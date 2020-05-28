Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FRAME OF REFERENCE

3 diggs vulture.com

The painting is a metaphysical crucible filled with the woes of the external world, invisible emotions, shame, wailing last things, cataclysmic loss, silence, final journeys, the closing down of life, demonic intensity, and the retraction of self.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample