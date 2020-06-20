The Most Popular Social Media Platforms By Users From 2002 To 2019, Visualized
Redditor _DTM- visualized the amount of people using social media platforms plotted by monthly active users over the past 17 years.
Astley said the music of Foo Fighters has helped lift his spirits during these hard times, and we gotta say, this cover does the exact same thing for us.
The most underrated magic in the world is the one right underneath our nose: plain science.
Police sources say the killer's withdrawal of $475,000 was highly irregular, and how an RCMP 'agent' would get money
Holding a large indoor event in a state with a rising coronavirus case count seems like a recipe for disaster.
Matthew Hubbard, a mathematics professor at Oakland's Laney College, has been placed on administrative leave after emailing a Vietnamese student and instructing her to "anglicize" her name against her wishes.
Forget to order something cool for Dad? Maybe your shipment got delayed. It's fine — there are still plenty of great gifts available to help make Father's Day special this year.
Channel 6's Brian Taff grills Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly on whether he would say "Black lives matter."
An African-American nursing home in Baltimore has had zero COVID infections. Their secret? They listened to President Trump – when he said COVID cases would soon be zero and not to worry, they did the opposite and took emergency measures.
Newly unredacted portions of the Mueller report show that Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and Michael Cohen told investigators Stone had promised the campaign damaging revelations by WikiLeaks. The information was released following a lawsuit by BuzzFeed News.
A family of bears takes over this backyard playset in Asheville, North Carolina.
One gym in California is hoping its social distancing pods will bring customers back to the gym as the country reopens. People on Twitter have thoughts.
John Ackerman has spent millions procuring a majority of the known caves in Minnesota, which add up to dozens of miles of underground passageways and likely make him the largest cave owner in the U.S. He collects and charts them in the name of preservation, but his controversial methods have created many opponents.
Silicon Valley invested $120 million in a startup that sold a $400 juice-making machine that could connect to the internet. What could go wrong?
How Kevin Kwan celebrates and skewers the ultrawealthy.
An industry that survived one health crisis could be a model for others looking to build confidence, experts say.
It took over 10 years, but Klenginem is finally getting due credit for this masterpiece.
The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday to oust Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump's allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue.
Be careful of what information you're sharing on the internet. Be especially careful of whom you're sharing it to.
2020's worst piece of "music" is this Donald Trump reelection anthem, sung by seven disturbingly cheerful, mask-less white people.
When you eat Yunnan cuisine in China, you'll get served these pounded potatoes with an extremely unique stretch to them.
As hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters marched through Medford, Ore. earlier this month, one driver appeared to get frustrated. He laid onto his horn, video shows, and drove steadily into the mass of demonstrators. When one woman stopped to hold up her sign, the bright yellow car struck her with its left bumper and mirror.
That's one smart, self-preserving cat.
The daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US have remained high, while the European Union has gotten its numbers down considerably.
Here's what's become of them.
In case you had any doubts that Cher is the hardest working entertainer in showbiz, please enjoy her one-woman, 13-minute "West Side Story" medley from 1978.
When you take "like father, like son" too literally.
The critical role that good pedestrian infrastructure plays in city life has been exposed by the coronavirus lockdowns. Why can't cities fix their sidewalk gap?
A big reason why this rally is happening today: Trump aides want to get him out of the funk he's been in for weeks. "I guarantee you after Saturday, if everything goes well, he's going to be in a much better mood," a Trump political adviser told me.
Just a not-so-friendly reminder to stay at home during rainstorms.
The iconic system sounds from a computer from 1995 to now performed on a piano.
A new study estimates that there might only be 36 communicating extraterrestrial civilizations in our galaxy. But that number doesn't tell the whole story.
This driver from Columbus, Ohio might want to study up on how to merge.
On the morning of June 1, 1921, white mobs set fire to Tulsa's Black Wall Street, killing as many as 300 Black residents and leaving thousands more without shelter and livelihoods.
The body has many natural defenses against viruses and other pathogens. One antiviral molecule produced in the body is nitric oxide, and it's created when we breathe in through the nose.
So no one told you life was gonna be this way…
Solar radiation and dead trees tell us when Por-Bajin was built — and why it was neither palace nor fortress.
Instead of replacing the ignition for a jeep that he had bought at an auction for $300, he decided an extension cord and a metal clip would do the work just fine.
It became an icon of long-haul travel and exotic holidays; Boeing's 747 could fly more people further than any plane before.
Prisons quarantined sick and healthy inmates together and continued moving prisoners and staff around facilities as the outbreak spread.
You might want to check the accreditation on this college before enrolling.
The abandoned bus on the Stampede Trail in Alaska — made famous by the book and film "Into the Wild" — has made its first journey in decades. This time by air.
A down-and-out middle-aged man struck gold with those ubiquitous wheeled sneakers. Suddenly, the stock tanked, the company was stripped for parts and the founder vanished. What happened?