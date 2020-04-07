A Paradoxical Psychological Effect Explains Why People Are Smarter When They're Dumber
The Einstellung Effect is a cognitive bias and it occurs when previous experiences hinder us from finding a better solution to problems.
These techniques could prevent people from contracting secondary pneumonia which could be detrimental to their health.
It took him 15 hours to expose the crab hidden in the stone, but the whole process was worth it.
"When Trump likes something that much, it's an immediate red flag."
Dixie the fox is a cinematographer first, a pilferer second.
Seeing a walrus whistle like a human really drives home just how weird looking — and strangely like humans — walruses are.
Do not try this at your own lake.
How did a mother of 10 and a Plano cop wind up pushing pills in one of America's richest communities?
With many stuck at home during the pandemic, Americans have been spending more of their lives online. This is how our habits have changed.
When Hoda Kotb set out to interview Morgan about how he and his family was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, she probably wasn't expecting this answer to be this steamy and… weird?
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
Look, we get it. The central premise of this article sounds absurd. But we all need this.
History shows that past pandemics have reshaped societies in profound ways.
Titanium is considered to be one of the strongest metals — how does it fare against a hydraulic press?
Things aren't going so well for the owner of this highly-modified Porsche Carrera GT.
It took only 10 days for signs that the approach here — "elimination" rather than the "containment" goal of the United States and other Western countries — is working.
Here's a chart that shows how the increase of average hourly wages compares to the increases in goods and services such as healthcare, tuition and housing.
How a confrontation in one of the nation's Coronavirus hotspots illustrates a troubling national trend.
A woman waiting in line at the drive-thru caught a hilariously anxious Siberian Husky howl for its puppuccino out the window.
Netflix's "Tiger King" is the apotheosis of extreme storytelling: the more unfathomable and ethically dubious, the better.
All you need is some string, a box and a think-outside-the-box mentality.
The pros of living next to a national park? Easy access to nature, a chance to see wildlife up close, etc. The cons? When that wildlife wanders out of the park's front gate and nearly runs you over.
There are more than 150 confirmed moons in our solar system — we ranked 'em all.
"You should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question."
In 2004, Britney Spears said she was working on an album called Original Doll, but her label denied its existence. The search for Britney's "lost album," and the freedom that still eludes her.
A set of photos from 1966 has left Mustang experts reeling over what this two-seater concept might be.
There is a superior way to motivate kids and make them feel proud about their accomplishments.
Canadian outdoor recreationalist Greg Ovens demonstrates a curious method for hooking trout.
Does time really flow? New clues come from a century-old approach to math.
The LiveWire is the legendary motorcycle maker's first electric bike, and it does not mess around.
The justices are forcing citizens to choose between voting and staying safe from the coronavirus. This fall's election could be no different.
This is what a country a month into lockdown looks like: desperate, hungry and scared.
The actor called out bingo numbers during a virtual bingo night for elder shut-ins.
According to the data, more than half of workers in the US earn less than $50,000 a year.
An upcoming Investigation Discovery series says it will show "the investigation you didn't get to see" in Tiger King.
The Event Horizon Telescope is back with a visual of a jet of material being shot out by a supermassive black hole 5 billion light years away from Earth.
"Before every pandemic of the last 150 years, there was a quantum leap in the electrification of the Earth."
The technology of canal locks is ancient yet ingenious, and it's especially demonstrable in the design of the Panama Canal.
The far north western corner of the continental US was hit early and hard. But the region now appears to be successfully climbing its way out of the epidemic
A source gave us the scoop about the Universal bomb's elusive "butthole cut" — and how an allegedly tyrannical Tom Hooper made the production "almost slavery" for its VFX crew.
"While in quarantine for Covid-19, my boyfriend and I got bored and started making popping noises directed at our cat, Salvador."
Pro driver Robb Holland breaks down exactly what he spent to build a quarantine sim-racing rig.
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee discovered how to make bottles empty faster, which has wide-ranging implications way beyond the beverage industry.
Produced by the Russo brothers, "Extraction" will be available on Netflix on April 24.
Selling dairy products helped the brewery survive Prohibition.
Scientific experts have not been able to prove that the G-spot exists and is a source of sexual pleasure for women. The truth is the G-spot does not exist.
Is the Nikon Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S NOCT, the most expensive lens sold by Nikon, worth its buck?
The 90s had barbed wire armbands and lower back tribal designs, but the pseudo-ironic finger mustache was the most iconic ink of the aughts.
How everybody can do their part to help doctors fight coronavirus, in one chart.
