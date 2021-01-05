Here's A Breakdown Of The Lost Version Of 'Uncle Buck'
John Hughes shot a three hour version of the beloved John Candy classic "Uncle Buck." Here's what's missing from the original cut.
A resurfaced clip of David Bowie having a tense conversation with MTV VJ Mark Goodman over the network's reticence to play Black artists.
Gotta be honest: it doesn't look good.
"He just wants them to find exactly how many votes he needs to win by one," Colbert exclaimed. "Nothing fishy about that!"
CNN's Rosa Flores and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have a contentious exchange over the botched vaccine rollout in the state.
Control of the United States Senate hangs in the balance as Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock challenge incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.
Military historian Mike Loades breaks down how medieval weapons and armor are portrayed in modern video games and yes, he has a lot of opinions.
Arizona currently has the highest per-capita rate of new COVID-19 infections, with 785 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, followed closely by California and Rhode Island.
As Democrat Jon Ossoff edged closer to victory last night in Georgia's Senate runoff election, netizens turned their attention to the millennial candidate's endearingly dorky old tweets.
California has some of the world's worst COVID-19 infection rates, and anti-mask protesters aren't helping the situation as Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero discovers during this cringeworthy interview.
Mitt Romney caught the wrath of Trump supporters on his trip back to Washington, DC, on Tuesday.
One day before the US roused itself from a holiday break, one of the most powerful families in Republican politics issued a double-barreled rebuke of President Trump.
The public Danish broadcaster producing the show claims that it's meant to explore the body in a fun and embarrassing way.
This thorough restoration of an iron skillet is deeply satisfying to watch.
Democrats will hold the edge with a split Senate, giving them a shot at governing.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are figuring out their future and whether they are going to stay married, according to two sources close to Kardashian West who spoke to CNN.
JoJo Siwa addressed criticism of the controversial Nickelodeon board game "JoJo's Juice."
Oh, God, I wouldn't shut up about it. I was telling all my friends. I texted every doctor and health care worker I know. I was getting the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow.
It's all sound and neutrality, signifying nothing.
What went wrong at the New York Times?
We hate this, but much like "The Bachelor" show itself, we're going to cringe-watch all of it.
After Singapore's lockdown period ended in June, sex workers are going back to work, same as everyone else.
The perennial menswear staple is passé — and you can do better.
A resurfaced dance routine from Cruft's 2020 international dog show is turning heads as this dog gave the performance of a lifetime to the music of Evanescence's Bring Me to Life.
It's cold out. Nobody wants to remove their gloves to answer a text. Get some capacitive gloves, and they'll work just fine on your touchscreen.
Not all islands are sinking. We can fight global warming while acknowledging the wonder of the natural world.
A Spongebob fan assembled a rap verse using the magic of 15.ai to generate the voices.
The idea of withholding information to prove some vague, idealized concept of the benefits of self-reliance just doesn't work.
The mad scientists over at Garage 54 were challenged by a fan and did their best to turn a pristine white toilet seat into a banging sub-woofer.
Macy's told its employees at about 45 of its department stores that they will close by the middle of this year, CNBC has learned.
The home of the Slurpee is being supercharged by the pandemic.
"Dive back into the sceptic tank for this class saga of one film's quest to win an Oscar… only to lose out to 'Forrest Gump.'"
Four years and a protest explosion after sheriff's deputies shot Renee Davis to death, her family is still demanding justice.
New releases to look forward to in the coming months, from SZA, Drake, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and others
It's not every day that you write to someone and get a response back.
Twenty-five years ago, Terry Gilliam and the other outsider creators of "12 Monkeys" gave humanity a warning about our pandemic-filled future, whether they meant to or not.
Several Republican members of Congress plan to formally object to the outcome of the 2020 election today. Barbara Boxer objected to Ohio's results in 2005 — but that was different, she insists.
Trump supporters protesting the election began demonstrating in Washington DC and one speaker encouraged attendees to flout social distancing conventions.
What if my note-taking system could think for me?
A bioengineering researcher shares his experience getting the Moderna jabs before everyone else — or so he thought.
While government officials have deemed the threat not credible, the breach raises serious questions about the security of air traffic control frequencies, which carry instructions to pilots.
Jerrold Haas was on the brink of blockchain riches. Then his body was found in the woods of southern Ohio.
Dr. Dre is at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ has learned.
Jen Parker Davis has a hilarious idea for how Hilaria Baldwin's first date with Alec Baldwin probably went.
A distant galaxy should have a back hole that is billions of times more massive than the Sun, but it's nowhere to be found. Where is it?
Debunking the myth that the great national park was a wilderness untouched by humans.
It sounds like if you were dreaming your own Beatles songs in your head.
Imagery from the Cold War's Corona satellites is helping scientists fill in how we have changed our planet in the past half century.
In his new book, Dr. Avi Loeb argues 'Oumuamua, which passed by Earth in 2017, wasn't a comet but rather alien technology.
From the unboxing to the ad, this is spot-on.
A tale of fire and autumnal spice.
The director of "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" tells The Last Laugh podcast how Maria Bakalova infiltrated OAN to get to Rudy Giuliani — and what really went down in that hotel room.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan talks to Donald Trump's supporters in Georgia who insist he'll be inaugurated as president again despite the evidence to the contrary.