The Surprising Chemical Reaction That Happens When Your Pour Super Glue On Cinnamon
Here's also what happens when your pour super glue on graphite and baking soda.
These techniques could prevent people from contracting secondary pneumonia which could be detrimental to their health.
"When Trump likes something that much, it's an immediate red flag."
It took him 15 hours to expose the crab hidden in the stone, but the whole process was worth it.
Do not try this at your own lake.
Now is the time to get down and dirty with some onions and mayo.
Titanium is considered to be one of the strongest metals — how does it fare against a hydraulic press?
Measuring 50,000 square feet, the rapper's Toronto home features amenities such as an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight.
Although President Trump has directed states and hospitals to secure what supplies they can, the federal government is quietly seizing orders, leaving medical providers across the country in the dark about where the material is going and how they can get what they need
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
There's finally an explanation to the seemingly incomprehensible viral video of the man caught on camera fleeing his flooded motel room by taking a misguided leap off the balcony, denting a Nissan Murano and landing bottom first on the parking lot below.
In the late 80s, Sierra's hokey horndog was connected to a major computer virus, and rumor had it that the publisher may have created it to punish pirates.
Coronavirus-prompted schedule reductions haven't lined up with the drop in demand, as obstacles like logistics, DOT obligations, and algae get in the way.
"It's almost like you have a third arm coming out the side of your hip."
While many countries have imposed major restrictions, life continues as normal in Turkmenistan.
When Hoda Kotb set out to interview Morgan about how he and his family was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, she probably wasn't expecting this answer to be this steamy and… weird?
Look, we get it. The central premise of this article sounds absurd. But we all need this.
After years of building email apps, Edison decided the only way to fix email was to do it from the ground up. With OnMail, it's taking on Gmail head on.
A late-arriving wave of illness could overwhelm rural communities that are older, poorer and sicker than much of the country.
A man finds an old decrepit lamp and meticulously restores it.
What's driving this reassessment is a baffling observation about Covid-19: Many patients have blood oxygen levels so low they should be dead.
Don't let bland food halt your progress. This cookbook is filled with healthy dishes that you'll actually want to eat.
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
When speaking about Captain Brett E. Crozier, President Donald Trump said, "The captain should not have written a letter. He didn't need to be Ernest Hemingway."
We won't have actual results until Monday at the earliest, but at this point, we do know that the election experienced a number of setbacks.
Colbert had shared on his YouTube channel a week ago a previously unaired performance from 2016 of him singing with John Prine. Last night, Prine died of COVID-19, and so it feels bittersweet revisiting this video now.
The Bannatyne Manuscript is an anthology of some 400 medieval Scottish poems.
Through a life of crime that spanned five decades, Linda Calvey's husbands and lovers kept turning up dead. Now she's out of prison, turning 72 today, and determined to clear her name.
Well, there's no need to have a cow about this.
How did a mother of 10 and a Plano cop wind up pushing pills in one of America's richest communities?
Wes performs the Dr. Seuss' classic children's book "Fox in Sox" over Dr. Dre's "What's The Difference" beat.
Grammy-winning singer who combined literary genius with a common touch succumbs to coronavirus complications.
"Animal Crossing" has recently gone what, in a less awful time, we might have called viral.
Companies have halted their hiring processes, unemployment claims have skyrocketed and people navigating their state's unemployment systems right now deserve medals for their patience.
A woman waiting in line at the drive-thru caught a hilariously anxious Siberian Husky howl for its puppuccino out the window.
This crisis has us living in tech billionaires' world now more than ever.
Although it may seem like a product that we've always been reliant upon, toilet paper has not actually been around very long, and may not be as essential as we think it is. Instead, it's the product of very good marketing.
Nervous sharks, flight-risk octopuses and fish that walk are just a few of Dave Remsen's cases.
Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos told voters it was "incredibly safe" to go vote. His message, however, was somewhat undercut by his outfit.
With many stuck at home during the pandemic, Americans have been spending more of their lives online. This is how our habits have changed.
Even if you've never heard of Clearview, you likely have an online presence which means you're probably in its database.
The Einstellung Effect is a cognitive bias and it occurs when previous experiences hinder us from finding a better solution to problems.
The 15-person ranking is entertaining the nation's technorati who are eagerly browsing the list, debating its selections and staring at it in bemused horror.
Things aren't going so well for the owner of this highly-modified Porsche Carrera GT.
All you need is some string, a box and a think-outside-the-box mentality.
History shows that past pandemics have reshaped societies in profound ways.
Here's a chart that shows how the increase of average hourly wages compares to the increases in goods and services such as healthcare, tuition and housing.
The pros of living next to a national park? Easy access to nature, a chance to see wildlife up close, etc. The cons? When that wildlife wanders out of the park's front gate and nearly runs you over.
It took only 10 days for signs that the approach here — "elimination" rather than the "containment" goal of the United States and other Western countries — is working.
"You should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question."
How a confrontation in one of the nation's Coronavirus hotspots illustrates a troubling national trend.