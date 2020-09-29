The Unexpected Reason Cars Keep Getting Bigger
Automakers have been making cars bigger than ever. Here's the complicated reasons why cars are being built with increased interior space.
This is funny and awkward at the same time.
Between a rock and an improbable place.
"The Supreme Court is about to lurch to the right for the foreseeable future, and if things seem hopeless right now, it's because, to be completely honest, they basically are."
"The trailer was way too top-heavy with a hummer on the top and the driver took the bypass going to[o] fast."
Brent Underwood moved to the abandoned mining town of Cerro Gordo in March because of the pandemic, but he's since made Cerro Gordo his home.
YouTuber Medlife Crisis used the CardioEx cardiology simulator to demonstrate techniques he uses to unblock artieries.
Coronavirus has hit few sectors harder than air travel, wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. While most fleets were grounded, the industry was forced to reimagine its future.
A mystery man was seen dumping over 100 live, squirming eels into the Prospect Park lake on Sunday night.
Here's what happens when you plug John Denver's "Country Roads" into Jukebox, a tool created by OpenAI that generates music that doesn't exist.
The homicide rate is up in big American cities, including those run by Democrats and Republicans.
On November 3, the network's framing of the election narrative may help alleviate nationwide chaos — or sow it.
Thanks to a pair of bionic gloves, João Carlos Martins was finally able to play piano again.
To commemorate the 30th year anniversary of "Fresh Prince," Will Smith decided to put the Bel-Air mansion on Airbnb. Here's what the mansion looks like inside.
Including when it starts, special ways to save and what to shop for this year.
When they go low, we go lower.
A rundown of the science that goes into the decision-making process and what it tells us about when results could be available.
The Katmai National Park and Preserve in King Salmon, Alaska, is holding its annual competition to rate and appreciate the fattest bears living in the park.
"My son and I went riding our scooter and pushbikes. That was when I noticed Max being swooped by a magpie. The second part is about Max going back and facing his fears."
Palantir is seeking to cash in on its ability to "do it all." Over the years, the company has worked with some of the government's most secretive agencies, including the CIA, the NSA and the Pentagon's Special Operations Command.
Hot on the heels of the $7.5 billion Bethesda purchase that stirred up the gaming community, Microsoft is expanding its partnership with OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research firm based in San Francisco, meaning Microsoft now has an exclusive license to the GPT-3 language model.
If you're anything like us, you're itching to go whole hog on Halloween decorations already. Stock up at Amazon, and let's start spooky season early.
Falling in love at first sight is a common trope in many movies but how many phoned it in?
The forgotten joke website influenced YouTube, Twitter, Tinder and so much more.
BTS will have a week-long residency at "The Tonight Show," and they kicked off the week with a performance of their hit song "Dynamite."
In a rare intimate conversation, the rapper-actor opens up to Esquire about his struggles with mental health and finding his way back.
"People are basically good" was eBay's founding principle. But in the deranged summer of 2019, prosecutors say, a campaign to terrorize a blogger crawled out of a dark place in the corporate soul.
His left-over Italian rhythms and New York incflicted accent as Tony Soprano ranks among the best performances ever in film and television. YouTuber Nerdwriter breaks down how he did it.
How mushrooms could solve colony collapse disorder.
The clueless, self-assured American no longer seems like a benign figure, but no such clouds darken Ted Lasso's sunny skies.
The actual ax Nicholson used to cleave through the door in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" took an astonishing journey following that fateful day on set.
"At this point, it's five people who have tested positive and seven of us trying to avoid them."
New Jersey officers accused of violence, sexual misconduct and more have walked free in deals that dodge a tough sentencing law. Now lawmakers want to eliminate it.
His new album "Fear of Death" tackles mortality at a moment when that's all we can think about.
"We're all alone, we're born alone, we die alone, and all I really need is a little bit of sunshine during the week and a really great sandwich."
Thomas Chatterton Williams is one of many voices whose arguments are part of a new trend of intellectual incoherence, and his new book about his renouncing his blackness makes that clear.
Gen Z ranks climate change as the most important issue of our time, according to a survey last year by Amnesty International.
Amazon and Facebook are poised to gain newfound insights into our emotions. The privacy implications would be enormous.
He had us at "Uh, hello, hi."
A biking accident left Kirk Williams paralyzed, but he has traveled widely and inspired others to follow in his tire tracks.
The GPT-3 program can write articles, produce code and compose poetry.
He's got a lot of enthusiasm, we'll give him, but he just needs to be pointed in the right direction.
Best-and worst-case scenarios, odds for every matchup, October heroes, surprising stats and bold predictions as our MLB experts get you ready.
Survivors of Shambhala International, a worldwide Buddhist community, reveal decades of abuse.
There are a lot of colors on the surface of bubbles, but for some reason, you don't really see red.
Heading into the fall and winter, there are clear signs of a third resurgence bearing a close resemblance to what we saw in early June.
It got Jessica through nursing school. For Tino, it made writing assignments a cinch. What is it about the often ridiculed font that makes it surprisingly easy to read?
Does rolling windows down help, or are sun reflectors the way to go?
"Bake Off" is back! But what we didn't know was that it would be part baking show, part horror flick.
Aside from Marjorie Taylor Greene, the anons are likely to lose, but those losses are unlikely to spell the end of Q's influence over the Republican Party.