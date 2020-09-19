Here's A Hilariously Absurd Short Film About A Guy Who Has To Stop His Younger Self From Creating An App That Delivers Pizzas Before They're Ordered
This will be the best dozen minutes of your life today.
This will be the best dozen minutes of your life today.
Now, *this* is how you should play Dance Evolution.
If you know the secret backend of "Super Mario Bros. 3," finishing it in three minutes is a breeze.
A legion of A-list stars did a table read of the 1982 teen comedy classic to to raise funds for coronavirus pandemic relief.
From "Get Lucky" to "Cake By The Ocean," this musical note has commanded the way pop music sounds over the past 10 years.
Many people in Lebanon chalk up the August explosion to yet another case of government that lost its way.
Well, that's one way to finish a meal.
People who miss flying are rushing to buy tickets for flights that land in the same place they depart from.
This will be the best dozen minutes of your life today.
When you put a hotel on boardwalk, no one wants to land on it.
A very dedicated science YouTuber demonstrates how to blow a fire ring while underwater.
You don't have to sanitize your apples anymore, but you do have to wear a mask.
From "Get Lucky" to "Cake By The Ocean," this musical note has commanded the way pop music sounds over the past 10 years.
Platforms like Facebook are designed to profit from humans' confirmation bias. Here's how to restore balance to your feed.
While living among the native tribes of the Brazilian Amazon, Sydney Possuelo discovered a human society that has no awareness of the modern world. He learned that the best way to protect it is to stay away.
How a ragtag crew of volunteers came together this past week to save Molalla, Oregon from the biggest fire in a century.
We would become professional friends, and later, close friends after she moved to Washington to serve on the federal appeals court here and later, on the U.S. Supreme Court.
I recently travelled from Toronto to LA to Baja, taking advantage of some confusing travel bans. It eventually caught up to me.
Now, *this* is how you should play Dance Evolution.
Apple unveiled several new products earlier this week and rolled out iOS 14 for existing devices. However, one new iOS 14 feature is confusing some users.
Bartosz Wojczyński captured a stunning meteorological phenomenon in the Canary Islands.
Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series "Ratched" seems to be a hot mess, according to reviews. Here are some of the most caustic comments critics have made about the show.
For the residents of a small town bordering Oregon, this weekend's smoke felt like "the apocalypse was happening right here."
If you know the secret backend of "Super Mario Bros. 3," finishing it in three minutes is a breeze.
I learned, while writing about her, that her precision disguised her warmth.
Paul Rusesabagina went from the world's most famous Rwandan to a prisoner of his political nemesis, President Paul Kagame, whose government accuses the coolheaded hotelier of murder, arson and terrorism.
Alexey Rom takes the disco classic is new heights.
After years of complaints from users, Goodreads' reign over the world of book talk might be coming to an end.
The story behind the most ambitious project to make the internet a more open community.
Little can compare to the healing power of silence.
Lady Gaga's music video for "911" takes you on a wild journey.
Over the course of a 1,100-mile road trip, we could have counted anything. Vultures. Thunderclouds. Trees. Instead, we tallied Toyota RAV4s, and 436 midsize SUVs later my brain is wallpaper paste.
Perhaps focusing on today's real harms could help us figure out how to start dealing with climate change. Here's one way to do that: by looking at the most significant climate threat unfolding in your own backyard.
Actors make unconventional choices all the time in their approach of roles. This was his.
A look back at Stevie Nicks' tortured torch song — and how it almost broke up the band.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. To that end, we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
Charles Cornell discovers how Johnny Costa, the jazz pianist on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," is one of the most unsung musicians of all-time.
Graphic designer Matt Shirley asked his Instagram followers from different states to vote whether they'd rather be hot or cold.
This terrible trend has targeted people who were poor, disabled or incarcerated and people of color.
A legion of A-list stars did a table read of the 1982 teen comedy classic to to raise funds for coronavirus pandemic relief.
Climate change is killing Americans and destroying the country's physical infrastructure.
Time marches on, and so does Apple's pursuit of the perfect time, fitness, and health accessory.
Julie Nolke demonstrates how all of your friends react after you go viral.
This week, we've got OnlyFans spinoffs, "My son can't be gay. He's obsessed with women," item drop when you kill me, "Is for me?" and life on Venus.
The money it would cost to destroy the tickets is far cheaper than the $9 million that it would cost the pizza chain if the tickets ended up in the hands of the general public and were redeemed for prizes.
Oscar and Emmy winning special effects artist Howard Berger reviews and shares how scenes from movies like "The Wizard of Oz," "The Godfather" and "The Exorcist" were made.
Six students tested positive for covid-19 days before Attleboro High School in Massachusetts reopened its doors for the first day of school this week. Only five of them stayed home.
When millennials talk about being burned out, they are pointing to the failures of capitalism.
The enthusiasm is contagious.
There's a revolution in consumer content quality brewing and the movie and film studios don't seem to be paying much attention.
In the late 2000s, the CIA conducted a research project with Harvard University called Project Looking Glass, designed to understand why the intelligence community had failed to foil the September 11 attacks.
Andrew Huang had a Eureka! moment when he discovered that every song The Weeknd performs has the same four notes.