and it's well-liked by the shushers among us.
Sarah Cooper made her "Tonight Show" debut with an ode to Trump's issue with "sinks and showers."
Fox News published digitally altered and misleading photos on stories about Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in what photojournalism experts called a clear violation of ethical standards for news organizations.
Sources say Barbara Fedida, a powerful ABC News executive, has an extensive history of insensitive comments. She's now been placed on administrative leave while the network investigates.
Urban designer Mikael Colville-Andersen explains why Copenhagen's bicycle bridges are so stupid.
The voices of the resistance during the 2000s didn't exactly make great music.
Black women built The Wing, and they're ready to tear it all down.
Improving your cardio is hard, especially when there's a pandemic going on outside. MoonRun is the portable cardio trainer that helps you get a full-body cardio workout from home. Get it for $150 off at $249 now.
A data visualization of the stock market volatility over the past week based on information gathered from Google and Yahoo Finance.
Fired scientist Rebekah Jones' site shows thousands more people with the coronavirus, and hundreds of thousands fewer who have been tested, than the site run by the Florida Health Department.
An in-depth exploration of why movie trailers are ditching voice-overs.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked Confederate monuments for years, but the map has taken on a new utility now.
The perfect edit for everyone sick and tired of Anakin's constant prattle.
Americans are pretending that the pandemic is over. It certainly is not.
Social-media platforms can't evade the scrutiny that so many other institutions in America are currently under.
The Mayor's reluctance to confront his own police department has caused many of his oldest allies to desert him.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Physics Girl demonstrates the Leidenfrost Effect in this hair-raising scientific stunt.
Why do so many men seem to go mask-less even while their female partners are wearing one?
Let you hair go wild since lockdown began? Now's maybe a good time to trim up.
It's a shape that you'd be hard-pressed to find in nature.
Here's an infographic which maps out the average worker's compensation rate by state from highest to lowest per every $100 in payroll.
"If I cover my face, you definitely can't see me, right?"
Ah, Paris! Global capital of couture, style, and...menus? As café terraces welcome back patrons post-lockdown, it's comes to the attention of our Paris team that tangible menus have gone digital across the city.
He cited the number of hospital beds available in the state as a reason.
"Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can't get that number out of my head."
Including "misconduct with other countries."
Cumulative rage, despair & grief surged like a tidal wave at dawn. They stormed the street where Mr. Floyd drew his last breath, signs held steady by clenched fists. Protests spread to 2,000 sites.
Jay Jurden, Dani Fernandez, Atsuko Okatsuka and Ify Nwadiwe took the piss out of the cringeworthy video of various white celebrities attempting to demonstrate empathy for their privilege with their own hilarious mea culpa.
Eels are one of the ocean's great mysteries, but populations have been trafficked to the verge of extinction. Now eel-smuggling gangs are starting to get their comeuppance.
The voice of Bart Simpson shows off her process for coming up with new voices for cartoons with her incredible knack for vocalization.
As millions of Americans warm up to an old idea (cops are bad!) and Minneapolis appears ready to disband its police department, let me offer another step on the path toward abolishing America's police and forming a more just country. Let's straight up give up on all traffic stops. End them.
Massachusetts created a pioneering program to track COVID-19 cases. Its challenges are multiplying as the state reopens.
George Floyd didn't die from drugs but his toxicology report is likely to come up during the trial of the officers. Dr. Bernard Hsu gives a straightforward explanation of what is contained inside the report.
Pirates, shipwrecks, mutiny, and murder are hallmarks of fictional swashbuckling adventures. But they were also features of an ill-fated French expedition to colonize part of North America. Now, human bones discovered in the wreckage of the expedition's flagship are adding a new level of mystery to the story thanks to cutting-edge DNA analysis.
Your travel-like-a-local guide to 74,762 attractions according to 9,526,193 reviews.
Who needs CGI when you can craft a cinematic masterpiece with some good, old-fashioned cardboard props and tomato sauce?
John Snow made a critical discovery in 1854 that cholera was caused by water.
Growing up in the suburban shadow of Bam Margera — a bored, skinny Pennsylvania skater kid hurting himself and his friends for laughs
It's not offensive, "null," but it'll break police data bases.
Camden has ranked as the 10th-most-dangerous city in America and is still the most dangerous city in New Jersey.
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbed Black Wall Street — In a little more than 12 hours, it was gone. White mobs invaded Greenwood intent on burning, looting and killing. This is what happened in the 1921.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
"What is this weird, prickly thing?"