The Police's 'Walking On The Moon' Never Sounded Better On Harpejji
Mathieu Terrade takes The Police's "Walking on the Moon" to new heights with this unusual electric stringed musical instrument.
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
His calmness in confronting the scammers make this all the more terrifying.
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
It's been 10 years since "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" was released and it's fun to look back at the original audition tapes for Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.
After the asteroid killed all the dinosaurs, what happened next? Here's what scientists believe occurred when the smoke cleared.
Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson rolled the dice with the assistance of 10 people by scratching and scanning through $1 million worth of lottery tickets.
The first US Coordinator for the Arctic is mostly veteran of Afghan war diplomacy — but the issues in the far North aren't primarily military
Exclusive new details on the ongoing conversations between the rap-and-sneaker mogul and "my boy," the president's son-in-law, just as his spoiler campaign heats up.
Amidst a global pandemic and a summer of protest, the American people are definitely tripping.
A major problem in this COVID crisis is not about how soon we can return to normal. For hundreds of millions of poor Indians, the "normal" was the problem. And the new normal is often the old normal on steroids.
How common is your birthday in America? Data visualization artist Bo McCready crunched the numbers and put together an interactive heat chart.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" launched, and we're being treated to modernization of the first two games very soon.
The TikTok star acknowledges that you probably don't know who she is — but she doesn't know who you are either.
Jim Tankersley visits one of the hardest working men in minor league baseball.
The most important thing to know is that the conversation doesn't have to be — and shouldn't be — adversarial.
This cardio workout sports mask might as well have been designed for 2020. The adjustable design allows you to train your lungs by allowing or restricting airflow as you workout.
Kamala Harris made her first appearance as Joe Biden's running mate on Wednesday.
Researchers at Duke University recently devised a way to test the effectiveness of 14 masks in stopping the virus. From bandanas to N95 masks, here are the most and least effective masks, charted.
Apollo will do any kind of trick as long as you throw the ball.
If the election were held today, Joe Biden could win in a landslide. But the election isn't today.
The COVID-19 pandemic is out of control, but rising infections make it harder to transmit.
He's just being nice. He doesn't understand at all why this is terrifying.
Is "Lovecraft Country," an ambitious blend of sci-fi, horror and social commentary on racism, worth streaming? Here's what the reviews say.
On his comedic roots, why he started making wholesome videos and what's in store for his channel.
Airborne virus plays a significant role in community transmission, many experts believe. A new study fills in the missing piece: Floating virus can infect cells.
There's a different strain of misinformation for everyone — and it all exposes Facebook's most unsettling blind spot.
Ditching fossil fuels would pay for itself through clean air alone.
Strobe rockets are real and they're spectacular.
Steven Donziger's story exemplifies what the lawyer calls the "corporate capture" of the US legal system, and for the climate movement today, its implications are terrifying.
You don't have to travel far to get a taste of European culture right here in the United States.
Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't control his temper last night. He made an early exit in the game for a headbutt on Washington's Moe Wagner.
With enough lumber to build a 40-foot-tall, blighting fence around much of Nicholas Yung's property, Charles Crocker and his spite fence became a legendary revenge tale, a tourist attraction, and a lesson in the danger of escalating tempers.
Orgasm requires surrender, and I'm not used to surrendering without feeling like I'm losing part of myself.
Fifty years ago, this remote micronation declared independence in a story of princes and princesses, taxes and treason and wheat quotas and war.
When things get stressful, a little nostalgia is a nice way to stay centered. The Genesis Mini lets us briefly transport our minds to childhood, and that's a nice reprieve.
Eric Rosen realizes he has made a big mistake, but then makes an extraordinary pivot.
What prompts someone to send a nude? What are the issues behind it? One writer explores their own experiences with taking and sending nudes.
The presidential race is in many ways just getting started.
Well, that was quite an exit.
The ability to fight and win in the high-stakes game of undersea warfare is all about the art of listening. Here's how it's done.
Leaked documents detail law enforcement trainings in lie detection techniques that have been discredited by scientists.
The American Dream megamall project has cost billions of dollars and has sat abandoned for years. It's still not open. How did this costly white elephant happen?
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company may need to shut down in California if it loses its appeal against a judge's ruling to classify drivers as employees. Uber and Lyft are both scrambling after the judge approved a preliminary injunction.
His message is what so many desperate people want to hear right now. It's also dangerous.
The reCAPTCHA questions can be super vague as this YouTuber hilariously demonstrates.
Criminals use so-called Russian, encrypted, or white SIMs to change their phone number, add voice manipulation to their calls, and try to stay ahead of law enforcement.
What did plague doctors really wear, for the most part? How common was the beak mask, really?
"About as narrow, committing, and epic as it ever gets," Dane Jackson says of a river run he made on the formidable El Rio Claro in Chilé.
