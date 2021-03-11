The Hilarious Difference Between Americans And Canadians
Both countries may speak English and are close neighbors, but there's still a ton of differences between the two.
Watch this guy become a giant sword slinging anime fighter with the help of this exoskeleton.
"The first time I saw him I thought it was a stick, but he moved and I approached him. The bird opened [its] eyes and mouth and scared me a lot, but being so strange I decided to take pictures and record videos."
"The puppies are learning what is appropriate behavior towards the goats and chickens as the baby goats explore outside the barn for the first time. This interaction is important."
A classically trained pianist goes where the YouTube algorithm takes him.
Engineering is the most frequent undergraduate degree of the Fortune 500 CEOs. If you want to run a company, this could be the major for you.
After dozens of people caught the coronavirus at his expensive conference, tech mogul Peter Diamandis offered fraudulent COVID-19 treatments to them, from injectable peptides to amniotic fluid.
We'll tell you everything you can do to track the status of your third stimulus check, now that the IRS is about to start sending them.
From Mickey Rourke to Sarah Palin, "The Masked Singer" always brings the least likely celebrity possible to their proceedings. But they appeared to outdo themselves this time.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Oumuamua, the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system, has baffled astronomers. Dr. Avi Loeb suggests it's not out of the realm of possibility that it was a relic of an alien civilization.
Liberals increasingly embrace the progressive critique of structural racism, but they are far less certain what to do about it.
From Nolan's Howard Hughes biopic to Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" prequel, these are the unmade movies we'll always dream of seeing.
"This guy periodically serenades my neighborhood."
In this tiny community of banger racers, crashing is the aim of the game.
As Liza Minnelli turns 75, Joel Grey, Chita Rivera, John Kander, Ben Vereen, Charles Busch, Parker Posey and John Cameron Mitchell tell Tim Teeman about the icon they cherish.
Japan's Kaguya lunar orbiter captured this extraordinary footage of the Earth rising over the moon back in 2008.
Scientists have begun to lay plans for repopulation, starting with a sperm bank — on the moon.
What brave team will begin the revolution?
Finally, bigger batteries. But there's a catch.
"I do view this as the next chapter of art history."
In a match between Sergio Garrido and Claudio Alves, Alves's trigger release malfunctioned, causing him to forego his shot. Upon learning what happened, Garrido proceeded to forfeit his shot as well.
If you, too, need some distraction as you wait your turn for the vaccine, this post of dumb great tweets is for you.
The NBA's decision to shut down the season was just one major event amid a day of major events that confirmed life in America was about to change dramatically.
There's something indescribably reassuring knowing that our prized furry pals are drinking fresh clean water.
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill demonstrates what would happen if you dumpe hydrochloric acid onto the surface of your car.
It took five days to recover eight missing persons. Seven died. One waited in the darkness, trapped in a deep, small air pocket between a toppled wall and a bench.
"I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne exclaimed.
Soldiers are testing two tank prototypes at Fort Bragg, but only one is destined to become the Army's new light tank.
Melissa Rein Lively wasn't yet the "most hated person on the internet" last March, when COVID-19 was formally declared a pandemic. But four months later, the Arizona publicist was in a Target store when she noticed a mask display — and snapped.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a very measured response to Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy's question about schools not being allowed to open at full capacity if migrant shelters can.
Using cartoons such as "The Simpsons" or characters of his own devising, the artist KAWS makes work that sails beyond kitsch into a wild blue yonder of self-cannibalizing motifs.
In an excerpt from "In Search of Mycotopia," a new book about the science and communities centered around fungi and mushrooms, the author profiles William Padilla-Brown, a rising star in the mycological movement
Get a first look at Google's new certificate programs and a new feature of Google Search designed to help job seekers everywhere.
Piers Morgan's effort to frame his departure from "Good Morning, Britain" as having to do with free speech is a fitting end for the latest controversy, which has very little to do with free speech and a whole lot to do with hypocrisy, says Nicole Hemmer.
It's funny because unfortunately, this might be what bookshop owners and clerks do have to face every day.
They have no job, no school, no prospects — and a subreddit that makes it all worse.
Movies at the Oscars tend to be introduced as somber and self-serious as they come. But what happens if you introduce a movie like "Mean Girls" at the Academy Awards?
A new car sold today can last a decade or two before retiring. This "fleet turnover" poses a major challenge for climate policy.
Widespread homeownership hurts society.
Molly Hawkey flawlessly inserted herself into this Hollywood Roundtable and it's about time someone told Laura Dern that her menstruating dog story is too much information.
The film is supposedly based on a real-life account of a narcotics cop-turned-cocaine smuggler. Or is it about a bear that really likes blow?
This take on Richard Matheson's "I Am Legend" starring Will Smith could have been a masterpiece, but the ending blew it.
"I end up having this angst every semester that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks," Sandra Sellers was caught saying in a Zoom call.
The phrase "down bad" has entered the internet lexicon, and has seen more and more usage over the past few months. We spoke to Palmer Ward who runs the account "Dudes who are down bad" about what it means to be "down bad."
Elite schools breed entitlement, entrench inequality — and then pretend to be engines of social change.
Luckily, the bear seemed more interested in play than actual pursuit.
If you are lucky, you might see figures silhouetted against them. Some say the watchers are 10 feet tall, made taller or wider by hats or capes. They may turn to look at you. But they always move away quickly and disappear.
The thrill of the Gloucestershire family at the centre of the major UK meteorite discovery.
The defendant Jacob Keokuk had a lot of unpaid fines and his driver's license suspended when he showed up to court. Unfortunately, he really shouldn't have appeared in Zoom court in a car.