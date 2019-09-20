The Panthers And Eagles Play A Real Life 'Squid Game' In The End Zone After The Ball Gets Loose
A bad snap from Kelce causes a Hurts fumble. The ball gets slippery in the endzone and leads to a Panthers safety!
If it's more than a hobby, it's time to stop complaining about losing, and start doing what it takes to win.
Distortions are inevitable when you try to turn the Earth's sphere into a two-dimensional map.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Showtime's docuseries "Buried" revisits Eileen Franklin, the woman who, in 1989, claimed she recovered the repressed memory of her father killing her best friend.
This Lego kit has a tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and pteranodon skeleton for under 60 bucks. Our desk needs these now.
Bill reminds Democrats that Donald Trump is like a shark that's not gone, just gone out to sea - and he'll be back to destroy democracy in 2024.
Even today, scientists don't know why we dream. But now psychologists have found a way to communicate with lucid dreamers — people who can take control of their dreams — in the hope that they might help us explore what goes on with our brains at night.
Nothing is sacred, not even America's most beloved puppets.
Do not try this at home, or over the course of a week. Be warned!
There are queer and trans people in Selma, Alabama, something Dave might need to be aware of.
The whistle-blower Frances Haugen hoped that her revelations would prompt a reckoning. Instead, the company has doubled down.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Take it from me: I'm a former teen-soap star.
Julie and Marc Bennett shared the states, parks, and attractions in the US you must see in an RV.
There's nothing wrong with being a lactose malabsorber.
Average investors were not able to get in on the last decade's start-up boom in private markets. Once that seemed unfair. Now it looks lucky.
The death of Eva Green's enigmatic "Casino Royale" character haunted the rest of the series and changed how 007 saw the world. With "No Time to Die" about to come out, it's time to salute the franchise's secret MVP.
Freshman QB and WR Marvin Mims connected on the catch of the year in the wildest game of the season.
We know we need to prepare for natural disasters. So why do we shrug off the threat?
Part horror, part funny goof: Halloween perfection. Who doesn't want to turn their costume into full-scale theatrical scene at any moment?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Texas A&M won with the incredibly rare upset over #1 Alabama, who practically never loses in the regular season, especially to unranked teams.
The global supply chain is slowing down at the very moment when Americans are demanding that it go into overdrive.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
Watch the top moments from the third fight in this classic rivalry between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.
TheWrap's founder, CEO, and editor has created a toxic workplace culture, said 20 current and former staffers. Sharon Waxman is "very sorry" to hear this.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
Within one of the lushest places on our planet, an unobtrusive green plant grows amongst many other… green plants.
Senators (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, James Austin Johnson) on Capitol Hill question the Facebook whistleblower (Heidi Gardner), Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) and Tom from Myspace (Pete Davidson) during a hearing.
Spooky season is here, and that's as good of a reason as any to own this "Creepshow" hoodie. It's staying on through Groundhog's Day too.
I thought the guy in the club was nice until he was nice to me. That's when I wanted to shove him away and ask, "Are you the guy from 'You' or something?"
Your MacBook needs more protecting than just your keyboard.
In this classic Disney film, Aladdin (Pete Davidson) has some concerns about taking the next step in his relationship with Jasmine (Kim Kardashian West).
An interview with stand-up Margaret Cho on the 20th anniversary of her impactful comedy special "I'm the One That I Want."
It was excited to see its owner, but then it immediately bolts once it sees the evidence of the crime.
As the Daniel Craig cycle comes to a close, we take a look back at the franchise's ups and downs.
One man's trash is another man's treasure-in-the-making.
Prosecutors charged Chanette Lewis with fraudulently booking NYC COVID-19 emergency hotel rooms using health-care workers' stolen personal information. Lewis and three other accomplices advertised on Facebook and made a whopping $400,000 profit.
YouTuber JerryRigEverything AKA Zack Nelson takes a deep dive inside an iPhone 13 Pro Max and reveals some interesting tech under the hood.
Twenty-five years on from its original release, "Crash" is undoubtedly still a startling work that contains deeply challenging, even confrontational themes and presents them in an intense, controlled, uncompromising way.
Dakota Johnson said Jimmy Kimmel didn't invite her to any of his parties and Drew Barrymore took the opportunity to bring up another infamous party snub.
Southern white rhinos once made a meteoric comeback from the brink of extinction. But the species' future remains uncertain, following a surge in poaching for rare rhino horns.
From hustle culture to $200 dates, Black Twitter's most divisive debates boil down to capitalism and class disparity.
Madonna talks about what she really thinks of the people that copy her, what she wants people to take from her movie Madame X and the importance of therapeutic outlets.
The cult classic is way less sleazy — and far sweeter — than you remember.
After decades of effort, mathematicians now have a complete understanding of the complicated equations that model the motion of free boundaries, like the one between ice and water.
It's done with incredible grace and power.