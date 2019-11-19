These Two 'The Price Is Right' Overbids Are So Close That It Hurts
And if you think the first overbid was close, wait until you watch the second one.
Real life politics meets quintessential daytime drama.
Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing crew shaved another several seconds off the pit stop speed record over the weekend, clocking in at an absurd 1.82 seconds.
We're going to guess that road safety was not the first among their concerns.
They try to teach him a lesson, but he still wants to go.
"When he didn't recognize me at first, I was so heartbroken. The happiest moment of my life was when he finally figured out it was me."
Practice makes furfect.
Different regions of the US have measurably different psychological profiles. Understanding them could influence American politics and more.
Researchers have used AI to locate and identify 142 new geoglyphs in Nazca, Peru.
It's time to celebrate the writers who illuminate, investigate, and make sense of the world we live in.
As the cost of buying a house continues to balloon, you may have found yourself looking at home listings and sighing deeply. But where are residential prices the *most* soul-crushingly expensive?
At one end of the spectrum, based on 2018 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, physicians have a median salary of $200,890 in the United States. In contrast, waiters and waitresses have a median salary of $21,780.
Kevin Esvelt came up with a way to use gene editing for gene drives, a technology that could change the ecological fate of the whole world. How does one scientist deal with the potential ramifications of his own creation?
A handoff to a running back, who tosses it to a wide receiver, who launches the ball downfield for a receiver who somehow pulls in a bobbling one-handed grab? That's some good college football.
In the 1950s, a photojournalist Lennart Nilsson captured the earliest stages of existence. His fetus images seized the public imagination — and sparked a controversy that has raged ever since.
I grew up in Wisconsin, and have lived in Iowa, Minnesota, and New York. Except for a two-year stint in the Bay Area. So I was surprised when my last two Vermont winters put me on my ass.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
In a game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Leafs were destroyed by the Penguins and you can really tell from this guy's face.
It's the company's first long-range electric car, and the only other Ford vehicle to ever be called a Mustang — the latter of which already has people riled up.
Thirteen years ago, a young woman was found dead in small-town Texas. She was nicknamed "Lavender Doe" for the purple shirt she was wearing. Her real identity would remain a mystery until amateur genealogists took up her case.
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
Everything old is new again — and it's hard not to think of some of today's most compelling home-building trends when looking at photographs of turf houses.
It's amazing how technology like this can be cracked with what is described as a "low skill attack."
Airships are being seriously considered as a low-emission travel alternative to planes.
It was 2017, deep into summer, when a popular high school cheerleader from the nice side of town was charged with killing an infant.
Scientists have known since the 1850s that some animals have this ability, but it's only now becoming clear how it could teach us valuable lessons about human pregnancy, stem cells and cancer.
The Josh Hart curse has struck.
The beleaguered office space company is said to be planning to cut its work force by at least a third in a bid to stabilize its business.
Creative director Jessica Fox breaks down the most famous movie trailer tropes.
And a look into the algorithm that determines who actually shows up in your app.
The new Netflix documentary "Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator" explores the sexual-assault allegations against Bikram Choudhury, the founder of Bikram Yoga.
What happens when you simply can't pay your loans? It starts with a phone call.
Featuring Marc Benioff, Reid Hoffman, George Lucas, Laurene Powell Jobs, Jack Dorsey and nearly 100 other members of the three-comma-club.
War. War never changes. Neither do the fundamentals of game development.
This experience is surely going to traumatize him for life.
Seven hundred pages of leaked documents reveal how Iranian spies have infiltrated every aspect of Iraqi political life.
The actor will play a version of himself accepting $1 million to attend a superfan's party in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."
What we view as objective reality is actually a subjective reality that we either unravel, create or dis-obfuscate by the simple act of observation.
We've all heard the expression, but does it have any relation to reality?
It was perhaps the boldest, most ostentatious and fabulous back door in the history of federal drug prosecutions.
For a bullied kid with weight issues, haute cuisine provided an escape.
33 Thomas Street in Lower Manhattan has fascinated New Yorkers for decades — here's what we know about it.
Dismissed for decades as a copy, "The Madonna and Child" has now been reattributed, in part, to Botticelli.
In the crypt of Venice's Basilica, sarcophagi are almost submerged. And it's not the first time.
We sent white, black, Hispanic and Asian testers undercover to see if they would be treated equally by Long Island real estate agents. Many were not.
McDonald's? Taco Bell? Wendy's? Which provides the healthiest bang for your literal buck?
A struggling Hollywood actor got into the vape industry and hit paydirt with vitamin E oil. Then people started to get sick.