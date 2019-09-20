Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

DIGG PICKS

It's time again to pay respects to the old man. We've already done a bit of cursory shopping, but what better way to honor the person who helped raise you than by giving him a book that will make him grin ear to ear.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x