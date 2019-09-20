How 'The Mask' Took Visual Effects Further Than Any Movie Had Ever Gone Before
Here's how "The Mask" became one of the most ahead-of-its-time movies with innovative VFX that went where nobody went before.
Here's how "The Mask" became one of the most ahead-of-its-time movies with innovative VFX that went where nobody went before.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Here's how "The Mask" became one of the most ahead-of-its-time movies with innovative VFX that went where nobody went before.
AI image generators like Stable Diffusion are powering new websites that generate highly customize porn. The trend could have far-reaching consequences.
Can AI make a good YouTube video? Uh, kinda.
When you are a famous author, you can release a thousand-page novel filled with vicious parodies of your Twitter enemies. But should you?
Parenting advice on social outcasts, estranged kids, and philosophical frights.
I'm terrible at building stuff (or fixing stuff) but Nick at Workshop Companion delivers one of the greatest presentations on a single topic that I've ever seen.
The two-time Oscar winner says she's started chemotherapy, but won't let that treatment slow her activism.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
John McEnroe revealed his toughest opponents and explained his reasoning behind why he thinks the classic serve-and-volley has disappeared form modern tennis in this fan Q&A.
Hot tub streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa's nascent business ventures aren't done growing until she says so.
Every year, the greatest vintage race cars in the world congregate at a little hillside track in Northern California.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Here's the bizarre story of a man who bought a Michigan voting machine at a Goodwill and sold it on eBay for $1,200. The bad news is that everything about this is illegal.
The world's wealthiest individuals love splurging on luxury vessels. Here's how much it burns their deep pockets.
"Blackbird" is a cautionary tale about why films should be made by filmmakers.
The state auditor says $70 million in federal welfare funds went to Favre, a volleyball complex and a former pro wrestler in a scandal that has rocked Mississippi.
How a Georgia county spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race.
A would-be assassin had their gun malfunction at the last moment as Cristina Fernández de Kirchner escaped unharmed.
"Alexa, play 'Poopy Stupid Butt' again."
A Redditor wrote that his girlfriend has just revealed how much she hates his sexy-time playlist, and specifically his favorite song on that playlist. We were a little sympathetic — until we heard the song.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
We can't believe Shark Tank signed off on this godawful "Truck Hot Tub."
The combined runtime of the 13 films is roughly 23 hours, meaning that the winner will earn about $56 per hour during their Stephen King marathon.
We feature loads of handy, fun and truly strange picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in August.
Posh Spice found herself in the least posh environment of her life, as she attempted to conquer her fear of roller coasters.
One cannot live on brine alone!
Industrial plants in Birmingham, Alabama, have polluted the air and land in its historic Black communities for over a century. In an epicenter of environmental injustice, officials continue to fail to right the wrongs plaguing the city's north side.
Luke Wilson shared a story about Will Ferrell and his son at the US Open, which cracks him up to this day, on Conan O'Brien's podcast.
Trump's instinct for casual savagery used to be abnormal. Now it's part of the everyday diet of American political life, replicated by both Democrats and Republicans.
This picturesque village exists in a time warp that takes visitors back centuries, but the principles that keep the town alive are as forward-thinking as they come.
Bryce Wheaton makes a game-losing slip and it costs West Virginia the game.
A new Pew study found that only 2% of US adults have bought an NFT.
John Plant demonstrates the painstaking process for transforming sand into iron.
Carbon emissions cost society three times more than the government's official estimate.
It looks like a normal dating app, but with a crucial difference: Women make money off every message sent to them. Is it too good to be true?
We can't stop laughing at this weird cat's obsession with almonds.
A chunk of Alaska's Republican voters, who strongly favored Trump in 2020, preferred a Democrat over the lightning-rod candidate.
Even Conan O'Brien joined in on the fun.
Celebrate Keanu Reeves's birthday by traveling back to 1984 and watching the actor report on a teddy bear convention for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
A quick swipe on your nose pads will keep everything in place. For the long-suffering glasses-havers on our team, this is a godsend.
"Can you fall in love in an instant? Maybe, but I think this feeling had been building for a long time without me realizing it. Can you change in an instant? Absolutely and hell yes."
Jomboy explains how one dumb play can have huge consequences.
We've curated a list of 50 amazing movies available to stream on Netflix. Check back each month for new additions, overlooked films, and top-rated streaming titles.
Some of us seem to have an over-inflated belief in our abilities. Why are we resistant to the idea we might not be good at something?
Italian chef Claudio Sadler, who has a Michelin star for his restaurant "Sadler" in Milan, demonstrates how to make the perfect pastrami sandwich with the help of his friend Lorenzo Sacchi.
Dr. Chris Raynor takes a skeptical look at so-called ring dingers practiced by chiropractors. (From 2021)
Where does a game like Star Fox, Super Mario Bros., or Sharknado: The Video Game actually come from?