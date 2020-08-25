The Honest Trailer For 'Mean Girls' Reminds Us How Mean The Movie Was To Mathletes
For a movie ostensibly about how putting down others doesn't make people any better, it sure likes to dunk on lots of groups of people.
"All of this was stupider than even I thought was possible."
Usually people wait till the seeds are fully formed and dried. They're often roasted before consumption. But you can also roast the entire flower head on the flame, season it and bite straight into it.
We've all been scared by the Bloody Mary legend growing up, but there's an explanation behind the optical illusion.
Molka, the capturing of voyeuristic images and videos via hidden cameras, is on the rise in South Korea, and it's disturbing how many places in a motel room can host a spy camera.
It's important to respect your elders.
We regret to inform you that this is extremely catchy.
A look at America's favorite illogically cheap, ecologically dubious roasted chicken.
The vocal range of Axl Rose, who has one of the greatest vocal ranges among artists, is vastly different than the range of a singer like Taylor Swift.
You never know what's going to come knocking at your door.
Kim Guilfoyle gave an extremely fired up speech during the RNC that captured the attention of the internet.
Driving a New York City bus during a pandemic and an uprising.
A rolling closure of the restaurants, exacerbated by the pandemic crisis, has littered the country with phantom pizza joints—and fed an online community dedicated to them.
It may be small in stature, but it makes up for it with its bleats.
The Scottish actor, voted "sexiest man alive" for decades, started as a milkman and became "the greatest" James Bond.
Most of the renowned trees on Redwood Trail at Big Basin Redwoods State Park survived the wildfire at California's oldest state park.
And now we can't get it out of our heads.
Reports describe a Hong Kong man who was reinfected with the coronavirus after returning from Europe. Why wasn't the man immune to reinfection?
When something is a bigger deal and impacts your team's work — even if not your own work — and you suspect your manager has no idea, there can be an argument for having a onetime, discreet conversation with your manager.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We're taking a look back at the long and varied career of one of the most important meant not only in British music but in British culture, the late, great David Bowie, as we rank all of his studio albums in order of greatness.
Let's hop on the love boat and take a trip down memory lane.
William Sadler talks about the movie and his role as Death, including the origin of Death's Czech accent, creating some of the character's most famous lines and bonding with George Carlin.
Today, Amazon is serving up deep discounts on a selection of storage and memory options from PNY.
Messi, the Argenitine superstar and one of the world's greatest soccer players, has informed his Spanish club FC Barcelona that he'd like to depart for a new team this summer.
In Germany, several thousand volunteers attended a pop-up concert as part of an experiment to understand how COVID-19 spreads in large-scale stadium events — and how to prevent it.
Even in a pandemic, our culture is obsessed with controlling our bodies.
The steering of a big ship in and out of the locks of the canal is described as "threading the needle."
Forty-six people associated with the nursing home died, exposing how ill-prepared we were for the pandemic — and how we take care of our elderly.
Being a American Sign Language Interpreter at a metal concert looks like the greatest job ever.
Despite being one of the biggest porn stars in the world, Mia Khalifa only made $12,000. Meanwhile, performers on OnlyFans are making many times that. How has OnlyFans revolutionized the porn industry?
The old, obedience-driven model directed at show dogs is out. A new, more relationship-based approach aimed at companion dogs is in.
Take a trip to the 1840s in search of fossils and love, coming to the United States on November 13, 2020.
Redlining helped reshape the urban landscape of US cities. It also left communities of color far more vulnerable to rising heat.
After a 20-year-old Southfield woman was declared dead on Sunday, a funeral home discovered she was still breathing and very much alive.
Seth Everman realizes that the earworm stuck in his head could be a lot of songs.
Dominican artist Lizania Cruz is collecting testimonies from people in the US, when they realized the American dream of freedom and opportunity for all was nothing more than an illusion.
Blockchain technology is going to change everything: the shipping industry, the financial system, government... in fact, what won't it change? But enthusiasm for it mainly stems from a lack of knowledge and understanding. The blockchain is a solution in search of a problem.
Sarah and Sean Russell's fishing trip was interrupted by this extraordinary humpback whale breaching that took their breath away.
Before he rose to fame in Comedy Central's "Chappelle Show," Dave Chappelle appeared on "America's Funniest People" in 1990.
Most chairs aren't designed to serve human bodies — but a better seat is possible.
Millie Bobby Brown is a whip-smart teen sleuth in the mystery film "Enola Holmes "coming to Netflix on September 23.
Why is everyone descending on a land hospitable only to the giant hairy scorpion? Like all good things in America, it is because of a Facebook meme.
The University of Alabama released COVID-19 test numbers Monday evening.
When you really dig into the lyrics of some of the Weezer songs, things start getting uncomfortable.
Brittany Broski, AKA "Kombucha girl," discusses becoming a meme on TikTok, one year later.
The couple's sordid public jousting suddenly came to an end on the eve of the Republican National Convention.
The RNC intended to fire up the base and aimed at winning back some of those 2016 Trump voters who are having second thoughts.
How a strange face in a random 19th-century newspaper ad became a portal to a forgotten moment in ASCII art history.
"I want to put my hand on my son's cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I'll be OK," the father says.
Here are the most notable moments from our annotated reading of "Midnight Sun," the new book in the "Twilight" series by Stephenie Meyer, told entirely from Edward Cullen's perspective.
Hagoromo chalk has developed a cult following among mathematicians. When the company went out of business, chaos ensued.
Washington State University track and field star Ray Wells Jr. breezed over a series of increasingly high hurdles like there was nothing to it.
