'America's Original Extreme Sport,' The Indian Relay Is A Grueling Exhibition Of Sport And Teamwork
Riders have to jump horses in "the box," and this is where things can get messy. This film was directed by Alexandra Lazarowich.
Riders have to jump horses in "the box," and this is where things can get messy. This film was directed by Alexandra Lazarowich.
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
Real life politics meets quintessential daytime drama.
Surfers were shocked when a large animal swam beneath them off the coast of Doheny State Beach in California.
It's so surreal to watch this video of Jeff Bezos from more than 20 years ago.
The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Chicago installed dozens of Big Mouth Billy Bass and figured out how to get them to sing together to different pop songs.
A driver in the United Kingdom was unsure whether to risk his luck driving through a heavily flooded street or obey a "Do Not Cross" sign.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The Japanese animation group has produced some of the most critically acclaimed films of all time, from "Spirited Away" to "Howl's Moving Castle." We rank the best ones.
Riders have to jump horses in "the box," and this is where things can get messy. This film was directed by Alexandra Lazarowich.
Switzerland has a long-standing policy of non-interventionism — how did this become one of the bedrocks of Switzerland's foreign policy?
Even if you don't consider yourself an artist, this'll give you everything you need to master shading in life drawing.
While the idea of a "landlord influencer" might seem strange, it's a niche that's existed for decades.
In today's pettiest battles, NYC lashes out against people who can't afford to take their stupid trains.
Earlier this year Richard Ma spent £7,500 on a dress for his wife. That is a lot of money for a dress, particularly when it does not exist, at least not in a physical form.
In conversation with sci-fi writer Charlie Jane Anders, Rayna explains how The Left Hand of Darkness gave her permission to defy gender norms.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
In the crypt of Venice's Basilica, sarcophagi are almost submerged. And it's not the first time.
William Hughes was a buccaneer with an early recipe for "the American Nectar."
Since the show's premiere in 1976, critics have derided the material's sexist depiction of hot babes solving crimes. Is this reboot any different?
Real life politics meets quintessential daytime drama.
Hear movies, shows, radio, and sports like never before. The Sonos Beam soundbar delivers big, premium sound to rooms and is easily set up with HDMI ARC. Plus, you can get $30 in Amazon gift cards.
One wrong move robbed me of my last chance to see a cherished friend.
They try to teach him a lesson, but he still wants to go.
Dipse''s Gina Gutierrez spends her days setting investors straight and moderating "Hunks Brainstorm" sessions.
Today, dressing your kid as an animal is the height of cuteness. But that wasn't always the case.
Relive the vinyl magic of the '70s with this retro turntable. Fully equipped to play your vinyl collection with vintage sound, you can get the Altec Lansing Alt-500 for half off today at just $74.99.
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
Under pressure from their citizens, city officials are experimenting with new ways to reimagine the role of cars.
After three years away from the NFL, Colin Kaepernick worked out in Atlanta in hopes to get signed again.
Taste and smell receptors in unexpected organs monitor the state of the body's natural microbial health and raise an alarm over invading parasites.
"My biggest mistake was in underestimating just how far Google could go in terms of showing users more ads."
Antimatter costs $2700 trillion per gram.
The role-playing game has made a surprising return to mainstream culture.
A veteran analyst explains the work of gathering fingerprints that can link a suspect to a crime, even after it rains.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
33 Thomas Street in Lower Manhattan has fascinated New Yorkers for decades — here's what we know about it.
In cities around the world, advertising is everywhere. We may try to shut it out — but it reflects who we are.
Céline Dion weighs in on perhaps the most controversial scene from the movie.
No one knows who the first Indigenous girl or woman to vanish along the highway between Prince Rupert and Prince George was, or when it happened.
Just a brief glance at r/SweatyStartup shows that cleaning pools and delivering firewood can be an entrepreneur's path to wealth.
Thieves love to use "ninja rocks" to break into cars quickly — does it really work?
The flooding in Fishlake, the disappearing launderettes of London and more best photos of the week.
On Friday, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch testified before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment inquiry — and President Donald Trump injected himself into the proceedings.
Having a hard time eating healthy while away from home? Meet BlendJet One — the world's most powerful portable blender.
The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Chicago installed dozens of Big Mouth Billy Bass and figured out how to get them to sing together to different pop songs.
The devastation of failed Alzheimer's drug trials is requiring people to open their minds to new approaches, methods and disciplines.
It's so surreal to watch this video of Jeff Bezos from more than 20 years ago.
"Star Wars: Resistance Reborn" lays out some important info on what happens in the lead up to Episode IX. If you're riding high from "The Mandalorian," keep the Star Wars excitement going.
More than 400 pages of internal Chinese documents provide an unprecedented inside look at the crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.
A driver in the United Kingdom was unsure whether to risk his luck driving through a heavily flooded street or obey a "Do Not Cross" sign.
On the public performance of solitude.
Her plan to pass a public option before pivoting to single-payer is too clever for its own good.
Firefighters demonstrate why they avoid fire retardant directly on houses or buildings.
A year ago, doctors told Joe Henry he had less than a year to live. The Gospel According to Water, his most poignant album ever, is another second chance in a career full of them.
This Vitamix truly is the blender you want for your home. With a 4.5/5 rating and over a thousand reviews counted at Amazon, there's no doubt about how delicious the cocktails will be at your next holiday party.
Stranger danger is real in the animal kingdom, too.
The latest volley in a decades-long debate about apes' theory of mind involved one scientist dressing up as King Kong and stealing from his colleague.