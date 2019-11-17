The New British Intern Learns About Popeye's From His American Colleagues
They try to teach him a lesson, but he still wants to go.
The dog is named Annie and the snake is named Pickles. Don't think there's much more you need to know.
It's so surreal to watch this video of Jeff Bezos from more than 20 years ago.
The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Chicago installed dozens of Big Mouth Billy Bass and figured out how to get them to sing together to different pop songs.
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
Firefighters demonstrate why they avoid fire retardant directly on houses or buildings.
Antimatter costs $2700 trillion per gram.
In cities around the world, advertising is everywhere. We may try to shut it out — but it reflects who we are.
In the crypt of Venice's Basilica, sarcophagi are almost submerged. And it's not the first time.
The flooding in Fishlake, the disappearing launderettes of London and more best photos of the week.
Real life politics meets quintessential daytime drama.
On Friday, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment inquiry — and President Donald Trump injected himself into the proceedings.
"Star Wars: Resistance Reborn" lays out some important info on what happens in the lead up to Episode IX. If you're riding high from "The Mandalorian," keep the Star Wars excitement going.
More than 400 pages of internal Chinese documents provide an unprecedented inside look at the crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.
After three years away from the NFL, Colin Kaepernick worked out in Atlanta in hopes to get signed again.
Céline Dion weighs in on perhaps the most controversial scene from the movie.
33 Thomas Street in Lower Manhattan has fascinated New Yorkers for decades — here's what we know about it.
Thieves love to use "ninja rocks" to break into cars quickly — does it really work?
A driver in the United Kingdom was unsure whether to risk his luck driving through a heavily flooded street or obey a "Do Not Cross" sign.
Stranger danger is real in the animal kingdom, too.
On the public performance of solitude.
Her plan to pass a public option before pivoting to single-payer is too clever for its own good.
Surfers were shocked when a large animal swam beneath them off the coast of Doheny State Beach in California.
A year ago, doctors told Joe Henry he had less than a year to live. The Gospel According to Water, his most poignant album ever, is another second chance in a career full of them.
Living in a van is not for the faint of heart.
The result: The state's biggest oil and gas companies have actually polluted more since it started.
The latest volley in a decades-long debate about apes' theory of mind involved one scientist dressing up as King Kong and stealing from his colleague.
The cellphone footage has prompted an internal investigation at the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Searching for a cure for my climate crisis grief.
We've seen impeachment proceedings before—but not like this. We rounded up 5 experts on the process to tell us what we should have been paying attention to.
"Marley and Me" is a real tear jerker — which makes having a little sister help you get through it very comforting.
A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor's degree at the tender age of 9.
Commentator Joe Buck called the incident "one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field"
Brooke Nelson, a graduate student studying online harassment, told Vulture the quote the authors took issue with had been taken out of context.
How America's most famous gun rights organization came to view NRATV, its own streaming outlet, as a "distasteful and racist."
A Kiwi makes 23 observations that he finds odd about certain American customs
"If I could master this thing so outside the realm of my own tastes, maybe I could stay inside a life that didn't quite fit."
An uncommonly shallow temblor rattled the country, sending scientists buzzing as they began hunting down its source.
Nandi Bushell and Yoyoka are two wildly talented drummers — each barely a decade old.
Want the fastest internet? Come to Queens.
It's difficult to effectively refute the claim that John von Neumann is likely the most intelligent person who has ever lived.
A man films what happens when you drop a red hot slag into a cold river.
From pilgrimages to a massive omelette on a prehistoric plateau to collecting doughnuts from hanging trees, food was essential to the animal-based gaming site.
The plan may sound "fanciful," but researchers say a miniature magnetosphere could be used to protect humans and spacecraft.
During an air-to-air exercise, one fighter jet has to eat the others fumes in an extraordinary moment caught on camera.
Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and other charges in a case that has shed new light on President Donald Trump's anticipation of the release of stolen Democratic emails in 2016.