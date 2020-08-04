The United States's GDP Just Dropped 33 Percent. What Does That Mean?
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis just reported the United States's GDP underwent a 32.9% decline. Now what?
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — have returned to Earth.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
The skewed version of history that is being taught in American schools doesn't acknowledge how white supremacy has ben part of American history since its founding.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
Because, you know, waterskiing is not challenging enough on its own.
Teens on TikTok have begun mercilessly mocking the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" playwright.
We were two or three weeks into building a cabin when the first two-by-four became the target of a sudden, white-hot flash of anger.
The source of the explosion was allegedly a fire at firecracker warehouse near the port in Beirut.
Fueled by his passion for history, photographer Drew Gardner recreated portraits of some of the world's most famous historical figures, featuring their direct descendants as models.
A Lithuanian man who disappeared in Britain almost five years ago and became the subject of a murder inquiry has been found living in dense undergrowth.
It's sheer, unbridled delight in its purest form.
Donald Trump dumped $400 million into his clubs in Aberdeen and Turnberry. Now, lawmakers in Edinburgh want to investigate him for money laundering.
Detailed computer simulations have found that a cosmic contraction can generate features of the universe that we observe today.
"Ratched" premieres September 18 on Netflix.
Tim Maughan's disturbing future predictions have had an unfortunate habit of coming true.
I reached out to Monroe over Twitter because I wanted to know what drove him to make the maps, how he was able to make them visually appealing, and how he thinks his maps fit into the larger QAnon project.
Murders are up in big cities this summer. Here are seven possible reasons why.
This poor puppy messed with the wrong full-grown dog.
Shared exclusively on Dazed, peep the first stunning images from the book of IRL locations with Anderson's aesthetic, and an extract from the beloved director himself.
Thousands of migrant children have been expelled by the Trump administration since March. Some have been held in hotels without access to lawyers or family. Advocates say many are now "virtually impossible" to find.
Gold medalist Katie Ledecky demonstrates how to swim the length of a pool without spilling a full glass of chocolate milk.
Three men stuck on tiny Pikelot Island after their boat ran out of fuel and strayed off course spotted by Australian and US military aircraft
When a baby is born on an international flight, where the plane is registered and the airspace it's in can determine the child's citizenship.
Everyone just seemed a lot happier in that decade.
My biggest fear was the bathrooms.
This couple went a little too deep into the Hydroxychloroquine dark web and it melted their brains in this hilarious sketch.
The notorious subreddit trafficked in violent rhetoric, growing a prodigious following over five years. Here's how — and why — Reddit finally shut it down.
After leaving the Children of God, I was so proud to join the Army. But then I had to ask myself: Was I trading one culture of blind obedience for another?
A hilariously diabolical amusement park owner made a maze that guests can't escape.
It's funny because it's sadly true.
The Hacksmith put two jet engines on the back of their canoe and had the time of their life.
A book by Seyward Darby reveals how white nationalist women weaponize motherhood to mask their hateful message.
The best safety videos are the ones that incorporate MC Hammers' "Can't Touch This."
How a sacred object from the Pueblo of Acoma turned up at a Paris auction house, and how the tribe fought for its return.
How does an obsidian, a quartz and a manmade ceramic fare against a 60,000 PSI waterjet?
Zoom doesn't have to be all drudgery.
Americans seeking outdoor getaways in the pandemic bought up all the pools, tents, kayaks and trampolines.
You never realize the importance of certain roles in moviemaking until you're missing them on set.
Schools are essential to the functioning of our society, and that makes teachers essential workers.
The movie has an enticing premise — a man gets preserved in a jar in early 20th century and wakes up 100 years later in contemporary Brooklyn — but does the rest of the movie live up to its zany premise? Here's what the reviews say.
Forty-five days to close the deal.
Yes, all of these solutions for re-opening schools sound totally feasible and not at all ridiculous.
It appeared, at first, to be a tragedy. Posts on Twitter on Saturday proclaimed a person who taught at Arizona State University died of COVID-19.
Do Minions have sex and reproduce? And how? I hope you're ready for an in-depth "Despicable Me" physiology lesson, because you need to understand exactly how this works.
The perfect veneer of parenthood is cracking underneath the pressure of the pandemic.
Get ready for an incredibly long list of incredibly long takes. These are some of the most unforgettable unbroken shots in cinema history.
Queer Appalachia highlights important social issues affecting a vulnerable region — and collects donations from followers.
