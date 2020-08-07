Here's The Trailer For Jude Law And Naomie Harris's Spooky HBO Miniseries 'The Third Day'
Jude Law takes a trip to a remote island and discovers that was a big mistake. The British mystery miniseries "The Third Day" debuts on HBO on September 14.
Allan Lichtman has a frighteningly accurate model of 13 "keys" of determining who will win the US presidential election. Here's who he thinks will win in 2020.
Somewhat miraculously, the couple in the video suffered injuries but survived the explosion.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
21-year-old YouTubers Tim and Fred Williams weren't ready for Phil Collins's next level drum solo.
Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party, was just 21 when he was assassinated by the FBI. Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield bring the story of betrayal to the big screen.
Craftsman Jesse De Geest builds a sink basin out of a large stone.
Television shows often take a bit of time to find their footing, only getting better with each passing season. Then there are the shows that peaked early. Like, really early.
There's a playbook for recovering from the kind of mess DeGeneres is in. Seasoned PR professionals told us how it works.
Everything from the graphics to the guy's movement to the camerawork is perfect.
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion deliver a music video chock-full of T&A, and an incomprehensible Kylie Jenner cameo.
In 2001, the TV show "Jackass" was canceled. It only took me 19 more years to stop doing dumb shit.
Scientists put a price tag on guano's global benefits, which range from agricultural fertilizer to coral reef enricher.
It's really hard to tell the difference between a real Rolex and a fake Rolex these days. Here are the reasons why.
The maze will take simulated park guests park 6.6 * 10 ^ 19,758 years to complete. That is a very long time.
Did my mother ruin Martha Stewart's marriage?" Now I needed to know. After all, I'd used the line often enough at cocktail parties down the years, when people still had cocktail parties: "My mother ruined Martha Stewart's marriage."
Nitro never thinks his food is ever good enough, so his owner uses this hilarious trick to fool him into thinking it's delicious.
With news every day of environmental protections being stripped away, hotter summers, more powerful storms and biodiversity in crisis, are we doomed?
The story of a $13 million lawsuit against the energy drink's famous slogan.
In "Clean: The New Science of Skin," James Hamblin seeks to upend some popular wisdom about personal cleanliness.
An otter fleeing from an orca hopped onto a boat with only seconds to spare.
After more than a month of using macOS Big Sur, which is now available for anyone to install as a public beta, I've experienced a new phenomenon: I now find myself trying to swipe on my MacBook screen as if it will respond to my touch.
Amanita muscaria is a poisonous shroom with a red and white top. Smurfs live in it. Mario eats it. And if you do it right, it'll send your mind straight to Star World.
It's not a serious health threat. The CDC doesn't even recommend regular testing. So how did herpes get so aggressively feared?
The techie-turned-philanthropist on vaccines, Trump and why social media is "a poisoned chalice."
The groom, who is currently in service, wasn't expecting his mother to be there for his wedding celebration, but she surprised him.
A group of social conservatives wants the president to embrace anti-transgender issues to reverse his sagging poll numbers. Some Trump advisers think it's political suicide.
Millennials have become obssessed with indoor foliage and Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their usual shtick.
How I got co-opted into helping the rich prevail at the expense of everybody else.
House primary upsets ranked, from Cori Bush to Marie Newman.
The Museum of Modern Art has a video of "stunning visual clarity and quality" of a German "flying" train from 1902.
Tyler tests out items you'd put in a survival kit you can purchase on Amazon and sees whether they're worth your money.
This week, we've got Jonathan Swan's Donald Trump interview reaction, what we're secretly listening to on our headphones, What prevents you from doing this and Reese Witherspoon 2020 mood calendar.
Five months after scientists announced they had discovered the world's tiniest dinosaur, named Oculudentavis, they've divulged that the dinosaur was in fact a lizard. This demotion is cruel and unnecessary.
Buck LePard observed that there's a surprisingly amount of movies that utilize Jay Leno making jokes about the main characters, much to their chagrin.
A corrections officer reflects on 15 years of working among incarcerated people.
Here's what a wheelie, stoppie and wheel hop stunt looks like when shot with extremely high speed cameras.
After graduating from Babson College in 2017, I spent two years tending to the litigation that ultimately landed my brother in prison.
The images of students packed together in hallways went viral on Twitter as the school faces scrutiny from staff and students.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) now expects "an extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season, bumped up from "above normal."
A blast injury specialist explores the chemistry — and history — of explosions like the one captured in videos that swept across the world.
Justin Howard was watching a storm from his front yard when a lightning bolt crashed into his 50-foot pine tree.
No film in George Lucas' cinematic empire is more disposable or forgotten than "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which was little more than a feature-length tie-in to a TV series he was developing. But it helped hook a new generation on the never-ending franchise.
Just two seasons ago, Jacksonville was one quarter of football away from making the Super Bowl.
Sometimes you have to sift through a lot of trash underwater before you stumble onto the dangerous explosive one day.
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders banning U.S. transactions with Chinese tech firms Tencent and ByteDance.
Bears are getting too smart for their own good as seen here on a road in Colorado.
We saw firsthand how Americans are more empathetic and less dogmatic than many are inclined to believe.
The rivalry between Nigerian and Ghanian styles of jollof is a (mostly lighthearted) debate among the West African diaspora.
