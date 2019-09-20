Popular
According to a widely circulated urban legend on the internet, Dennis Falk, the world's biggest "Tiny Toon Adventures" fan, was responsible for the show being canceled. A YouTuber does a deep dive into the bizarre rumor and tracks Falk down to ask him about the tall tale.

TikTokers ushered in a new era of popular music with 15 second viral clips that go on to be used in millions of videos. Here's what happens when you hit that first million, from getting a manager to negotiating major label deals, and what it's like to be a world famous TikToker.

19 PLANE CRASHES IN 10 YEARS
edition.cnn.com

The loss of a plane carrying 22 people in Nepal has highlighted the dangers of air travel in a country often referred to as one of the world's riskiest places to fly.

