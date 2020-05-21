How BlackBerry Went From Being The Hottest Smartphone To Total Collapse
BlackBerry went from controlling the global smartphone market to the bottom of the scrap heap in one of the greatest falls from grace in business history.
Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal surprised the crowd with this thrilling nod to the cult sci-fi show.
One small step for a staircase, one giant leap for our enjoyment.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
A pilot captured footage of the breaching of the Edenville Dam, sending a deluge surging towards towns in mid-Michigan.
Some things from the '80s really don't age well, such as offensive cultural stereotypes.
It was MyLife that broke me. After spending hours studying FAQ pages, sending terse emails and making occasional phone calls in an earnest-if-naive attempt to take back some control of my personal information online, I had my first demoralizing moment.
The director reflects on his famously divisive sci-fi thriller, which envisioned an empty, virtual city long before our current predicament.
Volkswagen has issued an apology statement after the company posting on their Instagram page an ad that showed a white hand pushing a black man around a parked VW Golf.
Wixom Lake, a reservoir of the Edenville Dam in Michigan was entirely drained this Tuesday.
A deep dive into how the new coronavirus infects cells has found that it orchestrates a hostile takeover of their genes unlike any other known viruses do.
Yes, you'll have to stay six feet apart even when you're in the water.
The occupational hazards of being a comedian? Inadvertently ruining your career by roasting a movie director in person.
What is dead may never die, though some who have died are better than others. Let's separate the good (Tywin Lannister) from the bad (Olly) and the totally useless (sorry, Sand Snakes).
Mid-sized cities around the country are hoping to attract businesses and residents that can no longer afford the big cities. Will a "mobility revolution" help? Buffalo wants to find out.
The employment of robots like this might play a huge role in agriculture in the future.
A useful step-by-step demonstration by Joshua Farnsworth on making a viking camp chair.
The hyper-local social media platform Nextdoor is winning over local law enforcement and other government officials in the US, alarming civil rights advocates.
The identities of these mysterious warriors are on the verge of being exposed in "The Old Guard." The action movie premieres on Netflix on July 10.
Deaths from accidents are the biggest source of organs for transplant, accounting for 33% of donations, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, UNOS, which manages the nation's organ transplant system. But since the coronavirus forced Californians indoors, accidents have declined.
In case you needed something cheerful to watch today.
Colin Furze pays tribute to the futuristic sequel to "Back To The Future" by constructing a homemade Stainless Steel Extendable Bat.
Facebook's big purchase of Giphy is a match made in heaven. Both companies made the web boring and predictable.
The Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding at Tin Can Bay, Queensland says pods of dolphins have been leaving behind random "gifts" of flotsam and jetsam to the shore as visitors have stayed home.
Nearly every piece of legislation, every claim against legalized abortion, and every bit of anti-abortion activism is built on mistruths, fabrications and coercion.
When life makes you shift gears, make Lego gear trains.
Why do some healthy people develop severe symptoms? Do people who recover from COVID-19 become immune to the coronavirus? Our answers to readers' questions.
The creators of "SimCity" had a division that made Sim games for corporations. They were never released to the public. For the first time ever, this is their story.
Justin Roiland reflects on his early filmography, making weird videos for the internet and finally getting his big break.
The "We Can Do It" poster is one of the most famous images of the 20th century but the story behind the iconography is complicated.
The government's disease-fighting agency is conflating viral and antibody tests, compromising a few crucial metrics that governors depend on to reopen their economies. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, and other states are doing the same.
"Our kitten does not allow us to watch the series."
While bar trivia, quiz apps and other online sources garner fame and millions of fans, LearnedLeague largely flies under the radar. But to its players, it's more than just a game.
Singapore's Supreme Court sentenced a man to death via Zoom video chat on Friday, according to a report from the Strait Times. It's believed to be the second time that a death sentence has been handed down this year over the video service, which has seen a dramatic increase in use since the global coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year.
He started with one problem and ended with two.
In this, the age of the global pantry, ingredients like turmeric, tahini, and gochujang have finally shaken off their hitherto "exotic" status. But it's white cooking personalities like Alison Roman and many of the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen stars who have had viral success using them.
Imposing restrictions even a week earlier could have saved lives, researchers found.
"At 7.2Gs, my head just felt like it weighed over 70 pounds. My vision came down to a singular point, and I no longer had the ability to think."
"The more I think about what exactly 'beyond reasonable doubt' means, the more it begins to bend my mind. And the court will not help."
"Overpromise, and underdeliver" has become a running theme of crowdfunders.
When "Star Trek" meets "The Hobbit," it's the most ambitious crossover yet.
The city has survived many different versions of itself.
The world-famous painter of petals and bones spent the early 1960s casually and quietly fortifying her home for the end of the world.
James White tests out The Water Pillow by Mediflow and explains the unusual experience of sleeping on a pillow filled with water.
Archivists at the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia released a 21-second clip of the last known moving footage of a thylacine. The footage, shot in 1935, captures the last known captive thylacine before the species went extinct.
How King Arthur Flour found itself in the unlikely crosshairs of a pandemic.
Lia Block got an epic lesson in doing donuts from her professional rally driving dad in a 1972 Ford Escort Mk2 RS.
Apparently, this setup is reminiscent of the way phonograph cylinders work.
Last week Mount Everest was visible from Kathmandu for the first time in living memory. The picture above, taken from Chobar by Abhushan Gautam
All it takes for a chill sitch to turn into a bad sitch is a hastily-pressed brake pedal.