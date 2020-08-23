The First Trailer Of Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman,' Introduces A Dark And Gritty Gotham City
Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Paul Dano as The Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, DC's latest pulls back the curtain on Gotham City.
Doug Demuro got his hands on a Lagonda Taraf, one of the rarest cars in the world, which just oozes luxury.
Russian YouTuber Mamix made yet another attempt to set off the biggest Coca-Cola chemical eruption ever.
DC FanDome attendees got a sneak peak at Kristen Wiig's character in the upcoming movie scheduled to be released Oct. 2, 2020.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals how she stays looking good before going to work passing bills in the House of Representatives.
Most live-action adaptations of anime don't necessarily fare well, but this one is actually quite impressive.
Public health experts say masks help prevent the spread of coronavirus. But many Americans still don't believe this. It turns out the US government had a plan to prevent this exact dissonance from happening.
They know what he did. They just don't know who he is.
weaK_willO wanted to play a card game, and ended up spending nearly $6,000 to help the world remember something that'd been forgotten.
The first hours of MTV aired on August 1, 1981. Here's what the program looked like.
Featuring the beauty of swimming pools captured from above, plus the vibrant hip-hop scene in Mongolia.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
First lady Melania Trump announced on Saturday that the renovated White House Rose Garden was complete and the changes were quite dramatic.
Data visualization artist Matt Shirley took a unscientific poll of his approximately 400,000 Instagram followers of what they considered the worst attraction in their state.
It was an epic and tumultuous day by any standards, and rarely in politics have the extremes of emotion been so perfectly captured by the cameras. That day was June 20.
According to Trump — oops, sorry, we mean comedian James Austin Johnson — this show really shouldn't be called "Scooby-Doo."
In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors shared some simple words of wisdom they think everyone should know. Here are a few of our favorites.
'Calvin And Hobbes' ended in December 31, 1995 but the legend lives on with this fan tribute to Calvin's Spaceman Spiff.
Featuring Dolly Parton, "The Simpsons" and a top secret iPod.
There have never been two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time before.
Witness the unusually clear water in this lake in Mt Hood Wilderness, Oregon.
Law enforcement has used chemical crowd control agents across the U.S. this summer. Protestors and some experts suspect tear gas exposure is causing abrupt and painful changes to menstrual cycles.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
This week, we've got sexual tension, "white people love saying," Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention, "It's been a long fight" and men vs. women with a time machine.
TikToker @alexandheir was lucky enough to catch Sacha Baron Cohen being filmed driving in a car in Long Beach, California, though the shooting of the sequel has yet to be confirmed.
The president acknowledged in a 2017 meeting with civil rights leaders that he benefited from Black voters staying home.
The party is reworking its voter contact programs and launching lawsuits to make sure as many mail votes get counted as possible.
Graham Birchall's Ipswich, Queensland, Australia home looks like something straight out of Epcot.
The digital streaming device's easy-to-access private channels are a dark place filled with some of the worst of humanity.
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze didn't get along nearly as well as their on-screen chemistry in "Dirty Dancing" would suggest. But they're far from the only actors to seethe at each other while the cameras weren't rolling.
How dollar stores completely saturated the retail market in small town USA.
The perfect stock trading app for the video game generation was supposed to "democratize finance" with zero-commission trades. But the primary plan was to get rich by selling customer trades to the market's most notorious operators.
Winter is coming.
The visual effects and editing of this is brilliant.
The idea to strike and destroy a major city from a safe distance with advanced weapons was a German one, and it changed the world forever.
A California Superior Court judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, to reimburse her attorneys' fees in the legal battle surrounding her nondisclosure agreement.
Peter Meehan's transgressive vision helped redefine food media with the groundbreaking Lucky Peach, and later transformed the LA Times's food coverage. But that vision came with a toxic management style characterized by intimidation, a barrage of sexualized commentary, and explosive anger, according to two dozen current and former staffers.
A foul ball collided hit an unsuspecting stuffed teddy bear during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Oakland A's
Fed up with streaming? You're not alone. And these days, there's a whole micro-economy of custom iPod options, whether you want a 2 terabyte hard drive or built-in Bluetooth.
Slack and its counterparts "create problems, high-school-type problems," one CEO said.
Sometimes you just don't want people to see what's on your phone.
White voices and victims dominate the genre, which can skew the perception of what constitutes a crime.
Single people lucky enough to ride out COVID-19 lockdowns with friends with summer houses have found it difficult to go back home. The homeowners aren't sure how to kick them out either.
"He got one of my nudes… and told me if I didn't send him more he would [send] it to all of my friends and family," one of Aaron Coleman's victims says.
Here are eight takeaways from the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention.
13-year-old Brayden Harrington shared how Joe Biden gave him the courage to overcome his stutter.
