Here's A Violinist Demonstrating 'The Mandalorian' Theme Across Five Different Skill Levels
Rob Landes shows how epic you can make "The Mandalorian" theme with one violin.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Rob Landes shows how epic you can make "The Mandalorian" theme with one violin.
Brooke C & Moriah Formica shred a hard rocking cover of Heart's signature song.
Some people are using Benford's Law to claim that Biden votes are fraudulent. Here's why using that formula is problematic at best as a "forensic tool when applied to elections."
Things got way too weird for The Gregory Brothers to remain silent.
"I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all and see them spread," the Republican told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.
These kittens have adorably stuffed themselves inside this pot.
Former ballerina Marta C. González Saldaña remembers the motions to "Swan Lake" as she's given headphones to listen to the soundtrack.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Adam Kimmel is the cinematographer of such acclaimed films as "Beautiful Girls," "Capote" and "Never Let Me Go." He's also a registered sex offender.
Tuition at the top colleges in the US ranges widely — from $6,000 a year to more than $60,000.
They thought they could get away with it. They were wrong.
SuperValu, a supermarket chain in Ireland, made an extremely wholesome Christmas ad with a twist of an ending.
In 2020, the COVID-doubting, media-hating Twitterholic CEO became the third-richest man alive, SpaceX launched two astronauts into orbit, and Tesla became the most valuable car company on the planet. Inside the mind of Silicon Valley's most vainglorious villain.
Trump lost, one of the administrators quit and it's far from clear who's in charge.
Flights from Asia to South America would be a "long, arduous and expensive journey."
Some of the art is real, some fake, but it's all had a brush with the criminal underworld.
A historian believes he has discovered iron laws that predict the rise and fall of societies. He has bad news.
On November 12, 1970, officials in Oregon exploded an 8-ton whale carcass in one of the weirdest moments in American history caught on tape.
Burnt-out and debt-ridden, my generation is poised to change the household as we know it — maybe even for the better.
Rob Landes shows how epic you can make "The Mandalorian" theme with one violin.
Our various billion-dollar sports leagues are completely giving up on participating in what any reasonable person would consider appropriate safety measures during really any stage, but in particular our current stage, of this damn pandemic.
This cover is much better than what we'd imagined.
The hidden feature of the PS1 that remained a secret until now.
Prepping was seen as a fringe hobby for survivalists and reality TV. Then came the pandemic.
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Leta Powell Drake, Nebraska television personality, interviewed dozens of celebrities with her trademark moxie.
"Mariposa is close enough to big cities to be convenient, but far enough away to keep that small-town charm."
"There I Ruined It" reimagined "Shape Of You" into something you'd hear sung by drunken revelers.
It turns out there were a lot more queens in the first-ever giant Asian murder hornet nest found in the US than what they initially discovered.
It's heavy on action and sci-fi. It's extremely international. A lot of it is CGI. Is this the future of the Japanese art form?
Destin Sandlin demonstrates whether it's humanly possible to catch the world's fastest baseball.
The rough treatment of Jerry Gergich is at odds with "Parks and Recreation's" cheerful outlook, but every sitcom needs a punching bag.
Jack Parsons was one of the most influential figures in the history of the American space program. He was also a Marxist, stood accused of espionage and held a deep fascination with the occult.
Former ballerina Marta C. González Saldaña remembers the motions to "Swan Lake" as she's given headphones to listen to the soundtrack.
We may be done with Ivanka, but she is not done with us.
Everybody loves Ivanka, and nobody remembers Tiffany's name, not even Tiffany herself.
Over the past few months, Chinese people from all walks of life, be they software developers, stay-at-home moms or elite university students, have all discovered their daily lives can be accurately described by the same once-arcane academic term: involution.
Phil Heckels has raised $35,000 for a homeless charity by drawing hilarious outsider art of people's pets.
Poor Mike wanted to get some cardboard from the recycling bin. Little dd he know what was waiting for him inside.
30 years ago, some Formula One teams developed an automatic, self-adjusting suspension that got banned for being too dangerous.
Forgiving someone else can have a positive effect on your life, but exactly how you forgive someone depends on where in the world you are from.
The amount of time spent agonizing over a subject line that we never get to writing.
When will the butchery end?
Barack Obama directly confronts the racist politics of President Donald Trump in the first volume of his post-presidency memoir, bluntly suggesting how he believes his historic election in 2008 opened a wave of bitter and divisive turmoil that fueled Republicans' obstructionism and ultimately changed the party.
Remembering when a night out only started at 10 PM? Yeah, me neither.
Hatfield House has been used as a filming location for everything from "Batman Begins" to "My Week with Marilyn" to "Paddington 2."
Inside the decades-long East Coast battle between fishers and the federal government over Mi'kmaw treaty rights.
It's not every day that you get to see a grizzly bear stand up to her full height.
From opening up on "Chef's Table" to feeding voters on Election Day, it's all about positive thinking for the whole hog pitmaster from South Carolina, Rodney Scott.
The Augusta National veteran initially didn't want to carry for the up-and-comer in 1995, but together they made history. The caddie reflects on the fates that brought them together that week and what he sees now as Woods readies his title defense.
Things got way too weird for The Gregory Brothers to remain silent.
This 4,784-piece Star Destroyer Lego set is truly gobsmacking. The level of detail here is astounding, and the finished product serves as the showpiece of any collection.
With the effects of time and the elements in mind, artist Bosco Sodi creates a private retreat for his own family on the coast of Mexico.
Can an HRT V8 Supercar get ahead of production cars two intervals ahead?
Nearly every state in America is now experiencing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, according to data from covidexitstrategy.org.
Inside the final days of Quibi, the $2 billion streaming platform that didn't even last six months.