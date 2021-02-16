Comedian Explains The Stark Difference Between The 1920s And The 2020s
One has the Great Depression. The other, well, also has depression.
The tubing itself is thrilling. The camerawork is even more incredible.
Here's how the paternoster elevators in Prague, one of the last of its kind, works.
In January, the Ukrainian freighter "MV Arvin" split in two and then sunk to the bottom of the Black Sea, killing at least two crew members. Here's the horrifying moment when the snap happened.
In an odd twist of fate, Bettany was at the lowest point of his career when he received a phone call he was playing Vision in the Marvel movies.
Why are the biggest mistakes that student films make?
After the Senate acquitted Donald Trump, Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen was interviewed by CBSN anchor Lana Zak. The interview quickly became heated.
Millennial women are increasingly turning to self-help-adjacent manifesting or "good vibes" to find financial security, but the cost often isn't cheap.
People who survive a bout of COVID-19 with mild symptoms or even no symptoms may be able to thank their Neanderthal ancestors, a new study suggests.
Here's how South Carolina breeder Ed Currie cultivated the Carolina Reaper, the hottest pepper in the world.
We feel sorry for the Dunkin' Donuts employee who had to deal with this.
In the '80s, the spy agency investigated the "Gateway Experience" technique to alter consciousness and ultimately escape spacetime. Here is everything you need to know.
Not only does this retro-style controller work on the Switch, but it works well with the PC, Android phones and even Raspberry Pi emulation setups.
The Action Lab explains what Fata Morgana and Looming are, and how they make vessels in the ocean appear to "float."
The shots are beginning to have a societal impact, but herd immunity is a distant dream.
In his new book, Columbia professor and recreational heroin user Carl Hart argues the harms of drug use and addiction have been systematically overstated.
The ouster of Gina Carano from the Star Wars show draws the ire of the political right-wing and marks an inflection point for Lucasfilm, whose star was warned repeatedly about her social posts.
Hundreds of millions of cards have been stolen from online retailers, banks and payments companies before being sold for cryptocurrency on dozens of online marketplaces.
Kize Bae challenged herself to learn Bruno Mars's "Runaway Baby" in 30 days.
Meet the original architects of Cancel Culture.
Adam Sandler absolutely crushes this Happy Gilmore swing more than 25 years later.
A mischievous 8-year-old was able to get out of class by disabling her Zoom with an incorrect password exploit, which she brilliantly disguised as a software glitch.
Today Apple pushed out the second beta of iOS 14.5 to developers, also revealing that the latest new batch of emojis will finally be arriving for everyone.
Brooke Baldwin announced she was leaving the network in April.
The answer is manyfold — encompassing everything from sociological changes, to biology, to technology, to linguistics.
Texas has frozen over. The state is in the midst of an unprecedented cold-weather crisis, with temperatures dropping below zero. The resulting energy demands have completely crippled the state's electricity supply; as of Monday night, more than 4 million people across Texas were without electricity and likely freezing in their homes or outside, a potentially fatal result of the state's lack of preparation.
Florida State's Josie Muffley performed a extraordinary tag out while in mid-air.
Think you can win the Deep Space Food Challenge?
What do you do in situations like this?
For Kim Ji-young, arriving in South Korea at the age of 31 after an arduous escape from the North "was like a dream."
Millions of Texans were without heat and electricity Monday as snow, ice and frigid temperatures caused a catastrophic failure of the state's power grid.
Although "True Believer" reveals the comics maestro as a credit hog with a string of flops, it also proves he's responsible for Marvel's biggest innovation.
More than 75 years ago, ancient remains of hundreds of people were found in a Himalayan lake. Scientists recently revealed more clues about where the people came from and how they could have died.
Joel Haver demonstrates how the History Channel is a lot less about history these days and more about guys out on the ice.
Antimicrobial resistance won't race across the world like COVID-19, but its effects will be devastating.
Some experts say tooth-grinding is a behavior rather than a disorder, and the dentist's chair isn't the best place to address it.
When you have to go, you *really* have to go.
Here are some strategies for researching and snagging appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Vanessa Springora's exhilarating — and very French — "Consent" departs from the typical memoir of abuse.
The roaring twenties is brought to life by AI deep learning techniques.
Like many Donald Trump supporters, conservative donor Fred Eshelman awoke the day after the presidential election with the suspicion that something wasn't right. His candidate's apparent lead in key battleground states had evaporated overnight.
I was sexually assaulted by a popular member of the science communication community in November of 2020. This is my story.
When you don't have a ton of money to create a convincing war movie, it's time to get innovative.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to strain U.S. hospitals. NPR built a tool to explore trends around the country. Look up your local hospital to see how it's faring.
Tracy Clark-Flory spent years as a reporter embedded in the porn world. Here, she shares how it shaped her own sexuality.
Don't get fooled by these scams that use charity as a front.
Tired of running out of space? This half-terabyte micro SD card has more than enough space for games, photos and videos.
Mike McCaskill spent years scouring the stock market and betting on long shots. Then he found the opportunity that changed his life — and helped spark the mother of all short squeezes.
It was this horse's lucky day.
A new study blames a comet fragment for the death of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. But most experts maintain that an asteroid caused this cataclysmic event.
How American work culture has led to unhealthy eating patterns, and what we can do to change the focus away from dinner.
Turns out your brain has a daily high point and low point.