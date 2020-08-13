Tom Holland Is Surrounded By Evil In 'The Devil All The Time' Trailer
Tom Holland stars as a troubled young man in Netflix's film adaptation of the acclaimed novel., coming to Netflix on September 16th.
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
His calmness in confronting the scammers make this all the more terrifying.
After the asteroid killed all the dinosaurs, what happened next? Here's what scientists believe occurred when the smoke cleared.
It's been 10 years since "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" was released and it's fun to look back at the original audition tapes for Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.
Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson rolled the dice with the assistance of 10 people by scratching and scanning through $1 million worth of lottery tickets.
Inside the mind of Colin Jost.
This behemoth design trend — particularly the very tall, square front end seen in so many SUVs and trucks today — is both pointless and dangerous.
Attendees to the Virgin Money Unity Arena are being given their own private viewing areas with 6 feet of space between each other.
When your name is Osama and you're living in post-9/11 America, you always know "The Question" is coming.
You can build quite a bucket list by seeing Earth from 250 miles away. Just ask astronaut Randy Bresnik.
Mathieu Terrade takes The Police's "Walking on the Moon" to new heights with this unusual electric stringed musical instrument.
Understand your state's election rules and deadlines for early and absentee voting.
Nintendo tried marketing its 8-bit handheld game console to the olds back in the early 1990s and it was a charming attempt.
A great new racing game, but already a relic.
"This will sink his campaign," predicted a College Democrat leader hoping to work for Rep. Richard Neal.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" launched, and we're being treated to modernization of the first two games very soon.
The TikTok star acknowledges that you probably don't know who she is — but she doesn't know who you are either.
Exclusive new details on the ongoing conversations between the rap-and-sneaker mogul and "my boy," the president's son-in-law, just as his spoiler campaign heats up.
"The Notorious RBG' memes hit like relics as the symbol of progressive change looks more like a regular person for whom justice was not served.
Kamala Harris made her first appearance as Joe Biden's running mate on Wednesday.
On the day of the magazine's September 2020 issue release — an installment published at a moment when over 160,000 Americans have died over the span of a few months, cities are erupting in protest met with violent state suppression, and over 30 million people are unemployed — perhaps it's worth checking in on what people described euphemistically as those of "style and accomplishment" are reading right now.
This fall, thousands will show up to vote only to find out they've been purged. Lots of activists — and one Ohio man with lots of cats — are on a quest to fix that.
How common is your birthday in America? Data visualization artist Bo McCready crunched the numbers and put together an interactive heat chart.
Adoption's been slow — but stay tuned.
Apollo will do any kind of trick as long as you throw the ball.
The first US Coordinator for the Arctic is mostly veteran of Afghan war diplomacy — but the issues in the far North aren't primarily military
Amidst a global pandemic and a summer of protest, the American people are definitely tripping.
He's just being nice. He doesn't understand at all why this is terrifying.
A major problem in this COVID crisis is not about how soon we can return to normal. For hundreds of millions of poor Indians, the "normal" was the problem. And the new normal is often the old normal on steroids.
Jim Tankersley visits one of the hardest working men in minor league baseball.
The most important thing to know is that the conversation doesn't have to be — and shouldn't be — adversarial.
Researchers at Duke University recently devised a way to test the effectiveness of 14 masks in stopping the virus. From bandanas to N95 masks, here are the most and least effective masks, charted.
If the election were held today, Joe Biden could win in a landslide. But the election isn't today.
Strobe rockets are real and they're spectacular.
The COVID-19 pandemic is out of control, but rising infections make it harder to transmit.
Is "Lovecraft Country," an ambitious blend of sci-fi, horror and social commentary on racism, worth streaming? Here's what the reviews say.
Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't control his temper last night. He made an early exit in the game for a headbutt on Washington's Moe Wagner.
On his comedic roots, why he started making wholesome videos and what's in store for his channel.
Airborne virus plays a significant role in community transmission, many experts believe. A new study fills in the missing piece: Floating virus can infect cells.
Ditching fossil fuels would pay for itself through clean air alone.
Steven Donziger's story exemplifies what the lawyer calls the "corporate capture" of the US legal system, and for the climate movement today, its implications are terrifying.
Eric Rosen realizes he has made a big mistake, but then makes an extraordinary pivot.
You don't have to travel far to get a taste of European culture right here in the United States.
With enough lumber to build a 40-foot-tall, blighting fence around much of Nicholas Yung's property, Charles Crocker and his spite fence became a legendary revenge tale, a tourist attraction, and a lesson in the danger of escalating tempers.
Well, that was quite an exit.
Orgasm requires surrender, and I'm not used to surrendering without feeling like I'm losing part of myself.
