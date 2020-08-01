The 'Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wife' Guy Works In Real Estate Now And He Seems Really Good At His Job
Antoine Dodson, who went viral for giving a hilarious interview on the news back in 2010, sells homes now.
Antoine Dodson, who went viral for giving a hilarious interview on the news back in 2010, sells homes now.
It starts quiet, but this short "Numb" by Liv McNeil, a 15-year-old student at Etobicoke School of the Arts, ends up packing a wallop emotionally.
The songwriter struggled to keep her daughter entertained while she performed via Zoom for Jimmy Fallon's show.
It would seem like a dream come true to buy a house for a dollar in Sambuca, a picturesque town in Sicily with exquisite views. But there's clearly some drawbacks.
The Auralnauts made the supervillain from "The Dark Knight Rises" into the hero we need.
The classic Darth Vader theme done in a medieval style feels like it was made a long time ago in a galaxy far far away.
A pigeon in London finds itself on a plane that's taking off.
Anonymous strangers in communities like r/food_pantry and r/food_bank are helping hungry families when their cities won't
The beautiful Parisian buildings located at 145 rue la Fayette, 29 rue Quincampoix, and 44 rue d'Aboukir are not real. Here's a tour of some of the other fake façades in Paris.
Brenda from New Zealand shows off her extraordinary dream house.
Yes Theory treks out to Oracle, Arizona and discover the facility that was supposed to prepare us for interplanetary travel.
An iconic screenshot defines our yearning to know less.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Read The Giving Tree as usual, then when the Boy comes hustling for a house, switch to this.
On August 1, 1966, Charles Whitman climbed to the top of the University of Texas Tower and started firing—and the rest, literally, is history. Here's what happened on that fateful day, in the words of more than three dozen people who got shot, fired back, lost loved ones, saved lives by risking their own, and otherwise witnessed the nation's first mass murder in a public place.
The SEC announced this week that it plans to play a shorter season this fall, but some players aren't convinced they can play safely.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts has an arm like a cannon.
"Jack and Jill" dates back to the 18th century and the theories behind its origins involve "vikings, beheadings, and beer."
Hurricane Isaias will hit the Bahamas today and is projected to sweep up the Atlantic coast of Florida over the weekend.
Some of the biggest YouTube personalities are raking in millions of dollars every year. Here are the top-earning YouTubers from around the world.
Does Elon Musk promise too much with his autonomous driving tech?
Elon Musk has long promised a full self-driving feature in Teslas. What happened to the technology and why is it so controversial?
This week, we've got more movies should end with a Rage against the Machine sing, The Last Great American Dynasty, "I have a joke" and "12-year-old me realizing I'm gay."
This unearthed Australian news clip from 1976 makes us wonder how we've advanced so far.
The White House Rose Garden is far more than a picturesque background for announcements and briefings, State Dinners, and official ceremonies.
The National Audubon Society's namesake looms large, like his celebrated bird paintings. But he also owned enslaved people and held white supremacist views, reflecting ethical failings it is time to bring to the fore.
Ian Davis took matters into his own hand to engineer a DIY prosthethic.
Twenty-five years after his death, the painter who gave us "happy little trees" is more popular than ever.
It's harder than they make it sound.
Even within a hospital, the ICU can feel like another world.
"I can't see how this is done, frankly, before the middle of next year," said one expert, of a coronavirus vaccine.
I grew up around racist memorabilia from the Jim Crow era. It was sort of the family business.
A comparison of the continents and countries of the world, according to data from the World Development Indicators database.
Almost 20 years ago, anti-immigration activist David Horowitz cultivated an angry high-school student. Now his ideas are coming to life in the Trump administration.
Is it possible to play "Grand Theft Auto V" without breaking any laws, including jaywalking or punching other characters?
The boozy come-on was the most annoying pick-up line of the pre-pandemic age. Now it's in hell where it belongs.
As more schools abandon plans for in-person classes, one that opened in Indiana this week had to quarantine students within hours.
OperatorDrewski gives a tour of this stunningly immersive VR game that puts you in the pilot's seat of a military jet.
Unintended "butterfly effect"-style consequences of time travel might be a juicy problem in science fiction, but physicists now have reason to believe in a quantum landscape, tweaking history in this way shouldn't be a major problem.
Electric. Modular. And pretty much whatever you want it to be.
The 47 documents include a deposition given by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the draft of a memoir she was writing about her experiences inside the sex-trafficking ring and previously unseen email exchanges between Maxwell and Epstein.
One appears to hold the skeleton of a bird, while the other contains a tightly packed lump of grain and mud.
We didn't know how good we had it back in summer 2003.
As recent controversies surrounding Alison Roman and Bon Appétit show, white writers are allowed to be generalists, while BIPOC creators are pushed to flatten themselves.
In the middle of Black Lives Matter protests, people were searching for more police-themed porn than usual.
Alex Melton gives the pop punk banger a country music makeover.
