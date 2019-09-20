The 'Squid Game' Cast Play Slightly Less Mortal Games On Jimmy Fallon And It's An Absolute Delight
The cast from "Squid Game" hilariously play a much lower stakes game with Jimmy Fallon.
We have been shielded to a fault from the realities of what it really means to die from COVID-19.
Nate Meeker has the greatest impression of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro that nails all of his quirks perfectly.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Big tech now encourages us to monitor everything from our heart rate to our glucose levels via smartphones and watches. How much privacy have we lost to the promise of self improvement — and is it time to stop?
There's a lot of false information about food out there, and none so consequential as myths that actively thwart your weight loss goals.
Ben Makuch spoke with a Russian hacker who decided to make things awkward when he began hacking Vice in the middle of an interview.
This week, we've also got "Drake the type of guy" and "Stop giving me your toughest battles."
The idea was allegedly born when a train conductor told one Palisade resident that his passengers were always disappointed that the West wasn't as wild as the stories proclaimed. So they hatched a plan to put on a show.
Dr. Alan Mandell demonstrates a hack for clearing your sinuses with this one move.
"The Closer," released this week, spends large sections of its runtime on Chappelle attempting to justify transphobic material past and present.
The constant discomfort of a genital injury creates a covenant of pain. It is impossible to think about anything else.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Players from Gotham FC and Washington Spirit stopped play and linked their arms in support of the victims of Paul Riley, a former soccer coach who is currently being investigated for his alleged abuses.
Almost a year after Alexis Sharkey was found killed, her husband has now died by a gunshot wound to the head in an apparent suicide.
If you find yourself having to deal with an ant infestation problem, this is an easy hack.
You've probably watched Elissa Slater spray Sprite all over herself at least a billion times. Now she wants to know when she's getting paid.
*Clap* *Clap* *Clap* *Clap* Okay, look, we still like "Friends" a lot.
For decades, we were promised we'd all have flying cars in the future, but we're all going to have to come to the realization at this point that it's not going to happen. Here's why we're not getting them.
The meme-ification of ownership and the wild acceleration of private startup valuations have led us to this moment.
Ivermectin has been called a COVID "miracle" drug, championed by vaccine opponents, and recommended by health authorities in some countries. But the BBC can reveal there are serious errors in a number of key studies that the drug's promoters rely on.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The woman who went viral earlier this week after a TikTok video showed her Audi rear-ending a guy's Lamborghini released earlier video which seems to show him side-swiping her car. The newly emerged footage doesn't absolve the woman of subsequently crashing into his car.
Someone please give me a job on an alpaca farm.
Huckberry has over 650 items on sale right now with plenty of fall and winter gear to choose from.
Founded in reaction to the Red Pill, it's an example of everything that can go wrong when "keeping the enemy closer."
Casino game protection expert Sal Piacente reviews notorious card counting and casino game cheating scenes from films.
Just about every aspect of this office chair is adjustable: The lower back support, foot rest, head rest, height, angle of recline and more are easy to fine tune.
The dulcet new wave sounds of Hall & Oates make a great backing track for Trent Reznor's signature song.
A look at an historic meeting in Germany.
Rick knows what's up, and so does this t-shirt. We're gettin' schwifty tonight.
A man makes a satisfying addition to his house.
Ndakasi the mountain gorilla became known the world over for her adorable selfie with a park ranger in Congo.
If you flown in a modern airplane, you might be completely flummoxed to find an ashtray inside the lavatory. How can this be if smoking has long been banned on airplanes?
Do pillows really help during sex?
In Kansas with Stephanie Grisham, who does not believe she will be redeemed.
A toddler puts this cat on edge as he gets a little too close.
Rich countries contribute an average of $14,000 per year for a toddler's care, compared with $500 in the US. The Democrats' spending bill tries to shrink the gap.
The woman, who had been living with depression since childhood, said the pacemaker-like device has allowed her to rebuild her life.
People who cross the lawn find themselves in for a watery surprise.
They're tired of the many ways they're harassed and undervalued on the streaming platform.
Otis provides a powerful lesson in perseverance.
"Just because a product is created for a specific purpose doesn't mean it can't be co-opted for a ouroborosian cycle of raw capitalism that recycles real resources into planetary waste for the sake of ever more ethereal non-creations that only exist as mirages in our minds."
Men who can drive stick think they're the top dogs of the road, but really, they're just the top dogs of grinding our gears.
Satellite companies such as SpaceX and Amazon aim to provide global broadband, but their networks threaten dark skies and Indigenous traditions that depend on them.
It's clever and a great way to maximize the space you can use for storage.
The disdain this paper has for its readers makes me feel like a sucker for paying for it.
Group says evidence points to new suspect in decades long hunt for serial killer.