The FBI And Department Of Justice Hold A Press Conference On The Storming Of The United States Capitol
Investigators are holding a news conference about last week's violent storming of the US Capitol.
Stephen Colbert explains why the Capitol riot was far worse than he first realized.
What does it look like in a room where the walls around you absorb over 99% of the light?
Eric Feurer came up with an extremely bizarre sketch that is bound to put a smile on your face.
"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern," acknowledged defense lawyer Dan Eckhart. "I don't know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem."
An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington DC to Phoenix threatened to divert the plane after rowdy Trump supporters kept on chanting "USA" on the plane.
Nancy Pelosi gave a tour of her vandalized office, and revealed that her staff had attempted to barricade themselves inside a side room, hiding themselves under a table for two and a half hours while rioters ransacked her workplace.
The seditionist frontiersmen of the Capitol riot certainly meant to send a message through their clothing. But what was it?
Plus, the case for a surprisingly effective alternative.
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates the best way to chop an onion.
It's cheap, widely available and might help us fend off the virus. So should we all be dosing up on the sunshine nutrient?
Turns out giving an internet-connected device control of your penis may not be the best idea ever.
After 10 years living in France, I returned to China to sign some papers and I was locked up. For the next two years, I was systematically dehumanised, humiliated and brainwashed.
The Black Vault has released hundreds of public PDFs containing CIA information on UFOs
Amazon has ditched the old pill-like look of the Echo Dot to deliver a model that actually sound pretty darn nice at an affordable price.
The science behind the polar vortex is incredibly complicated, and we've only recently begun to understand how changes at our planet's poles impact weather at more moderate latitudes.
NowThis News put together a thorough chronology of the events of January 6.
A new study questions the validity of yet another claim the ridehail giants have made about their services.
CNN's Brianna Keilar unearths the warnings that numerous Republicans made about Donald Trump.
When President Trump railed against the election results from a stage near the White House on Wednesday, his loyalists were already gathering at the Capitol. Soon, they would storm it. We analyzed a crucial two-hour period to reconstruct how a rally gave way to a mob that nearly came face to face with Congress.
Some fans are criticizing Lana Del Rey's comments about "people of color" on her Instagram post revealing the cover of her new album. "My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers," she said.
A pool had become pitch black and covered in mosquitos and other wildlife. Here's the valiant effort to make it a normal pool again.
Following a pandemic-quieted 2020, Marvel has massive plans for the new year — starting with Disney+'s "WandaVision" and only scaling up from there.
We chatted with George Saunders, writer and MacArthur Genius fellow, about his new book "A Swim in a Pond in the Rain."
During a report on how the coronavirus was disproportionately affecting communities of color, CNN's Sara Sidner broke into tears live on the air.
Mars's Valles Marineris is nearly 10 times as long as the Grand Canyon and three times as deep, but nobody knows how it formed.
LG has a phone with a sweet rolling display that will be released this year. Plus, air purifiers are so hot right now.
Too much inequality and too few natural resources could leave the West vulnerable to a Roman Empire-style fall.
A new book frames this country's tendency toward state-sanctioned murder as a unique cultural inheritance.
Tim Berners-Lee wants to put people in control of their personal data. He has technology and a start-up pursuing that goal. Can he succeed?
Ken Jennings gave Alex Trebek an emotional sendoff on his first day as a guest host.
Six nerdy roommates used public health data to create an online Covid-risk points system for every activity — and protect their pandemic pod.
Eleven gems lost to a year of pure chaos.
"WandaVision," which features Wanda and Vision in an unusual 1950s setting, will premiere on Disney+ this Friday.
Vaccines should boost whatever preexisting immunity a person might have from an infection, experts say.
A radio blip, seemingly from Proxima Centauri, where an Earth-size planet world orbits in the habitable zone, is tantalizing — but it's probably not a signal from aliens.
Hear a 3-minute exclusive excerpt from writer Kurt Andersen and Alec Baldwin's audiobook, "Hasta la Vista, America: Trump's Farewell Address," a parody of the President's final speech.
Jeanne Pouchain has not existed in the eyes of France's officials since 2017.
LG imagines its transparent OLED technology as the screens of the future, in the home and beyond.
After falling in love with Yuzu, an exotic citrus fruit, Vivek and Seema planted a seed for themselves and ended up waiting 12 long years for it to bear fruit. Now they run a family business selling Yuzu and exotic fruits to Michelin star and other restaurants in the Tri-State area.
Prisoners and other vulnerable populations often bore the brunt of unethical medical experimentation.
Even when the news is bleak.
For her favorite "Harry Potter" question, Zendaya has a surprisingly (un)conventional answer.
A lone researcher began an effort to catalogue the posts of social media users across Parler, a platform founded to provide conservative users a safe haven for uninhibited "free speech" — but which ultimately devolved into a hotbed of far-right conspiracy theories, unchecked racism, and death threats aimed at prominent politicians.
Brandon Fellows didn't know about a planned march that would eventually overtake the US Capitol. He said he had simply come to see Trump give a speech.
Comedian Julia Shiplett captured everything that made the Miyao Ponsetto-Gayle King interview so frustrating to watch.
There's literally a character named "Bearclaw."
He's wonderful and was fighting for anti-bias training before it was widespread. How do I get my friends to stop being cruel?
It took Chris Ramsay over four hours to decipher this wonderfully intricate $30,000 puzzle from Labsterium, but it was an exciting journey from beginning to end.