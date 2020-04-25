The Offspring Did A Cover Of Joe Exotic's 'Here Kitty Kitty' From 'Tiger King'
2020 is going to hard to explain to future generations.
In an interview with Vice TV, MacFarlane spoke out against Oprah using her platform to promote pseudoscience pushers such as Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.
Preston Reid re-enacts the common Zoom personalities everyone encounters on the service.
We could maybe break one board. And definitely only the lowest of the four.
Given all the empty space available, it's hard not to feel like the deer had it out for the guy on the bike.
The team at Waterjet Channel attempted to see if they could open this safe without totally destroying everything inside.
According to the video-taker, herons getting eaten by lions has become a "frequent" occurrence at Amsterdam's Artis Zoo.
Cleanup workers on the Deepwater Horizon oil spill are still suffering 10 years later.
The Treble's "No Secrets" pulls all the stops to pay tribute to the iconic music videos of the 1980s.
Doctors sound alarm about patients in their 30s and 40s left debilitated or dead. Some didn't even know they were infected.
Flight Club is really running quite the racket with these obscenely inflated sneaker prices.
President Donald Trump was absent from the Situation Room on Wednesday when William Bryan, the acting head of science at the Department of Homeland Security, presented the findings of a new study to the White House coronavirus task force.
Not only can you get a 360-degree view of our planet, but the stars shine here as well.
How did Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh's 1985 hit "La Di Da Di" become so ripe for sampling in hundreds of songs?
From "Speed" to "Hobbes and Shaw," elevators are often depicted in action movies as putting riders at risk but the reality is they're shockingly safe.
Administration latched onto projections from respected University of Washington site, but reality turned out to be more dire.
Crowds of people were seen at Huntington and Newport beaches and officials are expecting even larger crowds over the weekend.
As millions of people struggle with layoffs and lost wages, now is not the time for wealthy stars to be asking ordinary Americans to give money.
While the real Trump is attempting to walk back his comments about getting sunlight and disinfectant inside the body to treat COVID-19, Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has another defense.
When you are among the first people in the world to receive a vaccine injection, the real answer about the risks is simply "we don't know."
The visual effects team at Corridor Crew take on the classic 1971 fantasy film about children getting offed one-by-one and try to make it an R-rated movie about children getting offed one-by-one.
Most of Facebook is a cesspool. Enter: the only wholesome social Facebook group on the planet.
How a giant elephant seal is helping a high school social studies teacher through quarantine.
It's the perfect socially-distanced outing.
In our "A Goofy Movie" oral history, /Film spoke to the people responsible for making "I2I" and the folks who created that unforgettable Powerline concert.
China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to three people familiar with the situation.
Dorset, England's decommissioned Sturminster Newton Mill is a local tourist attraction. Now it's back in the flour business for the first time in 50 years.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
When the audio you're working with already seems like a joke, you don't need to add a whole lot to make something really funny.
Understanding the key concepts of transmissibility and infectious dose should reassure you.
The responses to the news I deliver are as varied as the people are.
The agency has three of these helicopters assigned to a Virginia-based unit with a somewhat murky mission.
On March 11, 2020, the coronavirus pandemic seemed to crystalize in the national consciousness. Americans look back on the turning point.
Turns out online grocery shopping was not built like the rest of e-commerce.
To help you judge how close your state is to meeting that goal, here's a plotted trajectory of new cases for each US state and territory.
Air Sinai is shrouded in mystery. But why?
The team at The Q cut a small hole in a cardboard box and saw how far this cat would reach for a slab of delicious meat.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
Forced to shutter Prune, I've been revisiting my original dreams for it — and wondering if there will still be a place for it in the New York of the future.
A bunch of people we couldn't identify if we tried got together to lipsync to an extraordinarily saccharine recording of the already saccharine "We Are The World." And folks, it's bad.
At this point, keeping parks and beaches closed is doing more harm to us than good.
My anecdotal experience with what remains the United States' only free take-home COVID-19 testing program — and what health officials and citizens alike can learn from it.
The first epicenter is coming back to life, but not as anyone knew it.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
Prepper culture and dystopian fashion brands are colliding to create a new uniform for our troubled moment.
At Thursday's White House coronavirus press briefing, Donald Trump said the government was considering the possibility of irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting disinfectant as a way of treating COVID-19.