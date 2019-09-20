How Chris Nolan Changed Comic Book Movies Forever With His Batman Trilogy
Here's how the famed British director Christopher Nolan turned around the Batman franchise with "Batman Begins" and the cult classic "The Dark Knight."
Here's how the famed British director Christopher Nolan turned around the Batman franchise with "Batman Begins" and the cult classic "The Dark Knight."
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Veterinarian Dr. Molly McAllister explains that if you're one of the 23 million households who adopted a pet during the pandemic, here's what you can do to help prevent separation anxiety in the near future.
The popular BBC Scotland TV series has selected nine regional winners.
A woman narrates a bale of turtles being disrupted by "Gary" who was never invited back to the log ever again.
A jury sided with Johnny Depp that his ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him in a December 2018 Washington Post essay when she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." (Domestic violence survivors can report it, text START to 88788.)
This is what the average price for a gallon of two percent milk in major American cities.
This comically bad chase scene will make you question whether the people giving "Obi-Wan Kenobi" good reviews actually watched it.
"When people use my photos to judge the people in them, that is a mistake. The real judgment in my work is on the society that allows this."
"Who doesn't want to leave the audience dancing on their way out?"
Jomboy gives perhaps his greatest lip reading of the history of his YouTube channel
The photo-sharing app becomes the internet's new milk carton.
A bride investigates.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Here's how the famed British director Christopher Nolan turned around the Batman franchise with "Batman Begins" and the cult classic "The Dark Knight."
We are here for all the memes and reactions to the latest trailer for "Pokemon Scarlet And Violet".
Mumsnet's founder Justine Roberts came out guns blazing in an interview with Boris Johnson by asking the UK Prime Minister, "Why should we believe anything you say when it's been proven you are a habitual liar?"
The live chats of the past are now in our pockets and inescapable. We need better boundaries.
On Wednesday, CNN's Shimon Prokupecz asked Uvalde Independent School District Police Chief Pedro Arredondo about why his department decided to stop cooperating with Texas Department of Public Safety. It didn't go very well.
YouTuber Counting Countries takes a trip to Dong Ba Market to find the best Bun Bo Hue and it's an emotional experience.
Want to feel OK on "CK?" Tread carefully: The concoction can be life threatening.
Featuring an Elvis biopic, the Buzz Lightyear origin film and a gentle stop-motion about a shell — these are June's unmissable releases.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced "Cool It Down," the band's first new record in nine years, which will be out in September 2022, and released a new music video for the track "Spitting Off the Edge of the World."
The Scott Stuber-run division is adjusting to a new set of realities as it readies a $200 million-plus 'The Gray Man' from the 'Avengers: Endgame' helmers and a pricey set of 'Knives Out' sequels.
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
Phil Jamesson explains how Elon Musk's argument that "if you make something that looks like a meme and someone crops off your name, so it goes" is a weird defense of copyright infringement.
Police say the impact sent the load the tractor-trailer was carrying onto the roadway – all 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler.
Any good neighbor picks up after their dog, but the whole process can be gag-inducing. The Pupsule aims to minimize contact and smell.
Alan Alcantara made an extraordinary catch at the Mets game while holding his 1-year-old son Levi.
Such vetting requirements are at odds with so-called institutional diversity efforts.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in May.
Guests are trapped as a head chef turns a unique fine dining experience into a game of cat and mouse. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo and more, it releases in November 2022.
Apple's wildly popular noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are 28% off at Amazon today.
The Pepsi ad they force movie-goers to watch before every movie at a Regal Theatre is cruel and unusual punishment.
Tucker Carlson has made an enemy out of the BTS Army after he spoke out against the K-pop group's May 31 appearance at the White House. The group addressed the press and spoke with President ...
Two economic historians explain what made the Industrial Revolution, and modern life, possible.
How text-to-image technology got ridiculously good at creating photos from scratch.
Economic losses dwarf the $15 million ransom the government refused to pay the hackers, and the chaos is only getting worse.
Kevin Hart gets mixed up with a bunch of criminals and Woody Harrelson, who's the worst of them all, decides to help him stay alive.
The comedian finds it hard to believe that teams are blowing big leads often, and tells Jimmy Kimmel how he thinks the NBA is fooling viewers.
What a viral fake news story about "race-based grading" tells us about our media ecosystem.
This week we've also got Swedengate and the Haim sisters dancing.
Crows are famously known for being smart animals but the extent of their intelligence might truly astound you.
"I cringe when I hear it, and when I say it."
Wages for most comedians have stagnated for decades. What happens next might not be funny at all.
Jimmy Kimmel observed that Ted Cruz spent a lot of time blaming poor doors on the Uvalde mass shooting at the NRA convention despite the fact that Uvalde already had heavy-duty locking doors.
It's made the trip from fancy to common twice.
Has Congress missed its moment to act?