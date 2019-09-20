Why Agent Smith From 'The Matrix' Is One Of Cinema's Most Chilling Villains
While visually unassuming, "The Matrix" villain Agent Smith's unnerving mannerisms and disturbing lines make him one of the most terrifying characters in film history.
While visually unassuming, "The Matrix" villain Agent Smith's unnerving mannerisms and disturbing lines make him one of the most terrifying characters in film history.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Couples who are waiting before they sleep together play "Truth or Drink" — where they must either answer increasingly uncomfortable questions or take a shot.
What started as a search for artifacts once on display at the University of North Dakota library resulted in the discovery of remains in cardboard boxes — and sparked a reckoning.
The legendary rock band tells Letterman about their decision to call it quits in 1980 after the tragic death of drummer John Bonham. (From 2012)
For California, less cars and public transit equals less emissions. Except the state is known for its lousy public transit.
This week, social media made me do this.
While visually unassuming, "The Matrix" villain Agent Smith's unnerving mannerisms and disturbing lines make him one of the most terrifying characters in film history.
Many men are still too defensive about dating barely legal women—but at least some others finally seem ready to joke about how lame it is. Progress??
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
We want whatever Paul Rudd and Jason Segel are on in this hysterical interview promoting "I Love You, Man" in 2009.
A gadget the size of a 10p coin, the AirTag was intended to help people find their keys. Instead it has facilitated a boom in terrifying behaviour from abusers.
Who doesn't want a nice warm eye massage? We certainly do.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Stephen King once wrote a book about
a school shooting that inspired a real life incident.
The books aren't bad, necessarily. They're just not for kids.
Jim Browning and Scammer Payback joined forces to frustrate scammers at their own game.
Spencer Elden, who was pictured as a baby on the cover of "Nevermind," argued in his lawsuit that the grunge rock group had engaged in "child pornography."
Daily reminder to take your birth control.
"Helena's Theme" got premiered yesterday, and is the first tease of this movie to actually reach fans.
Paxlovid goes from COVID game-changer to pandemic enigma.
Police hunt two men after at least 10 people are killed in a wave of attacks that have shocked Canada.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
A mattress king, Bob Ross' grandson, some crocs, a minor league baseball field, and one memorable moment.
With decades-old misconduct and officers with multiple cases driving high payouts, New York City is on track to spend far more on lawsuits against NYPD officers this year than any other year in recent memory.
If you plan on doing any camping, hiking or any other wilderness activity, you won't want to miss these deep discounts at Backcountry.
Detective Frank Drebin from "Police Squad!" and "The Naked Gun" gets mashed up with "Detroit: Become Human." The results are a masterpiece.
A main grievance from troops is around pay, according to the Ministry of Defence.
An unforgettable moment for an unforgettable song.
Dr. Oz , who is running for senate, keeps putting his foot in his mouth.
In some respects, the Williams sisters could not be more different. But they have been essential to each other.
YouTube documentarian EmpLemon creates a pyramid establishing the worst choke artists in sports history.
During the first day of the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Boseman's performance on Marvel's "What If…?" series was honored with the Emmy for Best Character Voice-Over Performance.
The incident occurred just two days after Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to shut 150 of its roughly 900 stores and lay off 20 percent of its staff.
Streamer and Rock Band legend Acai installed some mods into his music game…and things got real weird, real fast.
A visiting volleyball player heard a racist heckler. LDS history sets the rest of the story apart.
Tech billionaires are buying up luxurious bunkers to survive a societal collapse they helped create, but like everything they do, it has unintended consequences.
We want to know how much John Elway was paid to hawk this private jet booking app.
The first of this year's Emmy Awards trophies were presented on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Six months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is hosting joint military exercises with several countries, including China and India.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, new owners of Welsh club Wrexham A.F.C., get tested on their footy knowledge.
We have a collection of almost every sport for you this week, and it includes some really bad bloopers and some notably cool highlights.
After one of the targets of website went public with the harassment against her, Cloudflare dropped the platform that has become synonymous with online terror.
Andrew Callaghan visits Chicago's infamous O Block and meets several rappers who discuss how gang violence affects their lives and their music.
At the U.S. Open, Serena Williams laughed, rocked sparkly shoes, rang the bell at the stock exchange, beat two opponents, teared up and said goodbye. She didn't win, but she didn't lose.
Environmentalists claim councils are wasting public money with failed tree-planting initiatives so they can be "seen to be doing something" about the climate crisis.
The United States is blessed with immeasurable geographic advantages that puts every other country to shame.
With key roles in roles in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power", "The Sandman" and "The Witcher: Blood Origins", British TV OG Lenny Henry has entered his fantasy IP era.
Some people have ditched dating apps—and opted to bare their souls via a public, view-only link instead.