The Performance Of A $40 Yeti-Brand Plastic Bucket Compared With A Generic Plastic Bucket You'd Get At A Hardware Store
A YouTuber puts two buckets through the ringer and observes whether the Yeti brand bucket is worth the investment.
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
The laugh track was once ubiquitous in sitcoms — why is that no longer the case?
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
Milk the Samoyed tries meat for the first time and it's an oddly satisfying ASMR experience.
Once upon a time in 2019, there was this really batsh*t crazy movie called "Cats" — remember that?
A well-known attorney helped land a $2 billion settlement for Gulf Coast seafood-industry workers after the BP oil spill. But who was he really representing?
Wall Street is well off its pre-pandemic highs, but it is also showing a guarded optimism about the recovery. Why?
When you don't have the money to build lavish sets, that's when creativity comes in.
The collection includes multiple NASCAR race cars, a Ford GT supercar previously owned by Wayne Gretzky and dozens of highly sought-after classics.
For decades staff have used a mask that's much more effective than the N95, and is reusable.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
Kristin Chalela Bagnell had the shock of a lifetime when she, and her two dogs, noticed a large rodent munching on a pizza(!), outside her sliding glass door.
Life right now feels very odd. And it will feel odd for months — and even years — to come.
Mario Lopez is back on campus as Slater, the gym teacher, in the new "Saved By The Bell" reboot, coming later this year.
The whipped coffee drink has many names all over the world — including, at one point, "Chow Yun-Fat coffee."
Inside the underfunded, overwhelmed public hospitals that are trying to save New York.
Entrepreneurs and academic gene jockeys are hatching schemes for population-level coronavirus testing.
The most important thing to know about the SE's value proposition is simply that it has the A13 Bionic processor, which is bar-none the fastest processor you can get on any smartphone at any price, full stop.
There seems to be a recurring motif with all of these ads.
This is what I saw as the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed our hospitals.
You may have two more months to file but in honor of the actual Tax Day, Aurora Snow examines the many items that various sex workers can write off on their taxes.
After 44 spring breakers from the University of Texas tested positive, angry students (and at least one parent) ignited a backlash involving legal threats and a lecture from Matthew McConaughey.
The data doesn't tell the whole story of what's happening right now.
Tom Hardy stars in the biographical crime film, coming May 12.
The vaquita, an icon of the Gulf of California, is swiftly dying out. But its strange DNA could hold valuable lessons for other threatened species.
A YouTuber test flies some of the weirdest looking planes ever designed.
With no local government able to take control of the situation, an accidental lake became the unexpected catalyst of a community struggle for new ecological and urban imaginations.
The one-acre island comes with a well-preserved historic cottage, dock and sandy beach.
Whoever had to do this job, explaining what was happening on screen visually for the "Cats" movie, we salute you and we hope you're okay.
Private jets, piano deliveries and underground shooting ranges: this is what life is like for the 1 percent in the age of coronavirus.
Full-on protective masks should be reserved for those in need, but other folks should keep their germs to themselves with simple cloth coverings whenever possible.
Many of the Quibi shows that have come out seem pretty insane in terms of its premises, but we are still having a hard time not seeing this as a parody.
After a lot of bluster about helping medical workers battle coronavirus, the car-maker hasn't shipped a single device and won't say why.
It took 40 years and a pandemic to stir up a worker revolution that's about to hit corporate America.
A well-run system still led to a lockdown. Maybe the answer to the pandemic is a plan "on a scale that would previously be considered unimaginable."
Scientists are racing to figure out why some patients also develop neurological ailments like confusion, stroke, seizure, or loss of smell.
Aussie Jarrad Young completed an eye-popping 2,806 push-ups in one hour — a world record.
Patrick Bateman's search for identity in Mary Harron's 2000 film is a story that's inched closer and closer to our modern existence.
Regulators have given banks the green light to use stimulus funds to pay off debts that individuals owe them.
Is he dog, or is he helicopter?
The Dodge Charger is one of the last traditional American sedans left—and Chrysler gave us a peek all the way back in 2001.
Inside the strange world of kidnap and ransom survival schools.
We tend to think of old Hollywood stars as elegant and glamorized and refined — but turns out many had quite a potty mouth.
Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has some friendly words for California governor Gavin Newsom — though mainly because it "makes Don Jr. upset."
Madhvi Aya worked long hours in the emergency room of a hospital in Brooklyn that was battered by the coronavirus. Then she caught the virus herself.
Here are the nations where the people who are worth more than $30 million are residing.