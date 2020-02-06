How Two People Who Crashed In The Yukon Survived 49 Days In Minus-49-Degree Weather With No Food Or Shelter
The harrowing tale of how Helen Klaben and Ralph Flores survived for 49 days lost in the tundra of the Yukon.
Johnny Ball explains the brilliance of the Russian method of multiplication.
Max the dog is told he can't go swimming and has a hilarious hissy fit.
Hey, how's it going up there? Just wanted to say hi.
It's not about speed. It's about sheer accuracy and precision, and the fruit of his labors really begin to show at 1:12.
A very unique museum is located in San Francisco that sheds light on the history of the vibrator.
Can a hydraulic press crush different materials at -320°F
The tech giant is engineering a way to encourage its employees to eat healthier — and it might just help the rest of the country.
The loudest knock against the actor is that his warm-up acceptance speeches at events like the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs have been a little too, well, perfect.
A 9-month-old puppy accidentally tipped items such as an ironing board, a backpack and other nearby things into a furnace, which led to a fire.
This little girl would not make a good guest on "Hot Ones."
Almost imperceptible today, and certainly invisible to the naked Neolithic eye, the curious rotation of the houses can be attributed to an esoteric glitch in the brain — a psychological process called pseudoneglect.
Pornhub hosts hundreds of videos from Girls Do Porn, which has been sued for coercive practices — and its high-tech solution meant to stop those videos from spreading doesn't work.
"It was during this arrest that Dewitte's body camera was seized as evidence. A search warrant for its contents revealed video evidence of multiple felonies, including multiple occasions of false personation. "
Internal video of side-impact tests shows that children could be injured or killed in Evenflo's "Big Kid" booster seats. But the company continued to market them as "side-impact tested."
The Motorola Razr isn't officially out yet, but its launch is already a lesson in mismanagement and piss-poor execution.
Every four years we add a leap day to our calendar. This visualization explains why that is necessary.
Many companies around the world have existed for a long time, and a few have been around for more than 1,000 years.
"Somebody puts up a shed that might obstruct my view by a foot, I can protest. But somebody can launch thousands of satellites in the sky and there's nothing I can do? As a citizen of Earth, I was like, Wait a minute."
Who thought the blood pressure-spiking techno song "Nightmare (Original Sinister Strings Remix)" by Brainbug would be good hold music?
With 56 letters, 19 syllables and 11 words, "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" joins the ranks of "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" and "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in the annals of lengthy film titles.
At the stroke of midnight Pacific Time on December 31, the internet radio station 8tracks ceased operations. In the age of Spotify, you'd be forgiven for not knowing about the existence of 8tracks, but it was a big enough deal that in 2011, Time magazine named it one of the top 50 websites in the world. It was also a very big deal for former users like me.
Executive producer Jon Favreau and his team took every precaution to make sure the look, feel, and sounds of the show fit right in with "A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi."
"Honestly, the biggest thing is — I don't want to throw it under the bus — but the app was clearly done by someone following a tutorial. It's similar to projects I do with my mentees who are learning how to code."
Maiden Castle used to protect an ancient port city — now stories of its myth include a princess and a curse.
Sanders' overwhelming strength in satellite caucuses — which reported last — has made the race very close.
"In Kalihi, a town on the island of Hawaii, there was an SUV that pulled next to me in the parking lot. He got out and grabbed what looked to be a pipe, zip ties and magnetic mats. He then proceeded to put the mats and pipe on the doors and then zip-tied them on to the door handles then walked away."
A creative solution to the difficulties of studying creatures that are usually underwater.
Sometimes you wait for museums and other institutions to recognize your artistic genius, and sometimes you just have to do it yourself.
Big-horned rhinoceros beetles, taken from Bolivia, are ending up in Japan's illegal pet trade — and in beetle wrestling matches.
"If butt skin were any bouncier, it would be illegal to hit a golf ball with it" — an assistant professor of physics.
One of the world's most crucial and selfless acts is still simply washing your hands.
The MAVEN Mars orbiter is studying Mars atmosphere — but it could help us understand our own planet as well.
Incentives are as risky in parenting as they are in business.
Jim Carrey performed a show-stopping New Orleans-inspired entrance on Stephen Colbert's late night show.
Goodbye to six years of saying 'actually, it's about depression'
When children steer their own cart, they learn about courtesy, commerce and what their parents won't let them buy.
"Birds of Prey" is our first superhero movie of 2020. Is it as good as "Wonder Woman" or as disappointing as "Suicide Squad"? Here's what the reviews say.
There are a lot of weird world records out there, and this one is definitely one of the unexpected ones.
Rogue waves were thought to be caused by two different mechanisms. But a new idea that borrows from the hinterlands of probability theory has the potential to predict them all.
The Kamchatka Peninsula is a land of extreme weather and extreme topography, with the tallest active volcano in the northern hemisphere and strange, alien-like landscapes.
When it's fight or flight against a crocodile, it's better to take flight.
Where culinary bliss meets environmental peril, and how to solve America's poke problem.
Last week, we spotted something different in front of a junkyard. It was a rare Nissan Pao that someone, for whatever reason, hacked up and turned into a pickup truck.
Andrew Solomon writes about the concept of "angstalgia:" feelings of missing a time to which you would dread returning.
Lugging her camera equipment around while in her forties and less than five feet tall, she became the first female press photographer.
So, let's say you're on a train — how fast is the world around you moving? When it comes to your perception, the answer is: it depends.
Sometimes, it's the simple stories that stay with us the longest. Like that of Itsuo Kobayashi, a former Japanese soba chef born in 1962 who has recorded his meals in painstakingly detailed, hand-drawn food diaries of sorts for the past 32 years.
The Uncut Gems breakout hails from an older, funkier New York. Let him explain.