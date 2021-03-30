The Voices Of SpongeBob SquarePants And Patrick Reveal Their Unexpectedly Down-To-Earth Personalities
SpongeBob's Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke answer some of the internet's most Googled questions about themselves.
SpongeBob's Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke answer some of the internet's most Googled questions about themselves.
Back in 2016, Fox News host Jesse Watters filmed a segment on Fox News's "The O'Reilly Factor" which poked fun at Asian-Americans. "Daily Show" correspondent Ronny Chieng's response was legendary.
The two musical greats performed "Superstition" together in a concert in 2010.
John Corvino explains why the argument that homosexuality is "unnatural" is an "empty rhetorical flourish."
Ivan Cehic records the way you're supposed to sail through the Suez Canal.
Ten-year-old tennis ace Teodor Davidov is ambidextrous and prefers switching hands while playing, instead of hitting a tried and tested backhand return.
Stretch is a new robot prototype designed to automate box-moving tasks in warehouses.
For his series "Gentlemen's Club," Chris Buck sought out the men and women who built their lives with strippers.
Despite recurrent claims of crisis at the border, the United States still does not have a coherent immigration policy.
"You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her," Gaetz told a perplexed Carlson.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Odenkirk says he "got lucky" with his part on popular TV show "Breaking Bad," which he realized many years later while re-watching it with his wife one night.
If you've ever wanted to own a car company, you're in luck because Falcon Motorsports is on the market right now for $675,000, all in. This is not a majority stake, nor senior partnership. We're talking an entire car company.
Take the guesswork out of gardening, and let this handy soil tester give you the lowdown on your likelihood of planting success.
For once, the rent isn't too damn high.
A deadlier and more transmissible variant has taken root, but now we have the tools to stop it if we want.
They need to bring this kid on their next tour.
Talking with Canadian 11th-grader Louisa Whitmore about her very specific passion: hating on 432 Park Avenue
Rereading Naomi Wolf's The Beauty Myth 30 years later.
Mary Elizabeth Kelly ingeniously does a next-level imitation of every character from "The Office."
California officials described picking up a young black bear showing "dog-like" behavior that had jumped into the open trunk of someone's car.
The names "Hunter" and "Jacob" can really trip you up.
Bilson revealed on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast that posting an old photo of her and Malek landed her in hot water with the "Mr. Robot" actor.
The investigation was started in the final months of the Trump administration under then-Attorney General William Barr, the Times reported. The agency is looking into whether Gaetz, a close ally of the former president, violated federal sex trafficking laws by paying for the young woman to travel with him outside of Florida.
Nerdwriter1 explains why we perceive certain things as moving fast, while other moments tend to drag on forever using an iconic scene from Tarkovsky's 1983 film "Nostalgia."
How CSNY fumbled a chance to record their best album.
At the peak of her fame, she exuded total control on screen. According to her new memoir, a different story played out behind the scenes.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Starbucks is America's largest coffee chain, but there's a problem, it's not that good.
Digg caught up with the Sexy Sax Man himself, Sergio Flores, and YouTuber and film director Mike Diva to reflect on their creation 10 years later.
We're not above wearing sweat shorts all weekend long, and we'll do so with confidence thanks to this comfy, stylish French terry.
We love our dogs, but hate the mess. If you're anything like us, an easy clean-up solution will be worth its weight in gold.
We need something to do with our hands while we work through problems, and this desk spinner is one of our go-to gadgets.
Here's what you can do when the window molding goes in the way of a drawer working.
A quest to find the origin of a pizza place led me down a rabbit hole of clickbait restaurants — with Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick's new company at the end.
I can finally hug my grandkids.
The term itself, which refers to sexual attraction to others, is only 10 or 20 years old, however, and came about "with the goal of educating and destigmatizing asexuality," according to sex researcher Zhana Vrangalova, PhD.
New York City's iconic hotel has gone through a renaissance to update its interiors while maintaining its glamorous past.
"Rick and Morty" will return on Adult Swim on June 20.
Fans can fairly blame Sunday's 2-1 loss on U.S. soccer personnel at every level, from administrators to the coaching staff to the players, but we have no choice but to start with what would turn out to be the winning goal.
Diamond batteries from the US startup NDB could potentially supply devices with lifelong energy.
This public works employee realizes painting stop on this corner is an exercise in futility.
Magic erasers are incredibly versatile cleaning products, but sometimes, they work a little too well. This is because magic erasers are abrasive cleaners that aren't marketed as such. Keep this in mind to avoid disaster.
Researchers are only now beginning to understand cannabis withdrawal syndrome and how it can have negative effects on the brain and body.
The illusion is perfect.
Vegetarianism is one of my core values. How do I square that with my meat-eating husband?
The guy making wood-chopping videos is just one of countless men on TikTok producing content that falls within the romance-to-thirst-trap spectrum.
Do you have an implicit racial bias? Glad You Asked host Cleo Abram explores how we can all take a look in the mirror.
A new app claims it can get you high, using just your smartphone. We tested it out.
Help us leave them alone.
Pinnacle Airlines Flight 3701 is a case study in what not to do when piloting a plane.
If only they were about my husband.
"I'm worried about losing my new lease on life."
