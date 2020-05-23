The United States Needs To Reach This Number In Order To Reopen Safely
America's test positivity rate is still too high, indicating that it's not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading.
America's test positivity rate is still too high, indicating that it's not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading.
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
All you need is a toothbrush, toothpaste and a blowtorch.
Wixom Lake, a reservoir of the Edenville Dam in Michigan was entirely drained this Tuesday.
A guy from Tamworth in the United Kingdom gets a little too ambitious on his birthday.
The employment of robots like this might play a huge role in agriculture in the future.
We hope that the driver, a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly suffering from a medical condition, is okay.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In the South's biggest battleground, it's already 2024, and the backstabbing and money-grabbing have already begun.
America's test positivity rate is still too high, indicating that it's not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading.
When parents can't do it all, women's paid labor is often the first to go.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Peter Sripol built himself a DIY amphibious vehicle that's perfect for social distancing.
James Hemings' talents had been nurtured by Jefferson who took him to France & gave him a first-rate culinary education from Europe's most illustrious chefs. Yet, every moment he spent in Jefferson's kitchens, he did so in servitude.
Masks are a new way to express ourselves, and we want to make the most of it. Every time you buy one of these masks, an independent artist gets paid, and Teepublic will donate a medical-grade mask to Direct Relief.
J.C. Penney's bankruptcy is one of the most stunning falls from grace in American history.
I was struggling with quarantine — until I found the polar explorers.
Salmon fishing brings $700 million annually to this remote, sparsely populated area. Now local leaders are wondering: Are the risks worth it?
The Beatles get considerably scarier when you start shifting their pitch.
A hairstylist with coronavirus worked for eight days this month while symptomatic, exposing as many as 91 customers and coworkers.
It's got waterslides and fountains, cabanas and lounge chairs.
Facebook is one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. If you want to make it in marketing, you need to know Facebook. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass will teach you for $13.99.
Some people might just duck out quietly without attracting notice, but not this guy.
Just down the coast from Donald Trump's weekend retreat, the residents and businesses of south Florida are experiencing regular episodes of water in the streets as sea levels rise.
You had a good run, jeep, but now is the time to retire, wheels up.
Pixar's cinematic oeuvre differentiates itself from other animated films with its vibrant spectrum of color. Take a look at the color palettes of every one of their movies.
With a little luck and a lot of science, the world might in the not-too-distant future get vaccines against COVID-19. But those vaccines won't necessarily prevent all or even most infections.
Habbo Hotel is an online community for teens to make friends and buy virtual goods. It also has been a haven for widespread virtual crime.
The engineering team at the Hacksmith developed a plasma glove that can cut through steel.
Earlier this month, a "Twilight"-related tweet caught my eye. It was a simple question posed by author Casey McQuiston: "Did Edward Cullen dodge the draft?" I investigated.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The Action Lab's James Orgill does the ultimate social distancing science experiment — blowing bubbles out out hot magma.
In 2010, I began going out with club promoters — that is, people who set up parties for the world's "very important people" — to learn more about that rarified world.
Sarah Cooper, who has mastered lip-syncing Donald Trump's many gaffes regarding the coronavirus pandemic, returns again to mock his revelation that he "tested positively towards negative."
When doing the right thing is too hard, we give up and let fate run wild.
The iconic maze chase has been played billions of times, created one of the 80s' strangest sex symbols, stupefied Martin Amis — and is now enshrined in a leading art museum.
The goings-on of a plastics manufacturing facility is quite mesmerizing.
Why widespread testing in the country may not work.
While it looks like it could have been ripped out of a sci-fi movie from the 2010s, the plane concept also has many elements of retro-futurism.
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
How does a relatively common type of virus turn into one so deadly it could spur a pandemic? The answer may lie in its microscopic spikes.
You can choose between a mask and a face shield, but you can't choose nothing.
James Hoffmann tests 38 different instant coffees and discovers which one is the best by putting them through a March Madness-esque bracket.
As humans remain stuck inside or socially distanced, trillions of buzzing cicadas will burst out of the ground across the US between now and summer 2021. It's already starting.
One of the best-known samples in pop reveals that music is a flat circle.
Two guys put off doing laundry to perform the classic 1980s song "Take on Me" by a-ha with their washing machine's sound effects.
After my parents got divorced, Dad began a slow slide into isolation. Eventually he found consolation in the darkest corners of the web. Can I help him get back out?
In 2006, Nouriel Roubini warned that the US housing market was about to collapse. Today, he predicts that the coronavirus pandemic has put the world on a path to a decade-spanning "Greater Depression."
We hope that the driver, a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly suffering from a medical condition, is okay.
A close brush can leave a lasting mental legacy — and may tell us about how the mind functions under extreme conditions.
Slim Shady's second major album was many things: a masterclass in rapping, an occasionally uncomfortable listen, a vessel for many tortured by angst and, briefly, a national crisis. This is how he created a million others just like him.
It's not so much time travel as "time inversion," the trailer suggests. "Tenet" comes to theaters on July 17.
Every network and streamer has been searching for a series that can become the next piece of monoculture, but so far nothing has captured the world's attention like the fight for the Iron Throne.
We will need a comprehensive strategy to reduce the sort of interactions that can lead to more infections.
It seems like every entry level job has a nearly impossible experience-level requirement.
Breathe in. Breathe out. Breathe in and figure that, if some unfortunate carrier coughed in the elevator you just entered, the virus will probably have escaped through the doors or settled on the floor.
Many have said Michael Jordan suffered from food poisoning during the iconic "Flu Game," but the man responsible for the pizza he ate finally speaks out.
A new recruit of the Chinese Navy almost made a fatal mistake when he failed to throw a grenade far enough away from himself and his instructor.