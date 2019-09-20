The President Of Ireland's Bernese Mountain Dog Steals The Show During A Press Conference
Irish president Michael D Higgins's pet Misneach, a very playful Bernese mountain dog, kept trying to get his attention during a press conference.
Irish president Michael D Higgins's pet Misneach, a very playful Bernese mountain dog, kept trying to get his attention during a press conference.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Instead of selling affordable cars, automakers might start focusing on high-end and more profitable models.
Irish president Michael D Higgins's pet Misneach, a very playful Bernese mountain dog, kept trying to get his attention during a press conference.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
If you want an extra crispy hash brown from McDonald's, this is it.
The newest Disney+ show may be harder to sell to casual fans who haven't fallen for the earlier animated shows, but the supersized premiere indicates a continuation of Dave Filoni's small-screen success
Nearly all car crashes are due to human error.
Watch this artist cleverly turn text into a portrait.
The next major Windows 10 update will focus on design
Apple's high-end noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are just $197 at Amazon today, so now's an excellent time to buy.
It was just announced that Lilly Singh's late night talk show was cancelled. Drew Gooden explains in this 2019 video what went wrong.
In this guest essay, filmmaker and author J.S. Dewes (her debut novel, The Last Watch, is now out on Tor Books) breaks down three of her favorite epic sci-fi space battles, as seen in Star Wars' "Rogue One," "Battlestar Galactica" and "Serenity."
Ten years after the hit series debuted, television's reliance on rape culture still feels exploitative.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This video of Andrew Cotter taking his beloved dogs Olive and Mabel on a hike up a mountain might bring a tear to your eye.
On "cheugy" and the internet's endless fascination with out-of-touch white women.
Enter your address and we'll show you.
An attack that targeted Apple devices was used to spy on China's Muslim minority — and US officials claim it was developed at the country's top hacking competition.
Michael Downie has the most extraordinary excursion to the great white north.
Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga got the surprise of a lifetime while flying from Salt Lake City to Honolulu
From his private Cape Canaveral, the billionaire is manifesting a world where interplanetary travel feels real.
Little chips powering your phone and car are expensive, hard to make and have a huge supply chain.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Nick Smith pretty much sums up everything we're going to be talking about for the next three months.
On her podcast "Office Ladies" with Jenna Fischer (Pam), Angela Kinsey (Angela) revealed that Astird's — uh, Astrid's — father's identity was actually written into the script.
We're not big fans of eye strain, but we're really into this sick leather book light.
Don't want to buy new shorts every single year? Pick up some of these drawstring paddle shorts, and you're good to go.
Whiskey accessories, boots, silicone rings and more are on sale up to 50% at Huckberry.
If disaster struck and you had to take shelter at a grocery store, how long could you survive?
Air travel is expected to ramp up this summer. Here are some ways to accumulate airline miles ahead of time so you can get great deals on flights and other travel benefits.
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates find themselves among an increasing number of older couples divorcing after a decades-long marriage. Here's a look at the growing trend of "gray divorce" in the US.
A massively viral video shows the driver of an armored security truck and his colleague responding to an attempted high-speed robbery. VICE World News asked an ex-French Foreign Legionnaire to break it down for us.
Apple's release of AirTags has many worried that the device could be used for stalking. Here's what you can do to spot any unwanted AirTags near you.
Everyone used to make fun of Charles Barkley over his golf swing but take a look at him now.
We've got a little pandemic humor this week, but we're also happily back to roasting all the usual people for all the regular reasons: employers, babies, Bigfoot, Bill Gates, etc. Normal stuff.
Iva Radivojević's "Utuqaq" is a fascinating peek inside the lives of glaciologists studying the ice cores of the Arctic in a quickly warming planet.
The new format has created heated races for virtually every seed in both conferences.
Some states, like West Virginia and Mississippi, required much lower income to be considered a top earner, while states like California and New Jersey require incomes of $250K+ just to crack the upper echelon.
Consumers who saw their savings jump during the pandemic might be deterred from splashing out as the economy recovers if a 19th-century theory holds.
The road to Jimi Hendrix's guitar fire, The Clash's "London Calling" album cover and other epic guitar smash moments began in London's Railway Hotel.
Matthew Mitcham pulled off the greatest scoring dive in Olympic history at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
The rise of fledgling industry in a developing nation with global potential.
Andrew Brenner tried to get away with driving during a government meeting while looking like he was at home. He was not successful.
Chula Vista police have deployed drones and other tech. Now residents are pushing back, after reports that data was shared with immigration authorities.
Those who have tried "high meat" report feelings of euphoria. Experts advise against it.
One key tip is that you should make sure you're thoroughly blocking the overflow opening, otherwise something like this might happen.
All the men on this list know the secret to dressing well is knowing what you look like — what you really look like — and then building a wardrobe that flatters it, rather than trying to wear what's "in style."
Ivanka, Don. Jr and Eric spent more than $140,000 on travel and hotels for their Secret Service protection in the first month of Joe Biden's presidency.
Fox News hosts have been pushing against the notion that America is racist. Desi Lydic subjects herself to hours of coverage to find out their reasoning.
The Supreme Court considers thorny questions about free speech, bullying, and whether schools can discipline students for their behavior online.