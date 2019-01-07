Chris Pratt Is Drafted To Travel To The Future To Fight Aliens In 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer
Chris Pratt stars in the time-traveling military sci-fi action film "The Tomorrow War," which premieres on Amazon Prime on July 2.
Chris Pratt stars in the time-traveling military sci-fi action film "The Tomorrow War," which premieres on Amazon Prime on July 2.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Chris Hemsworth posted to Instagram a photo of himself on the set of the next "Thor" movie, and people are piling on to point out his… lack of muscle? OK.
CNN's Kyung Lah confronted Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann over the way the Cyber Ninja-run audit has gone.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
How far can you drink from a straw if you maximized the conditions using science? This engineer set out to find out with the world's longest straw.
Do you often meet new people and later feel like they didn't like you that much? This psychological theory explains why you might be wrong.
GHOST makes a nootropics supplement specifically for gamers, which I downed to boost my COD zombie-killing skills. Something else entirely happened.
YouTuber ActionAdventureTwins dropped a GoPro down a pipe using a 125-foot rope and they believe it might eventually lead to an abandoned mine.
Apple issued a warning to iPhone users to immediately update their operating system software.
One of Steve Jobs's most important contributions to Apple concerned how the company allocates costs.
It's funny (and painful) because this is exactly what the process is like, buying a house these days.
More men are regrowing their foreskin in an attempt to restore their penises to their original, uncut condition
Fancy yourself a Sherlock Holmes? In this book, you're the one who gets to solve the mysteries.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A homeowner was missing their sandals, so they went back through the security footage and discovered that the thief was furry and small and adorable.
"It has been hard to convey, through anecdotes or data, how bizarre the US housing market has become," Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said on Twitter.
If you have a problem, you gotta take the matter in your own hands (or in this case, mouth) and solve it yourself.
Permitting pot is one thing; promoting its use is another. (From 2019)
Five former slabs of meat on what it was like serving as human bait.
Former president Barack Obama acknowledged the existence of UFOs on an episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" earlier this month.
During the second world war, Chinese merchant seamen helped keep Britain fed, fuelled and safe - and many gave their lives doing so. But from late 1945, hundreds of them who had settled in Liverpool suddenly disappeared. Now their children are piecing together the truth.
Alt-right communities based on misinformation and religious fundamentalism have become a subtle but looming force in national politics.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Chris Pratt stars in the time-traveling military sci-fi action film "The Tomorrow War," which premieres on Amazon Prime on July 2.
Israel, like America, is deeply messed up. But it's messed up in completely different ways.
Save big on boots, joggers, swimwear, Father's Day gifts and more through Memorial Day.
We needn't suffer the cycle of buying and slowly killing houseplants anymore. Let the Pico Max take care of the water and artificial sunlight, and you'll actually get to enjoy your plants for once.
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,700,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
Here are all the unique things that form a typical Rage against the Machine song.
What does online dating look like through the eyes of a game theorist. And could knowing a bit of game theory help you find "the one"?
In "Army of the Dead," Zack Snyder offers a new entry into the zombie cinematic universe. How does his latest undead creation stack up against others in the genre?
The structural collapse of a building was no big deal for this calm, cool and collected gentleman.
Messages about the perils of weight gain are common in health media, but they're incredibly harmful for health.
Studies have found that we enjoy things more when we discover them by surprise than when we deliberately choose them. Companies are putting this knowledge to use in clever ways.
14 St. Marks is officially the smallest apartment in New York City with just 60 ft.² of floor space. Things might get a little cramped.
The singer is charged with two counts of simple assault in connection with an episode with a videographer during a concert in 2019.
The Stop Social Media Censorship Act almost certainly violates both the US Constitution and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
As the longest-running scripted American primetime television series, "The Simpsons" has gone through some stark changes throughout its run. Here's what's changed the most.
In Portes des Lilas, it's lights, camera, Métro!
For generations, the name has been synonymous with business jets, with more than 3,000 of the small private jet planes delivered since the first Learjet 23 flew in 1963.
A baby seal learns how to swim in a tank supervised by a wildlife rehabber.
No country has claimed the Mayun Island air base in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world's crucial maritime chokepoints for both energy shipments and commercial cargo.
The sound of the aughts is being reclaimed — and reinvented — by young artists who are barely old enough to remember it.
James Eagle crunched the data and produced an animated chart showing which countries were leading the way in the fight against COVID-19. It wasn't pretty.
From curbside pickup to wider aisles, COVID-19 has changed a lot about how Americans shop — and some of those changes might be for good.
You might be surprised how many beautiful birds are in your area. Attach this handy little feeder to your window, and you'll get an up-close look at them.
TikToker Josie Bowers shares the harrowing experience of having someone almost break into her hotel room when she was young — and how she was able to scare them off.
The fiercely competitive field of Dylanology pits expert against expert. No one is spared — not even Dylan himself.
We spoke to The Garden's Julia and Tree about what it was like to be at the center of a conspiracy theory calling the intentional community a cult.
In the 1990s, it wasn't easy for TV shows to feature LGBTQ themes or characters. "Rocko's Modern Life" figured out how to navigate the controversy.