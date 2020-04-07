The Fascinating History Behind How London Split Up Into 32 Boroughs
Jay Foreman gives the intriguing backstory on how the current boroughs of London got delineated.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
"Sam & Diane are currently married and still like each other – check back on June 1st."
Watch these little-known creatures swimming in the swamps on Missouri.
The Hydraulic Press Channel
held a design competition where viewers designed their own bridge designs. Here's how they fared under immense pressure.
Joe Ramoni took a deep dive into the remarkable rise of Jim Varney — from failed actor to overnight sensation.
President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls into Weekend Update to give the latest information and answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The different ways people share the cost of rent — and in the process, their chores, childcare and lives.
Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute captured footage of a 150-foot long siphonophore off the western coast of Australia. Their R/V Falkor, a oceanographic research vessel, was exploring deep sea canyons, when it discovered the unusually large underwater creature.
The United States is the beacon of democracy around the world. Let's show the world that no pandemic can stop our elections.
We photographed the medical workers on the front lines in northern Italy. These are their stories.
Experts inside and outside the government identified the threat early on and sought to raise alarms even as President Trump was moving slowly. Read some of what they had to say among themselves at critical moments.
At 42,000 pieces, the completion of the puzzle "Around the World" breaks the record of the world's largest single image jigsaw puzzle.
Here are the facts on hydroxychloroquine, which the president has promoted despite little evidence that it works against the coronavirus.
So much so that some are selling out in the midst of the health crisis.
The Svalbard Archipelago was uninhabited until humans came searching for resources. A historian follows their tracks.
How a small university team built a COVID-19 data site that draws 1 billion clicks a day.
The real future may be more Amazon and less androids, but the dystopian power dynamics are hard to miss.
How a doughnut-shop parking lot became a confluence of Chicago youth subcultures — and what killed it off.
YouTuber Mark Ian Hoyle wanted to fulfill his son's birthday wish but all the McDonald's in the United Kingdom were closed, so he took matters into his own hands.
Data gathering for toilets using biometrics of your anus. Got it? Okay, cool.
Whether you need a new bike or just need to tune up your old one, now's a great time to get back into cycling. Here's how.
Let's just pretend this is the new normal.
As doctors treat more patients who are severely ill from COVID-19, they're noticing differences in how their lungs are damaged.
Usually, that's bad. The pandemic makes it normal.
From Zoom to OnlyFans, coronavirus isolation means lonely, horny people have to get creative.
1960s in Hong Kong continued with the development and expansion of manufacturing that began in the previous decade.These color photos were found by Martin Snelling.
Bennu has the distinction of being the subject of the highest resolution mosaic ever made of any planetary body.
The absurdity and humor of Siberia, the genius architecture of the Red Wall and more best photos of the week.
An examination reveals the president was warned about the potential for a pandemic but that internal divisions, lack of planning and his faith in his own instincts led to a halting response.
Sick, scared and exhausted, associates slam corporate spin as company sales drive a flood of customers to retail stores mid-pandemic
The 88 Project brought together 300 people from 9 different countries filming 88 scenes from "Back to the Future Part II."
"COVID-19 has fertile terrain to spread rapidly among the populations that live in Amazonia," says president of prominent Brazilian rights group.
Coronavirus arrived in the US in 2020. That illness you had in late 2019? definitely not coronavirus, despite claims made in a recent viral article.
Edward Snowden tells Vice co-founder Shane Smith he fears the spread of authoritarianism in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
When I gave birth to my son at the end of January, an unexpected miracle to me at the age of 45, I never could have imagined spending my maternity leave in the middle of a pandemic.
COVID-19 affected every facet of a Grand Blanc woman's grief as she deals with the virus-related deaths of her husband and only child.
For weeks, as restaurants begged delivery platforms to reduce their commissions, the apps refused, further profiting from the coronavirus crisis.
For several months, President Donald Trump and his officials have cast a fog of promises meant to reassure a country in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump and his team haven't delivered on critical ones.
Ohio's government has been on the leading edge with coronavirus lockdowns, and this PSA from the Ohio Department of Health is similarly on point.
Top officials from three administrations describe how crucial lessons were learned and lost, programs launched and cancelled, and budgets funded and defunded.
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to April 8 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
The COVID pandemic has led to some drastic changes in online shopping behavior. Here are the goods that people have buying more these days.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
"Are you arguing to let airlines, for example, fail?"
"Yes."