The Pacific Ocean Is Surprisingly Bigger Than You Realized
Covering 63 million square miles, the Pacific Ocean is the largest of Earth's oceans, but you may not have fully realized its true extent.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Covering 63 million square miles, the Pacific Ocean is the largest of Earth's oceans, but you may not have fully realized its true extent.
Jonna Mendez, the fomer CIA Chief of Disguise, talks about the time she was able to deceive President Bush with a mask that transformed her into a younger, striking-looking woman.
A journey of a thousand Jenga blocks starts with a single step.
A small cadre of Republicans attempted to escort their own electors into the building and were summarily rejected by state police.
Christmas will hence forth by a holiday of trauma for them.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan details how marital troubles seem to be at the core of every "Dateline" episode you've ever watched.
Would you have the chutzpah to confront a suspected assassin?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Ole Peters, a theoretical physicist in the UK, claims to have the solution. All it would do is upend three centuries of economic thought.
Explore the map above to see totals and per capita figures around the country for both new confirmed cases and reported deaths from COVID-19.
With only one accomplice, a 6-month-old baby, Beau Miles set out on the impossible take of making a COVID-19 cabin for his wife without her finding out.
Filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto thought his phone was gone for good, but it shockingly survived the drop.
You get trolled on Twitter by a billionaire who has nothing better to do.
In a year fraught with turmoil, people flocked to the internet's most popular search engine to research the coronavirus pandemic (and to look up symptoms). Here's what else people googled.
The relationship with work and health is very different on the east coast and the west coast.
After his recent collection of essays stirred controversy, the author has written the script for a slasher horror movie. He tells Ed Cumming why today's social media storms are nothing compared with what he faced for writing "American Psycho."
All Bill Duffy had to do was inform the Miami Heat that Anthony Carter planned to return. Two decades after failing to do that, Duffy has made his client whole.
This is a perfect example of how not all toasts need to be made at a wedding.
The celebrity blogger was banned from TikTok on Saturday in a move he said was influenced by the app's biggest stars.
On forums like r/MomForAMinute, people pretend to be the family members who may be missing from others' lives.
This TikTok collaboration with a cat will make you believe in the joy of the internet again.
And why it could take months more to discover how many other governments and companies have been breached.
Would you have the chutzpah to confront a suspected assassin?
Nominally it's an action movie, but the simmering tension between De Niro and Pacino belongs to another genre.
You've never heard of Velan Studios. So how was their first game so big — and how did they land Nintendo as a partner?
Covering 63 million square miles, the Pacific Ocean is the largest of Earth's oceans, but you may not have fully realized its true extent.
Called Dillingham, the 2,700-acre property includes more than 1,000 feet of coastline on Oahu's North Shore.
From voting to vaccines and from protests to pets, a look at 2020's biggest trends.
Jake Johnson plays the same character in every project he does and he's fine with that.
Finally, an electric Ford of consequence.
Robinson's pronunciation of the Jewish holiday Chanukah was just slightly off in this Cameo video to a fan.
NBA jerseys get rebranded every year, but a random dude on Reddit continues to produce better jersey redesigns than Nike.
Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K with this HDMI stick, and you won't need a separate remote for volume control.
"The little boy thought he would be the one to pull the trigger, but his dad did it before he had time to think about it."
The costs of food delivery really add up when you're not paying attention.
The pandemic is expected to precipitate a mental health crisis, but perhaps also a chance to approach life with new clarity.
The simulated nuclear test was called Operation Blowout and was meant to test out the effects of a nuclear bomb on a tropical rainforest.
Vaccine euphoria is giving economic forecasters hope for a blockbuster 2021 and stretching stock market valuations to historic highs. It's a setup that leaves no room for error.
Are exercise-induced orgasms a load of bullshit or the load of a lifetime?
A small cadre of Republicans attempted to escort their own electors into the building and were summarily rejected by state police.
A photograph thought to be the longest exposure image ever taken has been discovered inside a beer can at the University of Hertfordshire's Bayfordbury Observatory.
Humans and machines will clock the same work hours by 2025 (and other startling findings from the World Economic Forum's "Future of Jobs 2020" report.)
"I'm practicing radical honesty right now. I'm not going to treat you well."
Fiction or nonfiction, James Patterson's loom always spins gold.
Meet the hollow middle class, where the cost of living has risen, wages have not and debt just keeps on accumulating.
What would be the fallout of exploding a nuclear bomb on the Moon? Here's a comprehensive explainer of why it might be a bad idea.
As China embarks on an ambitious push to be carbon neutral by 2060, a collection of ancient forests may hold the key to its green future.
This weekend, developer Loren Brichter released a website claiming that Google Chrome for Mac — or more specifically its auto-update mechanism — was causing the WindowServer process on macOS to constantly have high CPU usage, damaging the performance of macOS, even on high-end machines.
After weeks of delay, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that Joe Biden would be the next president.
Frederick Wiseman's documentary films offer an unparalleled, panoramic vision of society. His 45th feature, "City Hall," is on PBS this month — and he's eager to get back to work.
Designed by Turkish firm Hayri Atak, the concept for this boutique hotel in Norway is not for the faint of heart.
A Pepsi stunt that promised Philippine soda drinkers a chance at a million pesos sparked the deadliest marketing disaster in history.
The Keanu Reeves-starring video game is so buggy — including penises breaking through characters' pants — many have complained, and developer CD Projekt RED has begun issuing refunds.
How a leading man of legal journalism lost his sweetest gig.
Zooey Deschanel shared the moment on her Instagram of the two recreating their duet on "Baby, It's Cold Outside."