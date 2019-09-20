The Ocean Cleanup Reveals The Thousands Of Eel Traps It's Found In The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Boyan Slat's ocean cleaning operation has sucked up thousands of these black plastic fish catchers.
Boyan Slat's ocean cleaning operation has sucked up thousands of these black plastic fish catchers.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Gaffigan is right, you can eat butter without mixing it with lobster.
In 1893, English marine biologist William Saville-Kent published his 550-page book, "The Great Barrier Reef of Australia: Its Products and Potentialities."
Boyan Slat's ocean cleaning operation has sucked up thousands of these black plastic fish catchers.
A very special Spanish cheese came in first among 4,079 entries from 40 countries around the world.
How Adele turned heartache over her divorce into her most honest album yet.
The Big Ticket was on Jimmy Kimmel's show reminiscing about his early days in the league, how he kept his superstar high-school career a secret from mom and why he loves Kenny G.
She's gotten too many of mine already.
The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden claims the NFL and its boss Roger Goodell tried to "destroy his career and reputation."
Wall Street Journal reporter Joanna Stern took the plunge and spent an entire cursed day inside the metaverse.
The termination of the conservatorship that allowed the pop star's father Jamie Spears to control her since 2008 was finalized this afternoon.
Claiming non-binary identity and using he/they pronouns gives people space to explore: if queerness already puts you at a distance from normative masculinity, why stop there?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
While on press tour with Paul Rudd, a reporter asked Will Ferrell about his future social media plans and was left in stitches by his answer.
Documenting daily eating habits has exploded in popularity, especially among young women.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert couldn't have made Jimmy Kimmel's job easier if she tried.
The Justice Department delivered the announcement today as the House January 6 committee continues to subpoena former White House staff.
How did Tom and Greg become a pop culture sensation? "Succession" stars Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun tell us the "s–tifying" truth.
Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" is perhaps the most famous painting in the world, but researchers have only begun to realize the surprising complexities behind this seemingly tiny portrait.
What happens when you take two heavily criminalized and stigmatized activities and put them together. For many clients — and their sex work providers — it's nothing short of magic
On top of other issues, portions of "San Andreas" are nearly unplayable because of the rain.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The United States is the only country without a paid family leave policy among OECD nations — an especially insane fact when you take into account how much attention a newborn baby needs from its mother.
Atlanta-Sandy Springs in Alpharetta, Georgia, has been deemed the best winter holiday destination in America.
We've scoured through Amazon and found some of the more off the beaten path gifts that are sure to delight the men in your life who are hardest to surprise.
Yes, Microsoft is running with "X-box certification" for certain monitors so Linus Tech Tips takes a deep dive on some of these displays to see if they're worth the hype.
"We can't always neatly break things into 'friends' or 'more than friends.' There's different kinds of love."
Want to be able to quickly check where your gear is at any moment? These Kickstarted trackers last up to 15 months on a single charge.
Today, Swift gives us ten full minutes of analysis of the relationship in "All Too Well." Here are the best reactions to the revamped song and to "Red (Taylor's Version)."
Skyrim's intro is iconic, but the classic opening-turned-meme almost didn't happen due to a bug in the game — to be more specific, a bee.
Some of us are incredibly difficult to shop for, but thankfully, Huckberry has a collection of wacky, wild and unexpected gifts that will really blow some minds.
J.P. Moorman II from UC Riverside stole the show with a spectacular final shot to beat Arizona state 66 to 65.
The comedian best known for his late-night TV antics tells the real story behind his epic feud with Jerry Seinfeld.
A six-week time lapse of the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier in Iceland melting between July 29 and September 5, 2021 underscores how serious climate change is already dramatically heating the planet.
The rapper announced he was working with BetterHelp to offer a month of free therapy to Astroworld victims, but the company has been scrutinized over its practices.
Saudi Arabia is withholding oil production because Biden won't meet with Mohammed bin Salman after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the president suggested.
Taylor Swift has a lot of guests on "Red (Taylor's Version)" and shares why she is sometimes a little hesitant when reaching out to her famous friends for musical help.
Demand is still surging, but it takes time to build new factories. And a history of highs and lows may deter some investors.
A new study examines Kamo`oalewa, one of Earth's quasi-satellites that may have been ejected from the Moon in a collision that flung it out of our system.
"It was really nice, and I was so glad that we got back to that relationship that we always had when we were kids," the former Beatle told Howard Stern.
People share stories of what they endured as students in India. Warning: some of the stories in this piece contain disturbing depictions of sexual abuse.
This week's characters also include a Republican Congressman who tweeted an anime video depicting the killing of AOC, a CNN host complaining about the cost of gas at the priciest gas station in town and a fast food company with an embarrassing photoshop fail.
Baseball aficionado Jomboy has been watching a lot of cricket during paternity leave, so it's only natural he became an expert at it.
Janet Jackson was able to transcend America's misogynoir — until the Super Bowl.
Here are ways to become more creative with practice, according to Sarah Stein Greenberg, director at the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford.
This parody video at Mark Zuckerberg's expense might make you really want to visit Iceland.
"[W]ell, the people were very angry."
Our smartphones, tablets and Switches all have these micro SD cards in them, and we wouldn't have it any other way.